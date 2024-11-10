Casual ethnic wear for men: Trendy sherwani sets from Kisah, Manyavar, and SOJANYA

"But bro, won't I look overdressed?" If this thought hits you every time you eye that gorgeous sherwani in your closet, we will change your entire perspective on ethnic wear. Because guess what? The game's rules have changed, and your favourite brands – Kisah, Manyavar, and SOJANYA – are here to prove that ethnic wear isn't just for stealing the spotlight at weddings anymore. Explore the best casual ethnic wear for men with stylish sherwani sets from top brands like Kisah, Manyavar, and SOJANYA. Don’t miss out on these offers!

Modern ethnic wear has broken free from the "wedding guest only" category. It is now your ticket to stand out in a sea of basic button-downs and boring blazers. If you are the guy who's mastered the art of power dressing or someone who still matches clothes by closing your eyes and hoping for the best, we've got you covered.

Ready to discover how to rock casual ethnic wear for men without looking like you took a wrong turn on your way to a wedding? Let's rewrite the rules of casual style, one sherwani at a time!

Top casual ethnic wear for men

Here’s our list of recommendations for the best casual ethnic wear for men. Explore now!

Step into timeless elegance with the DEYANN Navy & Off-White Woven Design Sherwani. This casual ethnic wear for men features a rich gold fabric navy sherwani accompanied by golden woven designs, adding a majestic appeal to the festive wardrobe. Mandarin collar and long sleeves provide a traditional look and a sleek fit since the full button placket creates no bulges or darts. A modern straight hem with multiple slits provides easy movement and beauty. This set promises style and comfort as an off-white solid churidar is paired with this design, along with a convenient drawstring closure. Crafted from a luxurious blend of Dupion and Jacquard silk, this outfit not only looks majestic but feels exquisite.

Intricate woven design for a luxurious appeal.

Mandarin collar adds a touch of royalty.

Off-white churidar ensures a polished look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional mojris to elevate your attire. Modern sneakers A royal stole for a grand entrance. Loud accessories

Channel a royal yet vibrant vibe with the Manyavar Sea Green & Beige Floral Printed Sherwani and Churidar Set. The sea green sherwani is adorned with delicate floral prints, exuding a fresh and refined aura. A mandarin collar and long sleeves add to its sophisticated silhouette, while the beige solid churidar, with its drawstring closure, provides all-day comfort. This casual ethnic wear for men effortlessly blends modern elegance with traditional charm, making it ideal for weddings or festive soirées.

Floral prints bring a fresh, festive flair.

Beige churidar enhances the traditional look.

Mandarin collar exudes sophistication.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A traditional safa for a princely touch. Casual belts that disrupt the ethnic vibe. Ethnic juttis to complement the floral elegance. Clashing prints

Experience a fusion of tradition and elegance with the SOJANYA Men Gold-Toned & Peacock Blue Self-Design Sherwani Set. The casual ethnic wear for men boasts a rich gold-toned and blue colour palette featuring an achkan-style design that speaks of royalty. The blue achkan is adorned with a sophisticated self-design pattern, complemented by a mandarin collar and long sleeves for a regal appearance. The gold-toned kurta, crafted from premium silk blend fabric, features a straight hem and side slits, exuding timeless appeal. Completing the set are gold solid pajamas with an elasticated waistband for ultimate comfort.

Rich banarasi silk fabric for a timeless look.

Gold and blue colour combination for a royal statement.

Elasticated pajamas ensure a snug fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Mojris for a complete ethnic look. Casual watches that downplay the elegance. A sleek brooch for a touch of sophistication. Modern boots that disrupt the classic appeal.

Exude charm and cultural flair with the Hangup Brown & Maroon Sherwani with Dhoti Pants. This outfit features a striking brown sherwani with a traditional print, highlighted by a mandarin collar and long sleeves for a formal look. These maroon dhoti pants pair with the set and are designed with an elasticated waistband to maximise comfort. This casual ethnic wear for men is tailored in a premium blend of polyester and viscose rayon that makes it look luxurious and gives this soft and breathable feel. With UV protection and anti-bacterial properties, the fabric is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish in all weather conditions.

UV protection keeps your skin safe from harmful rays.

Dhoti pants add a cultural twist to your attire.

Anti-bacterial finish ensures fabric freshness.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional Kolhapuris to amplify the ethnic vibe. Sporty sneakers that undermine the outfit's elegance. A pocket square for a refined finish. Simple accessories that don’t do justice to the grandeur.

Inspired by royalty, the House of Pataudi Green Thread Work Embellished Sequined Jashn Sherwani Set is the epitome of sophistication. The green sherwani is embellished with meticulous threadwork and shimmering sequins, complemented by a mandarin collar and long sleeves for a majestic look. The casual ethnic wear for men features button closures, a welt pocket, and side slits for added elegance. Paired with a cream-coloured solid inner kurta and a matching churidar with a drawstring closure, this ensemble is perfect for evening festivities.

Intricate thread work and sequins for a luxe feel.

Cream churidar balances the ensemble.

Modern yet traditional design inspired by royal heritage.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Leather juttis for a luxurious finish. Chunky boots A classic watch for an added touch of elegance. Loud patterns

Step into the limelight with the KISAH Red Self Design Silk Indo-western Sherwani Set. This sophisticated casual ethnic wear for men features a mandarin collar, side slit button closures, and long sleeves, radiating elegance. The matching silk trousers with a slip-on closure provide a modern twist to this traditional look. Ideal for grand celebrations or weddings, this ensemble will leave a lasting impression. Pair it with mojaris and a traditional brooch for an unforgettable ethnic look.

Luxurious silk fabric ensures a rich texture.

Side slit button closures for an elegant finish.

Self-design pattern adds a contemporary flair.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Mojaris for an authentic ethnic vibe. Sporty footwear A brooch for a regal touch. Loud neckpieces that clash with the mandarin collar.

Elegance and tradition meet in the VASTRAMAY Purple Embroidered Indo Western Sherwani Set. The casual ethnic wear for men comprises an embroidered purple sherwani jacket that gives the perfect rich and sophisticated look with the finest embroidery work done on it. A button placket and mandarin collar give it a regal appearance, and long sleeves, as well as side slits, provide comfort. This set has a cream-coloured solid kurta and churidar set designed using good-quality viscose to ensure soft and air-conditioned comfort. It consists of a churidar that has been completed with drawstrings in front to ensure perfect comfort while wearing.

Rich embroidery for a luxurious appeal.

Silk blend fabric ensures a soft and elegant feel.

Cream churidar complements the bold purple.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Leather mojaris for a polished look. Casual loafers that underplay the richness. A pearl necklace to elevate the ensemble. Minimalist accessories that don’t stand out.

Make a sophisticated statement with the Amzira Men Beige & White Printed Cotton Sherwani Set, designed specifically for the ones who desire classic style without bold gestures. This sherwani set gives a subtle elegance. Beige-printed sherwani exudes fine motifs that emit an essence of redefined charm. The classic details are a mandarin collar, stylised front, button closure, and silhouette characterised by long sleeves along with straight hemming at the bottom that gives a classic and antique look. Paired with white solid pajamas, complete with an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure, this casual ethnic wear for men ensures both comfort and style.

Breathable cotton fabric for all-day comfort.

Traditional beige and white colour combination for a polished look.

Elasticated pajamas with a drawstring for a secure and adjustable fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Classic leather sandals for an elegant finish. Heavy boots that clash with the traditional design. A minimalist brooch to accentuate the refined details. Casual sneakers

Embrace a regal look with the Avaeta Men Blue & Golden Mandarin Collar Nawabi with Pajama Set, designed for grandeur and sophistication. The blue solid nawabi top features a classic mandarin collar and a stylised front with button closures, adding a formal touch to this stunning casual ethnic wear for men. Long sleeves and a structured silhouette provide a commanding presence, ideal for high-profile celebrations or weddings. Paired with golden solid pyjamas, the set ensures a royal finish, and the elasticated waistband with slip-on closure offers comfort without sacrificing elegance.

Luxurious cotton blend fabric for a rich, comfortable feel.

Contrasting blue and golden hues for a regal vibe.

Elasticated pajamas for a hassle-free, snug fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional mojris to maintain the luxurious theme. Casual loafers that fail to complement the refined look. A gold watch to accentuate the nawabi elegance Sports accessories

Step up your style game with the Luxrio Men Navy Blue Solid Slim Fit Sherwani. This casual ethnic wear for men is a perfect mix of modern sophistication and old-school appeal. The Navy blue-coloured sherwani is so sleek, especially with a mandarin collar, a full placket button front, and long sleeves, making you look perfectly polished and sharp for any such grand event. A chest pocket brings an elegant yet useful aspect to the garment. Various slits allow the modernised ease of movement for comfortable wear.

Sleek polyester fabric for a modern, slim-fit look.

Full button placket and multiple slits for a refined yet functional design.

Navy blue hue for a timeless and versatile statement.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Patent leather shoes to elevate the overall style. Casual footwear that undermines the outfit’s sophistication. Matching navy blue trousers for a cohesive look. Overly flashy jewellery that competes with the clean lines of the sherwani.

With brands like Kisah, Manyavar, and SOJANYA offering stellar options, casual ethnic wear for men has never looked better! Whether you’re into layering, mixing patterns, or just keeping it classic, these sherwani sets and kurtas make dressing up (or down) incredibly easy. Armed with these styling tips, you’re ready to make a statement in comfortable and stylish ethnic attire. Don’t miss out on your chance to redefine casual ethnic looks this season!

Frequently Asked Questions About Ethnic Wear for Men Can I wear casual ethnic wear like a sherwani set for everyday outings? Yes, casual ethnic wear has become quite versatile and suitable for much more than just special occasions! Lightweight sherwani sets and kurtas can be styled with jeans or trousers for a relaxed yet fashionable look, perfect for casual outings, dinners, or even a low-key event.

How do I know which fabric is best for casual ethnic wear? For comfort and ease, fabrics like cotton, linen, and cotton blends are excellent choices, especially in warmer weather. For evenings or slightly formal events, you can opt for a lightweight silk blend that adds elegance without losing the relaxed vibe.

What accessories work best with casual ethnic wear? Minimal accessories like a classic wristwatch, a simple bracelet, or subtle cufflinks can add just the right touch to your casual ethnic outfit.

How can I make my casual sherwani look more modern? Try pairing your sherwani with Western-style trousers or slim-fit jeans instead of traditional bottoms. Adding loafers or even trendy sneakers can instantly make your ethnic wear look contemporary and stylish, giving you a unique edge.

Can I mix ethnic and Western styles with my casual kurtas? Absolutely! Mixing ethnic and Western elements is very trendy. A kurta with jeans or a sherwani with chinos is a great way to add a modern twist to your look while keeping it culturally rich.

