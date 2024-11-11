Daily ethnic wear for women - A curated collection on Myntra to add a desi touch to your wardrobe

One of the many women’s outfits that remains timeless is ethnic wear. Whether you wear it to a festive celebration or for a semi-formal look at your workplace, an ethnic dress speaks about your ethereal wardrobe collection. The best part of ethnic wear is that it allows you to stay stylish without sacrificing your everyday comfort. Hence, choosing daily ethnic wear for women lets you stay stylish by perfectly balancing tradition and modernity. Shop daily ethnic wear for women from Aaheli, Mulmul, & House of Jamoti on Myntra.

Imagine stepping out in a soft cotton kurta with subtle ethnic prints or in an alluring maxi dress - it will be ideal for your everyday fashion look without overwhelming. With various brands offering daily ethnic wear for women in various styles and shades, you can get what you prefer. Similarly, brands like Aaheli, Mulmul, House of Jamoti, and Fashor are actively involved in providing your everyday fashion look. Each brand redefines the daily ethnic wear for women by blending modern cuts and fabrics with traditional craftsmanship. It’s time to explore more of your regular wear apart from the casual collections. Start exploring these brands and get your ideal choices.

Top daily ethnic wear for women

Here are our top picks for the best daily ethnic wear for women. Explore these styles from the best brands and get them before they run out!

Get this floral maxi dress to your wardrobe and make your everyday presence more impressive. The cotton fabric of this maxi dress gives you fine breathability that keeps you cool and dry all day long. Also, it remains soft on your skin while supporting a fashionable fit. Thus, this kurta is an ideal daily ethnic wear for women. The maxi length of this dress gives you a flattering fit that defines your waist and flows elegantly below. In addition, the flared hem uplifts this dress without restricting your movements. Its mandarin collar and short puff sleeves with thick hem add a modern flair to this dress.

Styling tips:

This maxi dress can be styled with a chic and comfy waist belt.

Style with sneakers to be comfortable and trendy. Go for pairing with heels for a special occasion.

Fabric Cotton Fabric Care Gentle hand wash without extended soaking Pattern Floral printed

Try incorporating ethnicity into your everyday modern look with this printed kurta set in blue. With its viscose rayon fabric, you can wear this kurta set conveniently all day long. Whether you are heading to a friend’s meet-up or your workplace, this fabric of the kurta gives you comfort and unrestricted movement. Also, this fabric works well with its straight-cut stitch to offer a flattering fit that looks clean when worn to various places. Along with its matching trousers featuring an elasticated waistband, you can have a comfortable and cordinated look. Its three-quarter sleeves, mandarin collar, and calf-length top make it a must-have daily ethnic wear for women.

Styling tips:

Pair with heels for a sophisticated look. Else, go for comfortable flats.

Simple ear studs go well with this kurta set.

Fabric Viscose Rayon Fabric Care Dry Clean Pattern Printed

Get adorable daily wear that keeps you cool all day long while also elevating your stylish look. The poly silk fabric of this dress effectively provides an ethnic look. As this fabric goes well with the natural curves of the body, it gives you a comfy fit with its fit and flare style. The fabric exhibits a pleated flow below the waist and extends to midi length for easy movements. Its subtle pink colour is perfectly complemented by impressive floral embroidery below the neckline and in the sleeve hem. This makes it a perfect daily ethnic wear for women.

Styling tips:

Pair with sneakers and small ear studs for an everyday look.

Go for heels and beaded chandbalis for small celebrations.

Fabric Poly Silk Fabric Care Hand wash Pattern Embroidered

Looking for a unique daily ethnic wear for women that gives a seamless transition between your workplace and after-work event? Get this kurta set embracing floral prints and sequin detailing for a better look. Although this kurta features a mandarin collar, its pure cotton material allows fine air circulation to avoid excessive sweating. Also, this fabric exhibits fine moisture-wicking properties that absorb sweat and keep you dry all day. Embracing alluring floral prints all over the fabric, it makes a perfect ethnic choice for everyday wear.

Styling tips:

Pointed-toe or round-toe flats suit this kurta set.

Chandbali earrings suit any special occasion, while small ear studs suit daily wear.

Fabric Pure Cotton Fabric Care Dry Clean Pattern Floral print with sequin detailing

When you are in a hurry to head to your workplace in the morning or need to style impressively for a casual day out, this floral printed maxi dress will be a great choice. The maxi length of this dress, with a gathered detail above the hem, gives you a flared look wherever you go. Also, it's pleated detailing below the waist makes the fabric flow elegantly. In addition, its mandarin collar and short puffy sleeves elevate its cool look. Its cotton fabric remains soft on your skin and effectively absorbs excessive sweat, allowing you to stay dry through the wear. With the floral prints adorned in this entire dress, it is an ideal daily ethnic wear for women in her wardrobe.

Styling tips:

Add simple sneakers for an active lifestyle. Choose flats or heels for a more refined look.

Style using a bold watch with a moderately sized dial.

Fabric Cotton Fabric Care Hand wash Pattern Floral print

Go for a new fashionable look while maintaining your ethnicity by accompanying this kurta set with palazzos and a dupatta. The pure cotton make of this kurta set gives you sophisticated wear and attire without compromising its comfort and style. It retains its soft texture even after multiple uses while also giving you dry wear with its fine breathability. The modern touch to this kurta set is its boat neck with a clean finish that eliminates the need for overwhelming neck jewellery. Its calf-length kurta is perfectly complemented with palazzo pants and a poly chiffon dupatta. In addition, it adorns impressive gota patti detailing that gives perfect daily ethnic wear for women.

Styling tips:

Pair with chandbali or jhumkas for an ethnic touch; otherwise, go for ear studs or half-loop earrings.

Try pointed-toe flats or heels for a rich look.

Fabric Pure Cotton Fabric Care Dry Clean Pattern Gota Patti detailing

A blend of modern cut and ethnic pattern makes this linen kurta an ideal daily ethnic wear for women. Made of high-grade linen material, you can get a comfortable and flattering fit that gives a clean and rich look. Its long sleeves, mandarin collar and button placket add modernity to this kurta while also exhibiting an impressive style. The ethnic touch of floral embroidery at the bottom of the kurta elevates its impressive finish. The presence of side slits allows you to move easily without any constraints.

Styling tips:

Try pairing it with palazzos or flared trousers for an enhanced look.

Go for attractive ear studs for a clean look.

Fabric Linen Fabric Care Dry Clean Pattern Floral Embroidered

Maintain the touch of ethnicity in your regular wear with this fit-and-flare dress featuring embroidered patterns. Its sleeveless pattern and sweetheart neckline give an adorable finish. Also, with this sleeveless model, you can have flexible hand movements without any fabric tightening. Its poly silk make gives a shining finish and also goes well with your body’s natural curves. Thus, the fabric perfectly complements the fit and flare style that defines your waist and gives a flawless flow with a flared hem. Floral embroidered patterns are endorsed all through the fabric to make it a must-have daily ethnic wear for women.

Styling tips:

Simple heels enhance its look.

An elegant bracelet or watch suits the sleeveless make.

Get this colourful floral printed kurta and make a fashion statement without compromising on comfort. Made of cotton, this kurta gives you the ultimate convenience and stays soft on your body. The fabric features excellent moisture-wicking properties that absorb excellent sweat and keep you dry all day. Its straight cut in regular style makes this dress suitable for women of diverse body shapes. With multicoloured sequin detailing along the neckline, it finely supports its alluring look when worn to a small celebration. In addition, its three-quarter sleeveless gives a clean look while also easing your hand movement without restriction. This kurta is a perfect daily ethnic wear for women who want to stick to trending fashion.

Styling tips:

Pair it with slim-fit trousers to elevate your look in this kurta.

Try heels with pointed-toe and get a rich finish.

Fabric Cotton Fabric Care Hand wash Pattern Floral print

Wear this kurta set with a matching dupatta and trousers to have a traditional touch on your daily outfit. The cotton blend fabric of this kurta set is endorsed with printed patterns of ethnic motifs, making it the right choice of daily ethnic wear for women. Also, this fabric is soft and breathable to wear for a long day while giving you a flawless fit. The calf-length kurta with side slits lets you move freely without any constraints. Its tie-up neck with a tassel hanging elevates its ethnic look. Its slip-on trousers give an ankle-length style for a rich look, while the dupatta coordinates well with the kurta.

Styling tips:

A pair of heels, beaded earrings and bangles elevate your ethnic look.

Try flats and ear cuffs for casual daily attire.

Fabric Cotton blend Fabric Care Dry Clean Pattern Floral print

Incorporating ethnic wear into your daily wardrobe brings a perfect blend of tradition and modern elegance. Brands like Aaheli, Mulmul, House of Jamoti, and Fashor offer timeless daily ethnic wear for women who celebrate heritage while maintaining comfort and style. Whether it's breezy cotton kurtas, intricately embroidered dupattas, or lightweight sarees, these brands ensure every outfit feels unique. Let your daily fashion reflect the richness of ethnicity with the ideal choice of outfit. Shop now for your favourite daily ethnic wear for women!

Frequently Asked Questions About Daily Ethnic Wear for Women Mention some daily ethnic wear for women that is also trendy. Asymmetrical kurtis, fusion outfits with ethnic prints, and Indo-Western styles like tunics with jeans are popular. In addition, kurtis paired with palazzos, printed cotton sarees, and salwar suits in vibrant hues make a trendy and ethnic look.

How do I care for my daily ethnic clothes? To care for daily ethnic clothes, dry clean or wash them gently using mild detergent, especially for delicate fabrics like cotton or silk. Avoid harsh sunlight while drying to prevent colour fading.

What are some accessories that uplift women’s daily ethnic wear? Include jhumkas for a traditional touch, bangles or bracelets for elegance, and simple chains or pendants. Dupattas in vibrant prints or fabrics add flair, while stylish ethnic bags and sandals complete the look.

Does daily ethnic wear for women suit diverse seasons? Yes, daily ethnic wear for women suits diverse seasons. Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton in summer, while layering with shawls or jackets makes it perfect for winter or cooler months.

Can I get an attractive transition for the after-work event with daily ethnic wear? Yes, you can easily transition from the office to an after-work event by accessorising your daily ethnic wear with statement jewellery and a stylish dupatta and switching to bold makeup or heels.

