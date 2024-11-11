Best ethnic finds for men and women from Shae, Libas, and more: Elevate your fashion game

In one's life journey, there will come moments when merely putting on clothes will not suffice; they demand an ensemble that speaks volumes without uttering a word. Create a graceful fashion where every petticoat, stitch, and hue is designed to enhance your stature. Whether you're stepping into a festive gathering, gracing a family function, or simply seeking that perfect outfit for a day that promises to be extraordinary, we've curated a collection of the best ethnic finds that will answer your style aspirations. Discover the best ethnic finds from Shae, Libas, and other top brands

From the whimsical creations of Shae to the quintessential designs of Libas, our best ethnic finds bring you high-end and chic. These are not just outfits; they are a reflection of one's character and how it synthesises with comfort in the dance of fabric and structure. Read this blog, and it will unveil exquisite finds that promise to make every occasion memorable, every entrance grand, and every moment yours to own. Prepare to discover ensembles that don't just adorn you—they celebrate you.

Top graceful ensembles for men and women

From embroidered kurtas to elegant sarees and sharp, tailored sherwanis, we have a refined selection of the best ethnic finds that celebrate sophistication in every stitch. Ready to dive into the world of elevated style?

Women’s graceful ensembles: Top 5 picks

Here are our top picks for women. Don’t miss out on these best ethnic finds from Myntra!

Embrace elegance with the Shae by SASSAFRAS Black Empire Gotta Patti Velvet Kurta with Palazzos, a stunning choice for any festive event. Crafted from plush velvet, this A-line kurta features a round neck and three-quarter sleeves, offering a refined yet comfortable fit. The intricate Gotta Patti detailing on the yoke adds a luxurious touch, making it perfect for those who appreciate subtle embellishments. The kurta’s flared hem enhances the flow, while the calf-length design ensures a versatile silhouette that pairs effortlessly with the matching palazzos.

Gotta Patti detailing adds a festive shimmer.

Velvet fabric offers a rich and luxurious feel.

Easy-to-wear elasticated palazzos provide comfort.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Heavy jhumkas for a glamorous finish. Minimalist jewellery that may not complement the luxurious vibe. Embellished juttis to enhance the festive look. Casual footwear that doesn’t match the opulence of the outfit.

Step into effortless grace with the Libas Navy Blue Pure Cotton Floral Print Kurta set, complete with palazzos and a matching dupatta. The kurta is designed in a relaxed, breezy Anarkali silhouette, highlighting three-quarter sleeves and a well-defined detail at the neckline in the shape of a keyhole. Gotta Patti work adorns this best ethnic finds subtly, which gives it a festive touch. The kurta and pyjama set made of 100% cotton can be your perfect combination to look great and comfortable at the same time. It will complement warm days perfectly, as well as a festive occasion.

100% cotton fabric ensures breathability and comfort.

Gotta Patti detailing adds a traditional touch.

Comes with a matching printed dupatta to complete the outfit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chunky gold jewellery for a statement look. Heavy footwear that may take away from the lightness of the ensemble. Mojari or embroidered sandals to keep it traditional. Loud, patterned accessories that clash with the floral prints.

Global Desi Ethnic Motifs Printed Gathered Maxi Dress is the epitome of ethnic charm smeared with modern ease. One of the best ethnic finds, the dress is perfect for casual outings or semi-formal occasions. This bright orange maxi dress sports intricate ethnic motifs, flattered by the round neckline and three-quarter cuffed sleeves, lending it a casual yet elegant appeal. The gathered, flared hem adds volume to the silhouette and creates a flowing look that moves with elegance. This look can be paired with some ethnic-inspired jewellery and flat sandals for a boho-chic weekend look or updated with heels for work.

Ethnic motifs elevate the visual appeal of the dress.

Flared hem adds movement for a graceful finish.

Viscose rayon fabric ensures softness and comfort.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Ethnic-inspired jewellery for a boho look. Overly formal footwear like pumps that don’t match the casual feel. Block-heeled sandals for a laid-back, sophisticated style. Excessively ornate jewellery that might overpower the ethnic motifs.

Exude a playful yet chic vibe with the Biba Checked Shirt Midi Dress, one of the best ethnic finds perfect for casual outings. The pink check pattern creates a modern twist to the midi-length shirt dress while still generating effortless style. It also features a shirt collar and three-quarter sleeves for an elegant look. The flared hemline provides a relaxed silhouette, making it a comfortable choice for daywear. Made from soft viscose rayon, this dress feels lightweight and breathable, and this makes it an excellent choice for warm weather. Pair it with white sneakers for a casual daytime look, or dress it up with ankle boots and a statement belt for a trendy edge.

Midi-length with a flared hemline for a relaxed silhouette.

Checked print gives a modern, casual vibe.

Soft viscose rayon fabric ensures all-day comfort.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White sneakers for a laid-back, casual look. High heels that contrast with the casual nature of the dress. Ankle boots and a belt for an elevated style. Chunky accessories that clash with the simplicity of the checks.

Channel timeless elegance with the All About You Maroon and Gold Embroidered Satin Saree. This saree, crafted from rich satin, features a solid maroon base adorned with intricate embroidered borders in a contrasting gold tone. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece and can be customised according to your personal style. Satin drapes beautifully, so this saree would be just perfect for any festival, wedding, or formal occasion. The satin finish, along with delicate embroidery, make it one of the best ethnic finds on Myntra.

Satin fabric provides a rich and elegant drape.

Intricate embroidery on the borders adds a luxurious touch.

Comes with an unstitched blouse piece for personalised styling.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional gold jewellery for a regal look. Casual footwear that underplays the luxurious fabric. High-heeled sandals to elevate the overall ensemble. Overly modern accessories that clash with the traditional vibe of the saree.

Men’s graceful ensembles: Top 5 picks

Let us now look at the best ethnic finds for men on Myntra. Grab these before they are gone!

Elevate your festive look with the Amzira Men Blue & Silver Printed Sherwani, designed for those who value tradition with a modern twist. The sherwani has a striking blue and silver woven design; it's bold yet elegant for any wedding or formal celebration. To give it a regal look, the sherwani features a mandarin collar and a full-front button placket that creates a sharp, structured silhouette with long sleeves and a straight hem. Crafted from polyester, this sherwani offers a lightweight feel without compromising on style, perfect for all-day wear at grand celebrations. Find the best ethnic finds on Myntra.

Elegant blue and silver woven design.

Mandarin collar adds a traditional touch.

Full-front button placket for a sleek, structured look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional juttis to complete the festive ensemble. Casual loafers that detract from the formal appeal. A simple stole for an extra touch of royalty. Overly flashy accessories that compete with the intricate design.

Sophistication meets modern design in our next best ethnic finds, the KISAH Men Geometric Printed Kurta with Churidar and Jacket set. The rich maroon kurta features a straight silhouette with a mandarin collar and long sleeves, offering a classic yet contemporary style. Being a 3-piece solid churidar set, comfort is enhanced with its drawstring closure at the top. Its assured to charm everyone with its geometric-printed jacket. The cotton blend used will allow breathability and resistance to abrasion, keeping it fresh for use over several occasions.

Geometric printed jacket for a modern twist on traditional wear.

Comfortable cotton blend fabric for all-day wear.

Drawstring closure churidar for a perfect fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Mojaris for a chic, ethnic look. Brightly coloured footwear that clashes with the elegant maroon tone. A watch to add an understated accessory touch. Casual jackets that underplay the formal essence of the ensemble.

The Luxe by TIGC Comfort Fit Single-Breasted Formal Blazer in rich burgundy is one of those best ethnic finds for those who intend to make a lasting impression at formal events. Featuring a notched lapel collar and a ventless design, this blazer ensures lots of comfort. Elastane fabric will undoubtedly provide the much-required flexibility in guaranteeing easy movement, while polyester lining gives durability. With two working pockets and a close-fitting button, this blazer will suit formal business meetings or dress up on very special occasions when sharp clothes are imperative.

Comfort-fit design allows ease of movement.

Notched lapel collar gives a classic formal touch.

Single-breasted style with button closure for a sleek appearance.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Formal trousers and polished shoes for a refined look. Casual sneakers that detract from the formal aesthetic. A crisp white shirt for a timeless combination. Loud patterns that overpower the rich burgundy colour.

Embrace the beauty of traditional Indian craftsmanship with the VASTRAMAY Men Maroon Embroidered Mirror Work Kurta with Pyjamas. This kurta set has fabulous chevron embroidery and mirrorwork detailing, so all marriages or grand festivals feel like a royal affair. The straight-cut kurta with mandarin collar and long sleeves gives a perfect silhouette, and comfort lasts throughout the day from poly-georgette fabric. Drawstring closure in the pyjamas makes them easy to wear. These best ethnic finds are designed to make you stand out at any festive event, combining style with tradition.

Chevron embroidery and mirror work for a festive touch.

Straight-cut design with a mandarin collar for a classic look.

Drawstring closure pyjamas for added convenience.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Embroidered mojaris to complement the intricate details. Casual shoes that underplay the grandeur of the outfit. A matching stole for a more elaborate look. Minimalist accessories that don’t align with the ornate mirror work.

Those in a quest for ageless grace should not pass without getting the Hangup Black Regular Fit Single-Breasted Tuxedo Blazer. The black tuxedo blazer sports a shawl lapel collar style with a full-button placket that is both functional and fitting for most black-tie events and exquisite parties. The two flap pockets and chest pocket will make for a great practical style, while the double-vented back will allow for good ease of movement. Moisture-absorbent fabric for the tuxedo will ensure that you will be cool and comfortable while maintaining a sharp look during long hours. Get the best ethnic finds on Myntra today!

Shawl lapel collar adds a touch of sophistication.

Double-vented back provides ease of movement.

Moisture-absorbent fabric keeps you comfortable for extended periods.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Black formal trousers and polished Oxford shoes. Casual jeans that downplay the formal nature of the blazer. A silk bow tie for a classic, elegant finish. Bright-coloured accessories that clash with the sleek black aesthetic.

Now that you have a list of the best ethnic finds for men and women on Myntra, head to the online platform and start shopping. Take your pick of the best ethnic wear and get ready to dazzle everyone at the next special event. Make sure you don’t miss out on the exciting deals!

Frequently Asked Questions About Graceful Ensembles for Men and Women How can I choose the right size when shopping for traditional outfits online? When shopping for the best ethnic finds like Anarkalis, kurtas, or sherwanis online, always check the brand's size chart carefully. Measurements for the chest, waist, hips, and length are typically provided.

How do I maintain and care for ethnic outfits to keep them looking new? To maintain the longevity and grace of your ethnic outfits, it's essential to follow the care instructions on the label. For delicate fabrics like silk, organza, or chiffon, opt for dry cleaning to avoid damage. Cotton and viscose blends can typically be hand-washed or machine-washed on a gentle cycle in cold water.

How can I style traditional outfits to wear them for multiple occasions? The versatility of ethnic outfits lies in how you style them. For example, a silk kurta can be dressed down by pairing it with simple mojari shoes and minimal accessories for a smaller celebration. For a more formal event, add ornate jewellery and embroidered juttis.

What are some essential accessories for men and women to pair with traditional wear? For men, accessorising a sherwani or kurta set with classic items like a pocket square, cufflinks, or a traditional stole can elevate the look. For footwear, juttis or leather mojari shoes are ideal for both casual and formal events. Women can enhance their ethnic outfits with statement earrings, bangles, or a maang tikka for added elegance. A delicate clutch or potli bag also complements traditional wear beautifully.

Are these graceful ensembles suitable for all body types? Yes, these graceful ensembles are designed to flatter a wide range of body types. Anarkalis, for instance, with their flowing silhouettes, are perfect for creating an hourglass figure, making them flattering for most women. For men, sherwanis with a structured fit can give a sharp, tailored look, accentuating the shoulders and chest.

