Best ethnic wear for men: Stylish selections from KISAH, Jompers, and VASTRAMAY only on Myntra

When it comes to getting ready for festive events or traditional occasions, the best ethnic wear for men provides an exceptional charm that resonates with sophistication and elegance. The timeless appeal of Nehru jackets, sherwanis, and kurtas has made ethnic wear a staple in every man’s wardrobe. Brands like Jompers, KISAH, and VASTRAMAY stand out from the rest in bringing a modern twist to ethnic fashion. The brand’s ethnic collection is available on Myntra at excellent discounts. Each piece from these brands is made to perfection, comfortable, and stylish. Best Ethnic Wear for Men for Traditional Look

If you are thinking of upgrading your traditional wardrobe with the best ethnic wear for men, this is the right time. Head on to Myntra and get your hands on the best styles today. Myntra has some amazing offers, so you’ll get an all-new stylish wardrobe without burning a hole in your pocket. Check out our recommendations and start shopping right away!

10 Ethnic wear picks for men from top brands

Let’s explore some of the best ethnic wear for men from these brands, offering insights into what makes each item stand out. From bold designs to minimalist pieces, these brands cater to every style preference.

This Nehru Jacket is an elegant addition to any man’s wardrobe. It is ideal to enhance your semi-formal and traditional looks. This jacket has an asymmetrical design and chic mandarin collar, which adds an exclusive twist to classic ethnic wear. Made from a silk blend fabric, this jacket provides a luxurious feel. You can perfectly maintain this best ethnic wear for men with dry cleaning. The jacket comprises stylised front button closures. It is sleeveless, which makes it a versatile piece that you can layer over shirts or kurtas. The chest welt pocket brings practicality and charm, whereas its regular fit ensures comfort.

Fabric Silk blend fabric Occasion Formal gatherings or festive occasions Caring Instructions Dry Clean

This Sherwani Set is an elegant outfit for special events, which blends modern details and classic style. This self-designed sherwani is the best ethnic wear for men and features multiple slits, long sleeves, front button closures, and a mandarin collar, along with an attached pocket square and a welt pocket for further elegance. It comes with a green solid kurta with side slits and a half-button placket. The mid-rise churidar has an elasticated drawstring waistband. Overall, this set provides a comfortable fit.

Fabric Silk blend fabric Occasion Special events and festive occasions Caring Instructions Dry Clean

This sherwani set is a sophisticated option for formal and festive occasions. This best ethnic wear for men is comprised of a beautiful navy blue sherwani with a self-design pattern. It features a stylish front with button closures, a mandarin collar and long sleeves for a chic look. It is completed with black solid pants with a slip-on closure and an elastic waistband. This set provides a regular, sleek fit. The silk blend fabric gives a refined appearance and luxurious feel. You can make this set last longer by dry cleaning it.

Fabric Silk blend fabric Occasion Formal and festive occasions Caring Instructions Dry Clean

This Kurta and Pajamas set is a comfortable and stylish option for every man. This purple embroidered kurta features a geometric self-design with sequined details, which add a subtle sparkle. This best ethnic wear for men has long sleeves and is designed in a straight shape. It also boasts a mandarin collar along with two pockets for further convenience. The straight hem and above-knee length of this kurta make it easy to wear and versatile. It comes with solid pajamas that have a drawstring closure. The cotton fabric gives ultimate comfort and breathability.

Fabric Cotton fabric Occasion Festive or semi-formal occasions Caring Instructions Machine washable

This Indo-Western Sherwani Set is the perfect combination of modern appeal and classic style. This set comprises a self-design sherwani, which has a mandarin collar. It also has long sleeves and a stylised front with button closures, which offers a unique look. It comes with a solid grey dhoti pant which features slip-on closure and an elasticated waistband. This best ethnic wear for men promises both comfort and style in a regular fit. The cotton material is breathable and perfect for longer wear.

Fabric Cotton fabric Occasion Special occasions Caring Instructions Dry Clean

This kurta and churidar set is an elegant outfit for gatherings and traditional events. The embroidered kurta in this set features intricate Chikankari detail. It has a straight shape with long sleeves, mandarin collar, and a regular fit. The straight hem and knee length of this kurta enhances its elegance. The pure cotton fabric is breathable and gives the ultimate comfort. A solid churidar in this set has a convenient drawstring closure. Overall, this best ethnic wear for men is easy to wear and looks very stylish.

Fabric Pure cotton fabric Occasion Gatherings and traditional events Caring Instructions Machine washable

This Sequined Nehru Jacket brings a hint of charm to any traditional attire. This fashionable jacket features ethnic motifs with sequined embroidery, which adds an elegant shine. It boasts a full button placket and a mandarin collar, giving it a classic look. The sleeveless cut gives versatile layering options. The three pockets in this jacket offer functionality and style. The viscose rayon fabric gives a relaxed and seamless feel to this best ethnic wear for men.

Fabric Viscose rayon fabric Occasion Festive occasions Caring Instructions Hand wash

This Indo-Western Sherwani Set comprises a cream and green self-design sherwani. The sherwani has long sleeves, stylish front button closures, and a mandarin collar that gives sophisticated look. It comes with a cream solid churidar that has a drawstring closure to give you regular, comfortable fit. The high-quality cotton fabric offers a breathable feel which is perfect for longer wear. Maintain the quality of this best ethnic wear for men with dry cleaning.

Fabric Cotton fabric Occasion Traditional occasions Caring Instructions Dry Clean

This kurta and Pajama set is a traditional and stylish ensemble for special occasions. The kurta has intricate geometric Chikankari embroidery. It also has long sleeves, and a mandarin collar, which gives classic look. Crafted in a straight shape with straight hem and a knee-length cut, this best ethnic wear for men provides comfort and elegance. The viscose rayon fabric of the kurta is breathable and soft. Two pockets in the kurta offers convenience. The solid cotton pajamas have drawstring closure which makes it easy to wear.

Fabric Kurta is made from viscose rayon fabric, and Pyjama is made from cotton fabric Occasion Festive occasions Caring Instructions Machine washable

This best ethnic wear for men mixes modern style and traditional craftsmanship. It is made from cotton fabric, which gives breathability and comfort. The black colour sets a classic tone, whereas the thread work, geometric embroidered and sequined details bring sophistication. This kurta features a knee-length straight shape, long regular sleeves, and a Mandarin collar. It has a straight hem, which gives a versatile and sleek look for any event. With machine-weaving regular cotton fabric, this kurta is easy to maintain.

Fabric Cotton fabric Occasion Casual or semi-formal outings Caring Instructions Machine washable

Styling tips for men’s ethnic wear

To make the most of your ethnic wear, follow these styling tips:

Balance Bold and Neutral : If your kurta or jacket has a bold print, you can pair it with plain bottoms to create a balanced look.

: If your kurta or jacket has a bold print, you can pair it with plain bottoms to create a balanced look. Experiment with Accessories : Accessories like brooches, pocket squares, and watches provide a unique hint to ethnic wear.

: Accessories like brooches, pocket squares, and watches provide a unique hint to ethnic wear. Layer Smartly : Wear shawls or Nehru jackets to add depth to your best ethnic wear for men.

: Wear shawls or Nehru jackets to add depth to your best ethnic wear for men. Choose the Right Footwear: Mojaris or leather sandals match well with traditional outfits. Loafers are a good choice for fusion looks.

Conclusion

Best ethnic wear for men is where modern fashion demands have been catered to, although it retains that very age-old essence of traditional wear. Browse through thousands of stylish options at Myntra, from KISAH, Jompers, and VASTRAMAY. You've got luxurious sherwanis, casual kurtas, and versatile Nehru jackets that are enough to go with any taste and are perfect for any occasion. Be it preparing for the celebrations in a festive event, marrying the love of your life, or just on a quest to add some ethnic flavour to your wardrobe, look no further than any one of these brands. Embrace the elegance of ethnic wear and make that last impression - all through these wonderfully crafted pieces.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Ethnic Wear for Men What is the best ethnic wear for a wedding? For weddings, sherwanis or heavily embroidered kurtas paired with churidar pants are a great choice. Brands like KISAH offer luxurious options that are ideal for such occasions.

Can ethnic wear be worn for casual outings? Absolutely! Ethnic wear can be styled for casual settings. Opt for simple, printed kurtas or Indo-Western designs from brands like Jompers.

How can I style a Nehru jacket? A Nehru jacket can be paired with both traditional and Western pieces. Wear it over a kurta for a formal look or with jeans for a more casual style.

What’s the difference between a sherwani and a kurta? A sherwani is typically more formal and features heavier embroidery, while kurtas are generally simpler and you can wear them formally or casually, depending on the design.

Which fabric is best for ethnic wear in summer? Cotton and linen are ideal for summer ethnic wear as they are breathable and comfortable in warm weather.

