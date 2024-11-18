Refresh your closet with the best ethnic wear for women - Anouk and House of Pataudi, now up to 70% off

Ethnic wear for women is one of the timeless options in the ever-changing fashion world. It easily mixes cultures with contemporary flair and provides various styles for every occasion. If you want something completely modern or traditional, House of Pataudi and Anouk are two brands that stand out for their unique clothing range. Refresh your wardrobe with the best ethnic wear for women offered here from top brands at amazing discounts of up to 70%. Want to upgrade your ethnic wear wardrobe? Now is the right time to do so. You can stock many of the best designs of ethnic wear for women on Myntra at fantastic deals. Refresh Your Closet with the Ethnic Wear

If you are looking to update your traditional wear wardrobe, that is certainly something to look out for now. With great deals on Myntra on the best ethnic wear for women, you can stock up on some of the most stunning designs to turn heads at your next special event. In this blog, we present a list of our top favourites for you to grab. Get them before stock runs out!

Top 10 best ethnic wear for women

Let’s explore the top ethnic collections for women from top brands like House of Pataudi and Anouk on Myntra.

This beautiful kurta and palazzo set provides an elegant blend of style and tradition. This purple outfit is one of the best ethnic wear for women and comprises a solid A-line Angrakha-style kurta with a sleeveless and V-neck design. It is decorated with Gotta Patti details. The kurta also has a flattering flared hem plus it is made from viscose rayon blend. Solid palazzos come with this kurta which has slip-on closure and an elasticated waistband for comfort. A polyester jacket adds a chic layer.

Fabric Kurta and palazzo is made from Viscose Rayon. The jacket is made from Polyester fabric. Occasion Any Occasion Care Instructions Machine washable

This best ethnic wear for women is tailored to bring timeless elegance to your wardrobe. This black floral kurta is made from cotton mulmal fabric. It features three-quarter sleeves, a V-neck design, and a straight silhouette. It is embellished with delicate Gotta Patti detailing. A straight calf-length hem and a handy pocket provide convenience. The striped trousers are made from cotton fabric. Trousers feature a comfortable slip-on style and a partially elasticated waistband. The lightweight cotton mulmal dupatta completes the ensemble. With its sophisticated design and breathable fabric, this ethnic set is ideal for festive gatherings and casual outings.

Fabric Kurta and dupatta are made from cotton mulmal fabric. Trousers are made from cotton fabric. Occasion Festive gatherings and casual outings Care Instructions Hand wash

This best ethnic wear for women combines contemporary style with timeless elegance. The black kurta set draws inspiration from conventional costumes. Modern Indian aesthetics are well-redone in this outfit. The sleeveless kurta has great mirror work details, ethnic embroidered motifs, and a straight silhouette. It is made of premium polyester that gives you a classy look. The embroidered palazzos slip-on style features a partially elasticated waistband so that comfort while wearing stays easy. The delicate embroidered net dupatta is the perfect finish to this outfit. It is perfect for evening celebrations. Overall, this set embodies a luxurious and minimal design.

Fabric Kurta and Palazzo are made from Polyester fabric. Dupatta is made from Net. Occasion Evening celebrations Care Instructions Dry Clean

The Anouk Kurti with Palazzos and Dupatta is a versatile blend of comfort and style. The blue kurti boasts a round neck with three-quarter sleeves, a straight shape, and traditional ethnic motifs, giving it a classic look. This best ethnic wear for women is made from viscose rayon fabric, which is soft and falls just above the knee with a straight hem. The complementing printed palazzos have a slip-on closure and a partially elasticated waistband, giving you a relaxed fit. It comes with a lightweight organza dupatta that adds charm to the outfit.

Fabric Kurta and Palazzo are made from viscose rayon fabric. Dupatta is made from organza fabric. Occasion Casual gatherings and festive occasions Care Instructions Simple hand wash

This outfit reflects a contemporary Indian aesthetic, which blends tradition with elegance. This teal kurta features an A-line silhouette and a solid yoke design. It is also embellished with delicate Gotta Patti detailing. The kurta features two practical pockets, three-quarter sleeves, and a sophisticated mandarin collar. The calf-length kurta features a chic curved hem. It is made from a soft viscose-polyester blend fabric. The matching trousers complement this best ethnic wear for women and feature zip closure and a partially elasticated waistband. This ensemble provides comfort and style.

Fabric Made from viscose polyester blend fabric Occasion Festive and casual occasions Care Instructions Dry clean

This best ethnic wear for women is a fashionable option for versatile style. The green A-line kurta is made from viscose rayon fabric. It features solid design with three-quarter sleeves and a mandarin collar. This kurta ends at a calf-length with a graceful flared hem. The matching solid trousers complement the kurta and provides comfort with slip-on closure and a partially elasticated waistband. This ensemble provides style and ease. A poly chiffon dupatta brings elegance to your appearance.

Fabric Kurta and Palazzos are made from viscose rayon fabric. Dupatta is made from chiffon fabric. Occasion Casual and semi-formal occasions Care Instructions Machine washable

This best ethnic wear for women is a beautiful expression of modern comfort and traditional charm. This fuchsia kurta is made with pure cotton. It features a beautiful Bandhani print in a chic Anarkali shape. Also, this kurta has three-quarter sleeves and V-neck design. It has intricate thread work details and two pockets. The kurta finishes at a calf-length with a flattering flared hem. The printed palazzos are comfortable and have a partially elasticated waistband. A solid poly crepe dupatta is accented with a taping border.

This best ethnic wear for women exudes grace with its soft fabric and intricate detailing. The pink floral kurta features a paneled Anarkali silhouette with three-quarter sleeves and a round neck. The elegant aari work adds texture to its design. Also, a practical pocket improves functionality. The flared calf-length hem brings a graceful flow to your movements. The printed trousers feature slip-on closure and partially elasticated waistband. This ensemble mixes traditional charm with contemporary comfort.

Fabric Pure cotton fabric Occasion Festive occasions Care Instructions Machine washable

This kurta, trousers and dupatta set brings a festive and refined look to your wardrobe. This pink kurta boasts striking ethnic embroidery with sequined detailing, which adds a subtle shine to its A-line silhouette. This calf-length kurta has two convenient pockets, three-quarter sleeves, and a round neck, which gives it both functionality and style. The flared hem adds movement, whereas the polyester material gives it easy wear and durability. It is paired with solid trousers that feature a partially elasticated waistband plus a slip-on closure. The matching polyester dupatta completes the ensemble.

Fabric Made from polyester fabric Occasion Festive occasions Care Instructions Gentle hand wash

So intricately beautiful with its straight silhouette, this ethnic motif embroidered green kurta makes you look adorned. There are three-quarter sleeves and the boat neck of sophistication, along with the straight hem down to the calf length. This happens to be the best ethnic wear for a woman as it's done in soft silk-blend fabric, which makes it a refined garment along with luxury. The matching solid trousers possess a partially elasticated waistband for a relaxed fit. A delicate dupatta completes this set.

Fabric Made from Viscose Blend fabric Occasion Festive occasions Care Instructions Gentle hand wash

Conclusion

Now is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with the best ethnic wear for women. Great collections from both Anouk and House of Pataudi are sure to suit every taste in fashion, and with ongoing sales, you can purchase some excellent pieces at unbelievable prices. Traditional or modern, these brands cover tastes of all kinds. So what are you waiting for? Refresh your wardrobe now and create the head-turner statement at your next festive get-together, wedding, or just a casual outing.

Frequently Asked Questions: Refresh Your Closet with the Best Ethnic Wear for Women Are Anouk and House of Pataudi suitable for all body types? Yes. Both brands provide a huge collection of styles and sizes that serve to different body types. From tailored kurtas to relaxed-fit dresses, there is something for everyone.

Can I wear House of Pataudi outfits for casual outings? While House of Pataudi is known for its luxurious designs, many of their outfits like palazzo sets and kurtas can be dressed down for casual outings, making them versatile.

What’s the best way to style Anouk kurtas for a modern look? Anouk kurtas can be styled with jeans or palazzo pants for a trendy, fusion look. Adding statement accessories will help elevate the style.

Is ethnic wear only for traditional occasions? Not at all! Many ethnic pieces from Anouk and House of Pataudi can be styled for casual or semi-formal occasions, giving you the versatility to wear them beyond traditional settings.

How can I ensure my ethnic wear lasts longer? Proper care and maintenance are key. Try to follow the given care instructions on the label, wash gently, and store your ethnic wear in a cool, dry place to maintain its quality for longer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.