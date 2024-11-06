Best trolley bags for every traveller: Top 10 durable, stylish and affordable options for your next trip on Myntra

A high-quality trolley bag is essential for smooth and organized travel. With features like spacious compartments, durable construction, and manoeuvrable wheels, the right trolley bag can make your journey more enjoyable. Whether you’re off on a business trip, a weekend getaway, or an extended vacation, having the right trolley bag ensures all your essentials stay secure and accessible. 10 Best trolley bags for every traveller: durable, stylish & affordable options(Unsplash)

This article highlights the best trolley bags available on Myntra, each chosen for its unique features. From hard-sided durability to lightweight, flexible options, these bags cater to all types of travel needs. Discover which trolley bag will become your trusted travel companion!

Top Picks: Trolley bags for every traveller

Built with a rugged polycarbonate shell, the Safari Astra is ideal for long trips where durability is key. Its spacious 76 cm design offers ample room, and its stylish textured finish is scratch-resistant. TSA lock and 360° spinner wheels make it easy and secure to handle.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell

Polycarbonate hard shell Capacity: Large (76 cm)

Large (76 cm) Wheels: 4-wheel spinner for smooth mobility

4-wheel spinner for smooth mobility Lock Type: TSA lock

TSA lock Weight: Lightweight

Lightweight Design: Textured, scratch-resistant hard case.

Textured, scratch-resistant hard case. Size and Fit: Ideal for extended trips.

Ideal for extended trips. Color Options: Various shades available.

Various shades available. Occasion: Long vacations or business travel.

Long vacations or business travel. Care: Wipe clean with a soft cloth.

The Nasher Miles Paris trolley bag, made from impact-resistant polypropylene, is both lightweight and sturdy. The 75 cm size suits longer stays, and its elegant design makes it an excellent choice for international travel.

Specifications:

Material: Polypropylene hard shell

Polypropylene hard shell Capacity: 75 cm

75 cm Wheels: 4-wheel spinner

4-wheel spinner Lock Type: TSA lock

TSA lock Weight: Lightweight design

Lightweight design Design: Sleek and modern hard shell.

Sleek and modern hard shell. Size and Fit: Spacious 75 cm, perfect for longer trips.

Spacious 75 cm, perfect for longer trips. Color Options: Multiple colors available.

Multiple colors available. Occasion: International and extended travel.

International and extended travel. Care: Clean with a damp cloth.

The Baggit Lava trolley bag is compact, lightweight, and ideal for short trips. The soft-shell design allows for easy overhead bin storage and flexible packing. Its 56 cm size is perfect for cabin luggage.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester soft shell

Polyester soft shell Capacity: Cabin-sized (56 cm)

Cabin-sized (56 cm) Wheels: Two-wheel system

Two-wheel system Lock Type: Zipper with built-in combination

Zipper with built-in combination Weight: Extremely lightweight

Extremely lightweight Design: Minimalistic and easy to handle.

Minimalistic and easy to handle. Size and Fit: Compact, suitable for weekend trips.

Compact, suitable for weekend trips. Colour Options: Classic colours.

Classic colours. Occasion: Short getaways and business trips.

Short getaways and business trips. Care: Spot clean with a damp cloth.

The Skybags Beat Pro offers an impressive 100L capacity, making it ideal for family vacations. Its durable polycarbonate shell and scratch-resistant finish make it built to last, and the 360° wheels allow for smooth rolling.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell

Polycarbonate hard shell Capacity: Extra-large (100L)

Extra-large (100L) Wheels: 4-wheel spinner

4-wheel spinner Lock Type: TSA-compliant

TSA-compliant Weight: Lightweight for its size

Lightweight for its size Design: Stylish and highly durable.

Stylish and highly durable. Size and Fit: Large 100L capacity for extended trips.

Large 100L capacity for extended trips. Color Options: Various color choices.

Various color choices. Occasion: Family trips and long vacations.

Family trips and long vacations. Care: Clean with a soft cloth

Wildcraft’s black trolley bag is rugged and versatile. It’s built with durable polyester and a four-wheel system for easy handling, making it suitable for both short and long trips.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Polyester Capacity: Medium to large

Medium to large Wheels: Four wheels

Four wheels Lock Type: Zipper lock provision

Zipper lock provision Weight: Lightweight and durable

Lightweight and durable Design: Functional and robust.

Functional and robust. Size and Fit: Medium-large size.

Medium-large size. Colour Options: Primarily black.

Primarily black. Occasion: Suitable for various travel purposes.

Suitable for various travel purposes. Care: Wipe clean with a cloth.

This hard-sided trolley from United Colors of Benetton is a blend of style and functionality. The 51-100L capacity makes it versatile, and the hard exterior is scratch-resistant, perfect for frequent flyers.

Specifications:

Material: Hard-sided polycarbonate

Hard-sided polycarbonate Capacity: Medium (51-100L)

Medium (51-100L) Wheels: 4-wheel spinner

4-wheel spinner Lock Type: TSA lock

TSA lock Weight: Lightweight

Lightweight Design: Stylish with a branded touch.

Stylish with a branded touch. Size and Fit: Medium for varied trips.

Medium for varied trips. Color Options: Multiple shades.

Multiple shades. Occasion: Domestic and international travel.

Domestic and international travel. Care: Spot clean as needed.

The American Tourister Southside Lite is a medium-sized, lightweight trolley with ample space for essentials. Known for its reliable durability, it’s a popular choice among travelers for both short and extended trips.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Capacity: Medium

Medium Wheels: Four-wheel system

Four-wheel system Lock Type: TSA-compliant

TSA-compliant Weight: Lightweight

Lightweight Design: Simple yet elegant.

Simple yet elegant. Size and Fit: Medium size.

Medium size. Color Options: Classic colors available.

Classic colors available. Occasion: Ideal for varied travel needs.

Ideal for varied travel needs. Care: Clean with a soft, damp cloth.

Tommy Hilfiger’s cabin trolley suitcase is a premium pick with a textured hard shell that resists scratches. Its compact size fits carry-on requirements, making it a great companion for quick trips.

Specifications:

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell

Polycarbonate hard shell Capacity: Cabin-sized

Cabin-sized Wheels: 360° spinner wheels

360° spinner wheels Lock Type: Combination lock

Combination lock Weight: Lightweight

Lightweight Design: Textured with a luxury finish.

Textured with a luxury finish. Size and Fit: Perfect for carry-on requirements.

Perfect for carry-on requirements. Colour Options: Available in classic colours.

Available in classic colours. Occasion: Short trips and weekend getaways.

Short trips and weekend getaways. Care: Wipe with a cloth to maintain shine.

Zouk’s Himachal Chevron Raahi trolley bag combines ethnic design with practicality. Its medium size is suited for multiple travel needs, and the unique chevron pattern adds an aesthetic appeal.

Specifications:

Material: Eco-friendly fabric

Eco-friendly fabric Capacity: Medium

Medium Wheels: 4-wheel setup

4-wheel setup Lock Type: Zipper lock provision

Zipper lock provision Weight: Lightweight

Lightweight Design: Ethnic-inspired chevron pattern.

Ethnic-inspired chevron pattern. Size and Fit: Medium size for versatile use.

Medium size for versatile use. Color Options: Grey with chevron design.

Grey with chevron design. Occasion: Perfect for cultural and casual trips.

Perfect for cultural and casual trips. Care: Clean with a damp cloth.

This Calvin Klein cabin luggage exudes sophistication with its sleek black hard case. Compact yet spacious enough for essentials, it meets all major airlines’ cabin requirements.

Specifications:

Material: Durable polycarbonate

Durable polycarbonate Capacity: 20" cabin size

20" cabin size Wheels: 4-wheel spinner

4-wheel spinner Lock Type: Combination lock

Combination lock Weight: Lightweight

Lightweight Design: Sleek and modern with a minimalist style.

Sleek and modern with a minimalist style. Size and Fit: Compact for carry-on.

Compact for carry-on. Color Options: Black.

Black. Occasion: Business trips and short getaways.

Business trips and short getaways. Care: Wipe with a cloth to maintain the finish.

How to find the perfect trolley bag

When choosing a trolley bag, focus on aspects like material, size, wheels, and security features. Hard-shell bags offer maximum protection, while soft-shell bags are lighter. Consider TSA locks for international travel and four-wheel spinners for manoeuvrability. Each bag listed here offers unique advantages, ensuring there's an option for every type of traveller.

FAQs on Trolley Bags for Every Traveller What material is best for a trolley bag? Polycarbonate is durable and scratch-resistant, while polyester is lightweight and flexible.

Do I need a TSA lock? Yes, TSA locks are essential for secure international travel.

Which size fits cabin luggage requirements? Trolley bags under 56 cm, like the Baggit Lava, are ideal for cabin luggage.

How to care for a trolley bag? Wipe hard shells with a cloth; gently hand-wash soft-shell bags when needed.

What are the best brands for trolley bags? Top brands include American Tourister, Safari, and Calvin Klein, known for their durability and design.

