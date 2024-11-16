Best clothing brands for men’s ethnic wear: Sangria, INVICTUS, and Rare Rabbit on Myntra

The best men’s ethnic wear has become a class apart from simple and colourful fabrics to royal formal wear, which can be used for festivity, celebrations, wedding ceremonies, and other occasions. To those who want a mix of tradition and fashion, the best men’s ethnic wear has numerous choices that don’t only represent traditions but also accent a man’s outlook. Today’s brands are thus focusing on occasion wear ethnic styled wear such as kurta pyjama, Nehru jackets, Sherwanis, and traditional Indian wear with modern fashion elements. Best Clothing Brands for Men’s Ethnic Wear

This Sangria kurta is in the simple olive green and silver combination, and this outfit's classy feel takes your ethnic wear to a whole new level. With ethnic patterns and fine-toned embroidery on the threads, the kurta combines classic and modern clothing. It also features a band collar and long, regular sleeves for a traditional cut, complemented by the straight cut and above-the-knee hemline for a more contemporary aesthetic.

Benefits Detailed threadwork adds a sense of refinement.

Polyester fabric guarantees ease of maintenance and longevity. Best For Ideal for semi-formal occasions, festive get-togethers, and informal celebrations.

This striking Sangria stripe kurta in green and pink colours is an exciting new addition to the best men’s ethnic wear list. Featuring a band collar, long sleeves, and a straight cut, it combines the contemporary look with traditional elements. Its calf-length, straight hem suits its design, often embodying a bright striped pattern, making the kurta look quite striking. Fashioned from soft viscose rayon, it is smooth, comfortable and has good breathability to ensure that you are always relaxed in all weather.

Benefits Lightweight viscose rayon provides softness and breathability.

Bright colour palette for a cheery, lively appearance. Best For Perfect for informal celebrations, daytime parties, and family get-togethers.

The kurta by Sangria is basic in design and yet as trendy as a piece of clothing can get and is perfect for any occasion. This kurta comes with a band collar, long sleeves, and knee-length, which provide a straight hem with side slits to offer a dignified look fitting to any occasion. Made of machine-woven viscose rayon fabric, it offers a plush feel against the skin and is very comfortable throughout the day. Because the colours are not too bright, this material provides a chic appearance suitable for informal and formal occasions.

Benefits In warmer weather, you stay comfortable due to the soft, breezy viscose rayon.

Without being overbearing, printed patterns offer a touch of refinement. Best For Fit for weekend get-togethers, semi-formal occasions, and daytime gatherings.

A complete ethnic ensemble, the Sangria maroon kurta and pajama combination is perfect for festivals and festive events. The kurta adds a contemporary touch to traditional clothing with its ethnic theme prints, straight silhouette, and traditional mandarin collar. Its functional design is enhanced by long, normal sleeves and side pockets, and its exquisite profile is accentuated by the knee-length hemline.

Benefits A complete outfit that includes pyjamas is a practical choice.

Viscose rayon that breathes provides both comfort and style. Best For Suitable for festive parties, family get-togethers, and weddings.

Benefits A complete outfit that includes pyjamas is a practical choice.

Viscose rayon that breathes provides both comfort and style. Best For Suitable for festive parties, family get-togethers, and weddings.

Adding a sleek, contemporary touch to formal attire is possible with this INVICTUS beige solid Nehru jacket. Its narrow cut, sleeveless style, and mandarin collar give it a refined, tailored appearance that is perfect for formal occasions. With its complete button fastening, three front pockets, and an inside pocket for convenient storage, the jacket adds a stylish yet useful touch to your ensemble. Its sturdy polyester construction makes it easy to care for and keeps its shape, making it a reliable wardrobe essential for all formal settings.

Benefits A slim fit offers a structured, contemporary style.

Practical style is provided by four pockets. Best For Ideal for office meetings, semi-formal evening parties, and formal functions.

This INVICTUS burgundy Nehru jacket adds warmth and texture to mixed ethnic or formal outfits. This jacket has been designed using a woven polyester-viscose rayon–mixed fabric that has the advantages of being lightweight, comfortable and breathable. The set-in mandarin collar and full button placket give the clothing a more elevated aesthetic, while the slim fit ensures a neat, fashionable appearance.

Benefits Textured design is just an attractive and more appealing texturing method.

Viscose rayon blended in with polyester to achieve breathability. Best For Evening events, dinner parties

Benefits Textured design is just an attractive and more appealing texturing method.

Viscose rayon blended in with polyester to achieve breathability. Best For Evening events, dinner parties

This INVICTUS pink solid woven Nehru jacket adds a new, energetic look to any event. Kitted out with a mandarin style collar, matching button placket, and slim, sleeveless cut, it's the perfect statement piece for the fashion-conscious. Being made of polyester worn-in cloth, this jacket has a quality and chic look and will last long. This has three pockets and is therefore stylish besides being functional for the conventional and the trendy fashion.

Benefits Bright colours for a distinctive appearance and a fashionable look.

Three pockets are added to increase the usability. Best For Festive functions, celebrations, and informal evening wear.

Benefits Bright colours for a distinctive appearance and a fashionable look.

Three pockets are added to increase the usability. Best For Festive functions, celebrations, and informal evening wear.

RARE RABBIT President Kurta in green is a classic cut with brilliant linen fabric and rich comfort. This solid-coloured kurta also comes with a mandarin collar and long sleeves for the revived ethnic look. The straight silhouette and slim fit assure comfort yet retain a tailored structure. Made from comfortable, easily washable machine-woven linen fabric, it guarantees wearability all day. It is made for both fashion and comfort and is fitted with side seams for mobility, which makes it the best men’s ethnic wear for various events.

Benefits Linen material allows air to circulate, giving you a more comfortable feeling and not hot.

Side seams improve mobility and flexibility. Best For Great for wedding events, household celebrations, and cultural events.

This special RARE RABBIT Medo-Kpb Kurta Pajama Suit is a full ethnic wear attire that consists of a kurta, pajama, and Nehru jacket. The kurta is green and made of Chanderi cotton silk fabric. It has a mandarin collar, a straight shape, and a knee-length look. Made out of soft viscose rayon, it sits well, feels airy and has a great drape to it. Various styles and designs are incorporated into the set. This outfit has two pockets and is traditional yet functional, which means it can be worn during any festive occasion.

Benefits The trousers are available as a complete set with a Nehru jacket for formal coordination.

Viscose rayon makes it a very soft and comfortable attire. Best For Ideal for wedding events, holidays or festive and family occasions.

If you are looking to go ethnic yet remain comfortable and fashionable, then RARE RABBIT's Ethnic Striped Kurta in beige is your best bet. This kurta has a mandarin collar and long sleeves. It is very suitable for versatile fashion as it comes with beige stripes, straight above-knee length and a curved finish, making it a modern piece. Designed in a breathable machine-woven variant of cotton fabric, this piece offers comfort throughout your day.

Benefits Comfort during summer is achieved through breathable cotton fabric.

Plain straight line and straight hem for a traditional look. Best For Ideal for parties, family functions, and informal occasions.

Benefits Comfort during summer is achieved through breathable cotton fabric.

Plain straight line and straight hem for a traditional look. Best For Ideal for parties, family functions, and informal occasions.

Conclusion

Comfort, occasion, and personal style all play a role in selecting the best men's ethnic wear. Sangria, INVICTUS, and Rare Rabbit offer ethnic clothing with outstanding craftsmanship and accommodate a wide range of tastes. These brands are great choices for a chic, polished ethnic style, regardless of your preference for Sangria's vivid colours, INVICTUS's blend of modern and traditional, or Rare Rabbit's luxury simplicity.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Clothing Brands for Men’s Ethnic Wear What should I consider when choosing the best men’s ethnic wear? Men's ethnic clothing should be chosen considering the occasion, fabric, and individual style. For casual gatherings, a basic kurta set or fusion clothing might be suitable, but for formal events, a sherwani or a classic kurta with intricate embroidery would be needed.

Can ethnic wear be worn for casual occasions? Ethnic attire may be casual, yes! Kurta sets are comfortable and fashionable for daily wear, especially when made of light materials like cotton or linen. Wearing a kurta with jeans or a basic Nehru jacket over a casual tee can give a casual outfit an ethnic flavour.

What are some tips for styling ethnic wear for men? For a well-balanced appearance, choose well-fitting clothing and avoid extremely ornate patterns. The ensemble can be improved by adding accessories like ethnic shoes or pocket squares. Consider fusion clothing options for a distinctive look, including combining dhoti trousers with a structured shirt or Nehru jackets over Western clothing.

How can I choose the right colours in men’s ethnic wear? Your unique style and the occasion will determine the colours you choose. Pastel colours and earthy hues work well for events throughout the day, while richer hues like black, maroon, and navy refine evening parties. By experimenting with colours within the same palette, you can keep your ensemble elegant while adding depth.

Is it necessary to accessorise with men’s ethnic wear? Accessories can improve the appearance of your ethnic attire, although they are not always required. An essential watch or bracelet can be a good choice to keep your style simple. For more formal occasions, you may choose to add a pocket square, a brooch, or traditional shoes like mojris. Instead of overpowering the ensemble, accessories should enhance it.

