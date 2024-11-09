Best festive-ready salwar suits for women – Up to 50% off on festive-ready salwar suits from Biba, Soch, and more

Myntra is here with exclusive offers to help you transform your festive-wear collection and make it trendy by grabbing fashionable salwar suits of the season. Get up to 50% discounts for a range of the best festive-ready salwar suits for women to upgrade your wardrobe. This sale allows anyone interested in the quality and elegance of their festive wear to get what they want and walk out looking fabulous. Don’t miss Myntra's exclusive offers on the best festive-ready salwar suits for women. Grab up to 50% off on stunning salwar suits from top brands online.

Myntra’s unbeatable offers provide you an excellent opportunity to shop new wear with up to 50% off on many sophisticated collections of Biba, Soch, etc. Both for family events and festive seasons, these stylish salwar suits are ideal for wowing your audiences. Do you want to enter the festive mood but don’t want to drain your wallet? Check out the best festive-ready salwar suits for women on Myntra today! Hurry, make sure to grab these before they’re gone.

Top salwar suits from Biba, Soch, and more

Generally, we make it a point to dress traditionally, especially on festive occasions like Diwali, and salwar suits are the best bet. Myntra offers a diverse range of the best festive-ready salwar suits for women from well-known brands. Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the most incredible pieces to get your hands on.

The Biba Blue Anarkali Suit Set is all about traditional yet with a contemporary spin. This chic piece is made from soft fabric that allows free movement; it has exquisite and detailed embroidery and is very comfortable. The drape or the Anarkali design accentuates every motion you make and is perfect for celebrations and parties. Draped over the shoulder, this set is bright and comfortable, and you can dance the night away in style if the dupatta matches the outfit. It is a beautiful blue colour, and the details are incredibly defined, thus making it perfect for anyone who wants to stand out during this festive season. Check out the best festive-ready salwar suits for women on Myntra now!

Type Kurta with Churidar & Dupatta Best for Festive events and casual wear Fabric Pure cotton machine weave fabric

Step up your ethnic style with a Maroon Straight Suit with a Dupatta by Soch. Ankle-length straight kurta pajama set: This is one of the best festive-ready salwar suits for women; it is trendy and comfortable, yet at the same time, it is classic and elegant. The vibrant colour of maroon gives a royalty feel, and the neckline adds a touch of glamour. The following dupatta complements the dress further and makes it suitable for family occasions and festive wear. Sewn of sheer fabrics, this suit doesn’t hinder movement, and you can twirl with joy and class all day. This should be worn with jhumkas and mojris to complete the festival look.

Type Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta Best for Evening celebrations, festive events and casual wear Fabric Silk blend machine weave fabric

The Biba Printed Floor-Length Dress is a good buy for the festive season. This dress is a classic piece of elegance with a captivating print and fittings. Still, its length and design were that of the maxi dress. Made of light fabric, it provides comfort and a modern profile. The design runs to the ankle level, thus affording a graceful silhouette for any festive or evening occasion. You will turn heads through the bright dyes and the logos etched in dazzling designs of the best festive-ready salwar suits for women. Accessorise this dress with bold earrings and high heels to stand out in style.

Type Blue ethnic motifs printed ethnic dress Best for Festive gatherings and casual wear Fabric Viscose Rayon

Soch brings you the Green Salwar Suit with Embroidered Churidar to let your personality stand out. It is a stunning two-part ensemble where the green is used with an A-line skirt and sleeveless top with elaborate classic embroidery. Churidar is well fitted, gives a better shape, and is not rigid. The kurta is of a modern fit; thus, it can be worn on different occasions. This suit combines with a dupatta of the same colour and material; this suit is suitable to wear during festive seasons or family occasions. Available in light colours, the set is comfortable and silky. Complete the ethnic look with traditional accessories such as bangles and the like. Check out the best festive-ready salwar suits for women to buy on Myntra today.

Type Anarkali Kurta with Churidar & Dupatta Best for Casual and semi-formal occasions Fabric Organza machine weave fabric

The Biba Women Off-White & Navy Blue Checked Kurta with Palazzos defines fashion and comfort. This kurta perfectly represents the best festive-ready salwar suits for women. The soft fabric is a creation that one can wear for prolonged hours into the day and features palazzos which are comfortable with style. Practical for any casual occasion or any special party occasion, this outfit can easily suit your fashion. The off-white background with navy blue checks guarantees a classic check that can be dressed with statement jewellery or accessorised with a fashionable clutch bag. It is everything you need for that perfect outlook that will make you step out confidently, irrespective of the occasion.

Type Kurta and Palazzo Set Best for Versatile wear Fabric Cotton Blend

Go for the Women’s Printed Salwar Kameez to bring you elegance, or try the Soch Women Floral Printed Pleated Kurta Dupatta set. This beautiful outfit comes with fine floral prints and eye-catching lines of pleating that boost the outfit’s grace. The beads and stones make the dress more glamorous and ideal for special events and festivals. Thanks to its soft fabric, this kurta will keep you relaxed the entire day. The matching dupatta is an elegant touch to the design, as it should be worn during family functions and feasts. One of the best festive-ready salwar suits for women, this one will make you look rather stunning.

Type Anarkali Suit Best for Festive celebrations and casual wear Fabric Georgette machine weave fabric

The Biba Women Printed Kurta with Salwar is another one of the best festive-ready salwar suits for women. This is another kurta with a touch of classic aesthetics while being comfortable, the printed design of which also gives a gentle nod to the artisans of the craft. The lace material is much lighter and falls nicely on the body, and the salwar suits well with the kurta. It is gorgeous to wear at any party or when going out for lunch or dinner; it is very comfortable to wear. Because of its complex design and perfect working size, it is suitable for any dress code. Just match it up with stylish juttis and the least of accessories, which give a distinct slick look as per individuality.

Type Salwar Suit Best for Festive and daytime events Fabric Poly chanderi machine weave fabric

Embrace femininity with the Soch Pink & White Floral Embroidered Trousers & Dupatta set. This stunning outfit features exquisite floral embroidery, bringing a fresh and vibrant look to your wardrobe. The soft pink colour complements the white trousers, creating a harmonious and stylish ensemble. The lightweight fabric ensures comfort, perfecting for all-day wear during festive celebrations or family gatherings. The matching dupatta adds an extra layer of elegance, allowing for versatile styling options. Whether you accessorise with statement jewellery or keep it simple, these best festive-ready salwar suits for women will undoubtedly make you the centre of attention.

Type Straight Cut Kurta and Pant Set Best for Festive events, casual wear, and family gatherings Fabric Chanderi silk and Organza dupatta

The Biba Women’s Navy Blue Printed Kurta with Churidar & Dupatta speaks about fashion and tradition at the same time. The churidar aptly teams up well with the kurta and offers an excellent shape to the overall attire. This is made from breathable fabric to let the wearer comfortably wear it for the whole day. It is suitable for festive seasons or even family functions. Combined with the matching dupatta, this ensemble gives an ethnic look, and you can style the dupatta in many ways. These best festive-ready salwar suits for women will not only add beauty to your ethnic wear collection but will also give you a modern look.

Type Kurta with Churidar & Dupatta Best for Festive events and casual wear Fabric Organza

The Libas Women Geometric Printed Chikankari Kurta with Palazzos is a perfect example of the best festive-ready salwar suits for women. The geometrical patterns further beautify the kurta, and the chikankari embroidered on the kurta adds a glamorous look to it. The palazzos allow for comfort, but they are very comfortable and fashionable without the tight and confining feeling of a conventional dress. Whether you are attending a wedding or any family event or want to go out for dinner, this outfit will ensure you stay fabulous. You can team it up with jhumkas, earrings, and wedges to make it a complete ethnic look.

Type Chikankari Suit Set Best for Formal gatherings Fabric Cotton Blend

Myntra features amazing offers that give one a chance to stock up on the best festive-ready salwar suits for women. Up to 50% off on stunning apparel from Biba, Soch, and many more brands – shop without bothering your wallet much. Whether for wedding ceremonies, festivals, any other party, engagement ceremony or even regular family functions, Myntra caters to everyone’s needs. So why not celebrate this season with style and comfort and take advantage of these fantastic offers? Visit Myntra and make your celebrations ever memorable!

Frequently Asked Questions About Ready Made Salwar Suits How long do the offers last on Myntra? The offers typically run for several days before the festival. Please check the Myntra website for exact dates and timings.

What brands can I expect to find in the sale? The sale features popular brands like Biba, Soch, and many others, offering a variety of salwar suits and ethnic wear.

Are all products eligible for discounts? Yes, most products featured in the sale are eligible for discounts, with some items offering up to 50% off.

Can I return or exchange items purchased during the sale? Yes, Myntra typically has a return and exchange policy for items purchased during the sale. Be sure to check their website for specific terms and conditions related to sale items.

How do I make a purchase during the sale? To shop the sale, visit the Myntra website or app, browse through the discounted items, add your desired products to your cart, and proceed to checkout to complete your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.