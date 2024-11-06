Best anti-ageing creams, lotions, and more skincare products at 40% off from Ponds, Olay, L’Oreal and more

Did you ever find yourself making that face in front of your mirror, the one where you are trying to smooth your stubborn forehead line with your finger? Or maybe you have been religiously collecting anti-ageing skincare tips from your beloved beauty influencers while at the same time hearing your wallet scream at those luxury price tags. This Myntra Sale 2024 offers the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women on brands like Ponds, Olay, and others. Explore our recommendations here!

Well, it's time to stop pressing pause on your skincare dreams because this season, we're about to light up your beauty game without setting fire to your savings! We've discovered the Myntra Sale 2024 that is more spectacular than your neighbour's annual fireworks display – we're talking about the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women from skincare royalty like Ponds L’Oreal and Olay!

Think of it as your skin's personal celebration: while the sky sparkles with festivities, your complexion can get its own gorgeous glow-up. It's time to level up from face wash and moisturiser; we have something special for you. Ready to unlock the secret to ageless beauty without the premium price tag? Let's dive into these dazzling Myntra deals that'll have your skin glowing brighter than a sky full of patakas!

Best anti-ageing skincare deals for women on Myntra

Here are some of our top picks for the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women out there. Get them at a steal deal with the Myntra offers. Start shopping!

Revitalise your skin with the hydration it craves through L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Water Cream, a dream moisturiser for you who longs for intense moisture without the dreadful heaviness. This lightweight water cream that is infused with micro-hyaluronic acid plunges into the deep layers of skin to provide moisture from deep within itself and then smoothens out the complexion by making your skin plump. Fast-absorbing and silky, it layers beautifully under makeup for a soft, dewy glow that lasts all day. Feel the difference with every use as fine lines soften and your skin barrier strengthens, providing ultimate hydration that's never sticky or heavy. Get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women now from Myntra!

Infuses skin with moisture through micro-hyaluronic acid.

Enhances skin barrier with ceramides for long-lasting hydration.

Benefits Smoothens fine lines and also plumps the skin. It prevents moisture loss Main Ingredients Micro-hyaluronic acid, Ceramides Suitable for Dry, dull, and ageing skin

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Cream - Fragrance-Free can make beauty sleep truly magic by transforming your skin overnight. Hydrates the skin with deep ingredients, helping to resurface the skin, fade wrinkles, and even out the skin tone. A fragrance-free formula that's nongreasy makes it the ideal item for sensitive skin, thus allowing you to bring back retinol safely to your routine. You could utilise it at night to achieve smoother and softer skin while waking up refreshed and feeling a bit plumper. It's great for anyone hoping to add retinol and will work continuously to regain the glow of your skin. The cream gives a rested and youthful glow that you deserve. Buy the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women on Myntra today!

Infused with retinol and niacinamide for deep renewal.

Fragrance-free and non-greasy, suitable for sensitive skin.

Benefits Smooths skin texture and minimises fine lines Main Ingredients Retinol, Niacinamide Suitable for Normal to combination skin types

This POND'S Age Miracle Wrinkle Corrector Night Cream turns back the clock on your skin. This powerhouse formula fights against the visible signs of ageing. It is packed with Retinol-C Complex that works overnight into the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while vitamin B3 contributes to brightened and even skin tones. This cream is formulated to combat everyday environmental damage by increasing collagen synthesis to provide elasticity for a firm, youthful-looking complexion. Wake up with skin so revitalised it looks as though you've just spent the night cocooned under a blanket of youth-restoring magic. Get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women at the Myntra Sale 2024 now!

Retinol-C technology fights signs of ageing overnight.

Vitamin B3 brightens and improves skin texture.

Benefits Enhances skin elasticity and reduces dark spots. It also helps restore moisture Main Ingredients Retinol-C Complex, Vitamin B3 Suitable for Mature and combination skin

Instantly lift up with Brillare's Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, a lightweight elixir combining deep hydration and power to boost brightness. Caffeine's potent help combat puffy eyes, dark circles, and fatigue, so this face serum is a must-have from the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women, for sure, in every individual's skincare routine. The formulation of the serum is lightweight and nongreasy; it's perfect for daily wear and absorbs fast, providing one with a smooth finish. This serum evens out fine lines, revives dull-looking skin, and smooths out the texture so that you are left looking radiant.

Intensely hydrates with hyaluronic acid.

Caffeine reduces puffiness and dark circles.

Benefits Plumps fine lines, giving your skin a youthful glow Main Ingredients Hyaluronic acid, Caffeine Suitable for Ageing, dull, or tired skin

Indulge yourself in a fresh level of self-care through the Be Bodywise Jade Roller, a beautiful skincare tool made from real jade to bring a cooling and luxurious experience to your facial care. This hand-held roller not only looks gorgeous, but real skincare benefits pop up with its gliding over the face, reducing puffiness, easing facial tension, and enhancing blood circulation for a healthy glow. It has a cool touch for tightening and toning, along with a gentle massage, which enhances the absorption of your favourite serums and creams in order to amplify their effect. With daily application, you will be able to see fewer wrinkles and an overall chiselled face since the jade roller will make it easier for your skin to remove toxins and reduce inflammation. If you’ve always wanted to get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women, Myntra is the best place to finally add it to your skincare collection.

Made from real jade stone for cooling benefits.

Promotes absorption of skincare products through massage.

Benefits Reduces puffiness and tightens facial skin, helps with blood circulation Main Ingredients 100% Authentic Jade Suitable for All skin types

Wake up with hydrated, glowing skin due to Kaya's intense hydrating night serum that delivers high levels of hyaluronic acid for ultimate moisturising overnight. It's lightweight and fragrance-free to calm sensitive skin and hydrate dry skin for a smooth, plump glow in the morning. It is also hypoallergenic and provides a gentle burst of hydration that locks in moisture without any heaviness. Goodbye to dryness and hello to the refreshing, dewy appearance you'll wake up with in the morning, thanks to this hydrating miracle. Get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women now from Myntra.

Deeply hydrates with hyaluronic acid.

Fragrance-free, ideal for sensitive skin.

Benefits Prevents moisture loss and restores softness Main Ingredients Hyaluronic acid Suitable for Dry and sensitive skin

Indulge your skin in luxury with the Prolixr Retinol & Acai Berry Age Reversal Mask, a rejuvenating treatment designed to combat the effects of ageing and stress. Infused with age-fighting retinol and antioxidant-filled acai berry extract, it smooths out fine lines, fluffs up your texture, and gives you a youthful glow. Shea butter and peptides will add a layer of hydration, which will be a weekly treat to those having dry or maturely aged skin. This product will detoxify and rejuvenate and can leave your skin soft to the touch and more supple, looking renewed because of its nourishing and moisturising properties. Get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women on Myntra now.

Combines retinol with acai berry for anti-ageing.

Enriched with shea butter for intense hydration.

Benefits Detoxifies skin, smooths fine lines, and restores firmness Main Ingredients Retinol, Acai berry extract Suitable for Mature and dry skin types

Give your skin much-needed goodness of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C with the all-in-one Globus Naturals Anti-Ageing Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C Facial Kit from the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women. This set is a one-stop solution that gives you results in the shape of brightness, hydration, and refreshing, which gives you a look that makes people ask whether you have just visited a salon. Hyaluronic acid quenches deep hydration and fills in fine lines, whereas vitamin C brightens and treats dark spots, so the skin radiates youth and glow. Use it for softer, smoother skin that flaunts a natural shine that makes you look as young as you feel.

Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and plumps.

Vitamin C brightens and fades dark spots.

Benefits Smooth fine lines, restores elasticity Main Ingredients Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C Suitable for All

Restore your skin to its youthful resilience with the action-packed Koric Double Action Collagen Serum that packs a dual-action punch via its Faex extract, which is also rich in antioxidants such as green tea. The sheer, potent serum has fast absorption, providing you with collagen-boosting efficacy that firms and lifts your sagging skin and so leaves it feeling more and more supple and soft. Antioxidants fight environmental stressors, leaving your skin with an increased defence mechanism against signs of ageing. Well suited for mature or oily/blemished skin, it hydrates without ever clogging pores. Each time you use the serum, you look forward to tighter, more elastic skin while basking in a radiating glow. Get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women from Myntra now!

Faex extract promotes collagen production.

Green tea offers antioxidant protection.

Benefits Firms skin and improves elasticity Main Ingredients Faex extract, Green tea Suitable for Ageing or acne-prone skin

Experience the bliss of Ayurveda with Khadi Natural Saffron & Papaya Anti-Wrinkle Cream, an intensive, nutrient-rich cream that gives your skin the radiance of youth along with deep nourishment. It is enriched with the brightening power of saffron and rejuvenating properties of papaya, thereby making this cream smooth out fine lines, fade dark spots, and improve your skin tone. Its rich, gentle formula provides intensive hydration while protecting your skin from environmental damage and UV exposure. Perfect for mature or sensitive skin, it will pamper your face with the finest natural extracts to give you a glowing, fresh look. Don’t miss out on this amazing product. Get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women from the Myntra Sale 2024 today!

Enriched with saffron for brightening.

Papaya extract smooths skin texture.

Benefits Protects from UV damage and pollutants. Also reduces wrinkles and dark spots Main Ingredients Saffron, Papaya extract Suitable for Sensitive and mature skin

Also Read: Long-lasting lipsticks for every occasion: Top 10 vibrant picks to make you pout ready





Tips for using anti-ageing products

Start Early, Choose Wisely

It's never too early to begin to think about skincare, and the time when prevention would come in handy is around the 20s. It means a lightweight hydrating serum is ideal for getting started, along with gentle moisturisers or creams chock-full of antioxidants. These types of products would serve as a great basis for healthy skin and postpone the very first evident symptoms of ageing - the first fine lines and perhaps some dullness. Consistency is Key

Using anti-ageing products occasionally won’t yield lasting results. To see visible improvements, incorporate them consistently into your routine—either daily or as prescribed. Most active ingredients, like retinol and peptides, work over time by stimulating collagen production, so patience is crucial. Stick to a regimen, especially at night, when your skin regenerates. Layer Products Correctly

Apply products in the right sequence to maximise their efficacy. Start with lighter formulas such as serums, followed by thicker creams or oils. Retinol or vitamin C should be used before moisturising. During the day, always finish with sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher), as sun exposure accelerates signs of ageing and can reverse product benefits. Don’t Overuse Retinol

Retinol does work, something like magic, but too much can lead to a number of horrible side effects-clearly, redness, flaking, and irritation, in particular in subjects using on sensitive skin for the first time. Your application schedule should begin every other night for the first few weeks, gradually increasing frequency as the skin builds tolerance. Use an adequate amount of hydrating moisturiser to balance out any excessive dryness caused by retinol use.

5. Focus on Night Care

Most activity of skin repair takes place at night, thus making evening skincare routines most important. Night creams are developed for richer texture and actives that enhance cell renewal and hydration. Include skin-repairing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides for that rest-and-repair mode while you sleep to pull off a fresher, smoother look when you wake up.

Also Read: Best Waterproof Mascara: Explore Sugar, L’Oréal, Maybelline, and More Options

This season, get the best anti-ageing skincare deals for women and buy that anti-ageing skincare suited to your specific skin. Whether you’re just starting with preventive care in your 20s or looking to further upgrade with advanced serums and retinol treatments, it's time now. It's your time with trustable brands such as Ponds, Olay, and more on Myntra.

Also Read: Best Hair Colour Choices From Garnier, Biotique, Loreal and More: Factors To Consider

Frequently Asked Questions About Anti-Ageing Skincare What is the best age to start using anti-ageing skincare products? It is recommended to start using anti-ageing products in your mid-20s to early 30s. Incorporating antioxidants and hydrating serums early helps prevent the first signs of ageing. As you approach your 30s and 40s, stronger ingredients like retinol or peptides can be added to address fine lines and wrinkles.

Can I use anti-ageing creams with other skincare products? Yes, but the order of application is essential. Apply lightweight serums first, followed by creams. Be cautious when using strong actives like retinol with exfoliants, as they can irritate the skin. Always end with sunscreen during the day to protect from UV damage.

How long does it take to see results from anti-ageing skincare products? Visible improvements typically appear after 4 to 8 weeks of consistent use, though the timeline may vary depending on the product and skin type. Active ingredients like retinol may take around 3 to 6 months to show full effects as they gradually stimulate collagen production.

Are anti-ageing products suitable for sensitive skin? Many brands offer formulations tailored for sensitive skin. Look for fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic options. Ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, and hyaluronic acid are gentle and effective for sensitive skin types. Introduce new products gradually to avoid irritation.

Can I skip sunscreen if my anti-ageing cream has SPF? Even if your anti-ageing cream contains SPF, it may not be enough to offer complete sun protection. For optimal results, layer with a broad-spectrum sunscreen offering SPF 30 or higher to prevent further sun damage, which is a leading cause of premature ageing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.