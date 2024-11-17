Renew your wardrobe with the best casual wear for men - Levi's and USPA at up to 60% off

Every man's wardrobe tells a story. For some, it's an epic saga of adventures and styles. For others... Let's just say it's an assemblage of "One day, I'll update this" chapters. Discover the best casual wear for men, featuring top picks from Levi’s and USPA now at incredible discounts. Shop for casual wear on Myntra for every occasion.

Gentlemen, we're not here to judge your fashion choices. We're here because great style, like a firm handshake or a well-timed joke, is an art that every man can master. And with super-brands like LEVIS and USPA offering up to a discount of 60% on the best casual wear for men, there has never been a better time to switch from "getting by" to "turning heads" in the field of casual wear.

Think of this as your comprehensive guide to casual refinement. Whether you're an obsessive planner for every outfit or a man who considers matching socks a big achievement, we're about to make the right casual pieces work for you in your everyday being. Because here's the truth: casual is not careless. The best casual wear for men denotes being comfortable enough in your clothes to focus on what really matters. Ready to discover your new signature style?

Best casual wear for men on Myntra

Check out our top picks for the best casual wear for men on Myntra. Grab these before stock runs out!

A U.S. Polo Assn. Floral Printed Pure Cotton Shirt Styled in Navy Blue and Yellow Adds an Artistic Touch to Casual Styling. With an ebullient floral print, this shirt is the best casual wear for men to bring in just the right hint of colours and patterns to casual dressing. A spread collar and a full-length button placket supply a classic appeal, while long regular sleeves and curved hemline ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Dark jeans or chinos to let the floral print stand out. Bold prints that could clash with the floral pattern. Casual loafers for a relaxed, refined look. Formal shoes that may not suit the shirt's casual vibe.

You can now step up your denim game with the Levi's Men 511 Slim Fit Light Fade Jeans. Wash denim provides a distinct, clean and streamlined look while also offering a laid-back option for those casual days out. With its mid-rise waist, slim fit, and classic five-pocket styling, these jeans successfully create a happy medium between comfort and style. Crafted from reliable, sturdy brushed fabric that consists of 79% cotton, 20% polyester, and 1% elastane, the best casual wear for men keeps flexibility and shape.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Fitted T-shirts or casual shirts for a laid-back look. Formal shoes that may contrast the casual aesthetic. Sneakers or casual loafers for a cohesive style. Oversized tops that could disrupt the sleek silhouette.

Incorporate streetwear into your wardrobe with the HIGHLANDER White Typography Printed High Neck Oversized Sweatshirt. This bold white sweatshirt is a work of art with large typography prints for an added trendy edge to your casual collection. This high-neck hue has a zipper closure, undone for a completely relaxed effect or zipped for a snug fit. The plush polyester fabric of this best casual wear for men makes the oversized sweatshirt perfect for warmer days.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Dark joggers or distressed jeans for a cool, laid-back look. Slim-fit pants that may contrast the oversized style. Chunky sneakers to complement the oversized fit. Competing prints and heavy accessories

Make a statement in HERE&NOW Men Navy Blue & Off White Slim Fit Printed Casual Shirt that features a striking abstract print that combines modern artistry with a casual basic. The black colour lends this best casual wear for men an updated hint of radical chicness. Short sleeves complement the fitted body, a mandarin collar enriches it. The curved hem and fitted style contribute to its distinctive look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit chinos for a laid-back look. Formal trousers that distract from the shirt’s casual charm. Loafers for a polished yet casual vibe. Heavy accessories, which may clash with the abstract print.

Relaxed style comes easy with the H&M Cotton Oversized Printed T-Shirt, which is the perfect choice for casual, laid-back days. This oversized tee is composed of finely woven cotton jersey fabric and incorporates an eye-catching print motif on the backside, making it all the more easy yet edgy. The best casual wear for men is complete with a ribbed neckline and drop-shoulder sleeves. As it doesn't cling to the body and has a straight hem, this casual long-sleeve shirt is suitable for layer wearing or wearing alone, creating a laid-back streetwear appearance.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Ripped jeans for a casual, street-style look. Slim-fit pants, which may disrupt the oversized look. Sneakers to complete a laid-back ensemble. Formal shoes, as they clash with the casual style.

These khaki Cotton Cargo Trousers from The Indian Garage Co. bring utility and comfort to your casual wardrobe. These trousers feature a clean flat front without pleats and a mid-rise waist with a regular fit. This best casual wear for men has enough pockets for function and style, making it great for active days. Crafted from durable cotton, these cargos are easy to wear and style, effortlessly pairing with casual tees or shirts for a rugged, outdoorsy look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A simple white tee for a classic combo. Flip-flops, which underplay the rugged look. Sneakers for a complete casual look. Formal shirts, as they mismatch the casual appeal.

Blue and white striped casual shirt by Mast & Harbour Men is a refreshing update to classic menswear. A subtle sophistication rings through this shirt, making it one of the best casual wear for men, thanks to vertical stripes. The shirt has a buttoned-down collar, long sleeves, and a curved hem, each offering a designed yet relaxed feel. Made from pure cotton, it is very breathable and comfortable.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Navy chinos for a coordinated look. Heavy accessories that may overpower the minimalist design. White sneakers for a fresh, modern touch. Athletic footwear, as it contrasts with the refined style.

Roadster's Pure Cotton Relaxed Fit Co-Ord Set features a shirt of the same material and matching shorts to take on the ultimate laid-back look. Made from cool cotton, the solid navy blue shirt features a spread collar and short sleeves. The shorts have a mid-rise waist and a drawstring closure for easy comfort. Suitable for the beach or an everyday summer outing, this co-ord set is the best casual wear for men that balances effortless style with comfort, a must for all relaxed wardrobes.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Casual loafers or espadrilles for a beach-ready look. Formal shoes that don’t suit the casual vibe. Minimalist accessories to keep the focus on the set. Heavy outerwear that may weigh down the lightweight look.

The DENNISON Tropical Printed Lightweight Oversized shirt is vacation-ready: free and flowy cotton-linen blend, just right for hot summer days. This tropical print oversized shirt comes with short sleeves and a Cuban collar, creating an airy fit; perfect for beach days or casual outings. The straight hem and short sleeve add to the relaxed feel; the loose fit and smart-make touches give the best casual wear for men an interesting laid-back vibe.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White shorts for a summery vibe. Heavy denim, which may clash with the lightweight fabric. Flip-flops to complete the beach-ready look. Formal accessories that mismatch the tropical theme.

The navy-and-white Marks & Spencer Floral Printed Slim Fit Cotton Casual Shirt oozes a sort of poised yet playful aesthetic when it comes to casual dressing. Spread collar and short sleeves, this shirt is designed for a slim fit, which helps to maintain a shaping profile while eliminating restriction. Crafted from 100% cotton, this best casual wear for men is light and breathable, ideal for all-day comfort. The floral print offers a subtle yet stylish touch, making this shirt a great choice for casual outings.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Dark jeans for a sophisticated contrast Bright-coloured bottoms, which may compete with the floral print Casual loafers for an elevated casual style Heavy boots, which may feel too bulky for the lightweight fabric.

Also read: Best traditional wear for women: Elegant picks from Mitera, Ahalyaa, and Saadgi

A casual wardrobe not only makes your style versatile but also boosts your comfort and most importantly your confidence. You receive not only great top-tier style but also long-lasting items when you invest in the best casual wear for men from top brands like Levi's, H&M, Marks & Spencers, USPA, and more. Don't miss this chance to breathe new life into your casual style, packed with essentials at up to 60% off and loads more for a wardrobe that would do wonders for your looks.

Also read: Best Fossil watches for women: 10 Stylish timepieces for every occasion

Frequently Asked Questions About Casual Wear for Men What defines casual wear, and why is it important? Casual wear is the act of dressing down, with comfort and style balanced together, often with products like jeans, tees, and polos that can easily be worn.

How do I choose the right casual wear pieces for my body type? Opt for clothes that fit well and just enhance the natural shape. Slim-fit jeans will do well on leanly built bodies, whereas straight or relaxed fits could be flattering for bodies that are broader.

What’s a must-have casual outfit combo that suits any occasion? A simple combo of well-fitted jeans or chinos with a plain t-shirt or a polo shirt works for most casual settings.

Are branded casual wear pieces worth the investment? Brands like Levi’s and USPA offer quality and longevity, which can make them a great investment.

How can I keep my casual wear looking fresh? Indeed, casual wear must be cared for properly, such as washing in cold water and air-drying whenever possible, lest they lose their look and fit.

Also read: Best party wear dresses for women: Glamorous picks on sale from Forever New, AND, and H&M

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.