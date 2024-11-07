Natural deodorants to try now on Myntra to stay fresh every day; Here are top 10 picks

Let's get real for a second: your deodorant choice can make or break your day. You want to smell like a fresh breeze or a delicate floral, not a gym bag that's been left in the trunk. But here's the kicker—most of the big-name deodorants out there are loaded with chemicals that your skin just doesn't need. Freshen up yourself with these natural deodorants available at Myntra

Now comes the best part: natural deodorants! These bad boys will save your pits with no harsh additives. Let's dive into some of the best natural deodorants on the market right now that will keep you smelling divine and full of confidence!



Natural deodorant revolution: The future of freshness



Switching to natural deodorants may just change the game, but one needs to choose appropriately. Well, here it is—the scoop on fantastic options that deserve space in your self-care line-up:

Tired of dark underarms and not smelling fresh all day? Well, Bella Vita Organic DeoWhite Underarm Roll-On Deodorant is here to change that game. This cruelty-free star brightens and lightens the skin of your underarms with its mild yet fresh fragrance, keeping you odour-free. The roll-on build provides for smooth application and gently cares for the skin with its soothing ingredients—no harsh chemicals, no stains—just refreshing goodness in all its natural glory.

•Fresh fragrance that's great for daily wear

•Made Cruelty-free

•Mild Strength that's just the right amount to keep you fresh

•Regular-use formula that is easy on your skin

Fragrance Fresh Strength Mild Preference Cruelty-free

When it comes to natural deodorants, this TNW Cucumber Aloe Vera Underarm Roll-On is just like a refreshing drink for the skin. This roll-on is paraben-free, so be assured it is safe for everyday usage. The cucumber and aloe vera goodness in this roll-on deodorant will first neutralise odour and then calm, soothe and nourish even the most sensitive skin. It has a light, competent floral fragrance that will help you feel fresh and comfortable all day.

•Fragrance is light and floral, feeling fresh

• Paraben-free and Eco-Friendly

•Mild strength and leaves you odour-free

•It's perfect for sensitive skin types

Fragrance Floral Strength Mild Preference Paraben-free

For those who want to give their deodorant a bit more punch while keeping it natural, here is Indus Valley Unisex Wicked Cool Natural Deodorant. This is a moderate-strength formula designed for those needing extra attention to tackle body odour. The fresh fragrance pleases both men and women, making it a universal choice. It's all about staying cool, calm, and collected with whatever your day decides to throw at you.



•Fresh-clean, neutral scent ideal for anyone.

•Odour Control effectively targets and neutralises odour.

•Medium strength that balances odour control

•Regular use formula designed for daily freshness

Fragrance Fresh Strength Medium Preference Odour Control Sustainable Regular

Get started with the OHRIA Ayurveda Amaltas & Khus Natural Deodorant on your Ayurvedic skincare journey. The unique fragrance of this deodorant presents floral and earthy notes combined, which soothe and cool by blending the essences of amaltas and khus. Formulated with natural ingredients, this medium-strength deodorant caters to those who want an aromatic experience that aligns with traditional wellness practices. Ideal for daily use, this deodorant will keep you fresh.



•Earthy floral-refreshing while still being grounded

•Natural-embracing Ayurveda and traditional ingredients

•Medium-strong enough to keep you fresh yet soft to the skin

•The formula for regular use is in harmony with eco-friendly habits

Fragrance Floral Strength Medium Preference Natural Sustainable Regular

Bella Vita Organic KLUB MAN Long Lasting Deodorant features an impressive 8% perfume oil concentrate, ensuring a long-lasting scent without the use of gas. This deodorant delivers a rich, woody fragrance that appeals to those seeking a bold yet sophisticated aroma. The deodorant is ideal for everyday use that keeps you feeling fresh and confident throughout the day. The absence of gas means it focuses solely on delivering a powerful scent that lasts, making it a perfect choice for individuals looking to enhance their grooming routine.

Experience the blend of quality

Long lasting blend of premium deodorant

Fragrance Woody Strength Medium Features Odour Control

Chemist at Play Juicy Blossom Odour Protection Zero Gas Body Deodorant combines effective odour control with skin-loving benefits. This innovative formula features anti-bacterial properties to combat unwanted smells while gently moisturising and soothing your skin. Experience an instant refresh with every spray, leaving you feeling confident and invigorated. With no gas propellants, it’s environmentally friendly and perfect for those seeking a natural approach to body care. Embrace the delightful juicy blossom scent that lingers throughout the day, keeping you feeling fresh and fabulous without irritation. Elevate your daily routine with this essential deodorant!

24 hours odour protection

Allantoin soothes skin

Glycerine gentle moisturiser

Comes with Green Tea extract that kills odour bacteria.

Fragrance Floral Features Odour Control Preference Cruelty free Speciality Dermatologically tried and tested

Ajmal Men Wisal Dhahab Perfume Deodorant is a captivating fragrance choice for those seeking something passionate and intense. It boasts a formula free from harmful chemicals, making it a safer option for daily use. With a variety of fragrances available, you can find the perfect scent to match your personality and mood. Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, this deodorant offers a long-lasting and refreshing aroma.

Unique fragrances

Everyday wearable

Refreshing aroma

Fragrance Floral Preference Day-Time Features Odour Control Sustainable Regular

Chemist at Play Odour Control White Jasmine Underarm Roll-On is designed to keep you feeling fresh while caring for your skin. Infused with 1% mandelic acid, it helps reduce dark spots and promotes an even skin tone. Additionally, the 4% lactic acid works to eliminate dead skin cells, leaving your underarms smooth and radiant. The enchanting White Jasmine fragrance adds a touch of luxury, making this roll-on not just an effective deodorant but also a skincare treat.

Experience the perfect blend of odour control

Skin-loving ingredients for a confident

All-day freshness.

Fragrance Floral Preference Dermatologist tested Strength Medium

The FRENCH ESSENCE Set of 3 Luxury Jazz Long Lasting Deodorants offers a sophisticated blend of fragrances, starting with the warm and spicy top notes of nutmeg and star anise. These deodorants not only provide delightful scents but also excel in odour control, keeping you feeling fresh throughout the day. Perfect for those who appreciate luxury and lasting freshness!

Comes in refreshing fragrances

Long-Lasting fragrance

Features Odour Control Fragrance Floral Preference Cruelty free Sustainable Regular

Yardley London Women's Imperial Sandalwood Body Spray Deodorant offers a luxurious blend of exotic English fragrances. This deodorant is designed to effectively control odour while providing a refreshing and long-lasting scent. The warm and inviting notes of sandalwood create a sophisticated aroma, making it a perfect choice for everyday wear. Enjoy the confidence that comes with staying fresh throughout the day!

Stay fresh all day long

Controls Odour

Features Odour Control Fragrance Floral Preference Mild Sustainable Regular

Also Read: Best anti-ageing creams, lotions, and more skincare products at 40% off from Ponds, Olay, L’Oreal and more

What to look for in a Natural Deodorant



In choosing a natural deodorant, there are a few things you should look out for to ensure that you're enjoying the best.



Fragrance



Most natural deodorants use either essential oils or botanical extracts. Just consider products with ingredients that are natural, such as aloe vera, witch hazel, or shea butter, which nourish your skin.



Odour control



Although you're going natural, you still want something that will keep those dripping sweats and body odours low. Opt for deodorants made from ingredients like baking soda or natural powders that absorb moisture without clogging pores.

Also Read: Best Waterproof Mascara: Explore Sugar, L’Oréal, Maybelline, and More Options



Making the switch to natural deodorants isn't just a fad; it's a positive step for your skin, your health, and the environment. There's a natural deodorant to suit every preference. So, which of these natural deodorants will you add to your routine? It is now time to choose clean, go green, and smell divine! Let us know about your pick, and get ready to welcome freshness like never before!

Also Read: The best red lipstick: Top 10 choices for a classy and bold look

Frequently Asked Questions About Natural Deodorants How do natural deodorants work? Natural deodorants typically use ingredients like baking soda, arrowroot powder, and essential oils to neutralise odour and absorb sweat.

Are natural deodorants effective? The results vary based on individual body chemistry, activity level, and the specific formulation of the product.

Will I experience a detox period when switching to natural deodorant? Some people report a "detox" phase when transitioning, where they may experience increased odour or sweat as their body adjusts. This phase typically lasts a few weeks.

Can natural deodorants cause skin irritation? Yes, some natural deodorants contain baking soda, which can irritate sensitive skin. Look for formulations specifically designed for sensitive skin if this is a concern.

Are natural deodorants safe for everyone? While many people can safely use natural deodorants, those with sensitive skin or allergies should check ingredient labels carefully. It's always a good idea to patch-test a new product.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.