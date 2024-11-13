Best ethnic collections for men: Premium sherwanis from VASTRAMAY, KISAH, and more on Myntra

In today's world, fashion is constantly changing. Ethnic wear holds a special significance in Indian culture. The magnificence of sherwanis, with their complex embroidery, timeless appeal, and rich fabrics, keeps ruling the men's fashion for special events. Despite the event, a sherwani is the best outfit that radiates sophistication and elegance. Ethnic Collections for festive season

Myntra has one of the top ethnic collections for men, featuring popular brands like KISAH, Manyavar, VASTRAMAY, and others. These are some of the leading brands that are famous for their unique collections when it comes to men’s ethnicwear. Blending the conventional sherwani with contemporary aesthetics, these brands have maintained the core of Indian culture without compromising on style. Read on to get our recommendations for the top ethnic collections for men available on Myntra. Head to the online shopping platform and make sure to take your pick before the stock runs out!

Also read: Best chic printed kurtis at flat 40% off from W, Global Desi, and Rangmanch by Pantaloons

The grandeur of ethnic collection: A timeless attire

Here's the list of the top ethnic collections for men to pick from. They are available on Myntra to make your shopping easier.

This printed cotton kurta is the best and an impressive amalgamation of time-honoured work and modern style. In terms of looks and comfort for men, it is woven, which gives ease of breathing and allows free movement, which is required to make this attire suitable for festive wear, casual wear, etc. The remarkable characteristic of this kurta is that its print is superb, derived from traditional Indian themes that give it a fresh but artistic look. The subtle detailing and earthy tones of this kurta make it a brilliant option for men who appreciate minimalist elegance.

Semi-sheer against light

Soothing floral charm

Above knee with curved hem

Long, regular sleeves

Benefits Traditional elegance, relaxed fit, versatile styling Fabric Cotton Perfect For Weddings, festive celebrations, casual get-together

This kurta from the top ethnic collections for men is a stylish and vibrant addition to any man's ethnic wardrobe. It is designed from premium fabric, which provides the best blend of elegance and comfort. It has a beautiful yellow colour and attractive ethnic motifs, which make it suitable for cultural events, family gatherings, and festive occasions. This kurta features a straight-cut design, which gives a customised and comfortable fit. Its button-down front, traditional collar, and long sleeves enhance its timeless appeal.

Straight shape with regular style

Knee length with a straight hem

Long, regular sleeves

Mandarin collar

Benefits Vibrant design with ethnic charm, relaxed fit, and versatile styling Fabric Dupion Silk Perfect For Weddings, festive celebrations, casual get-together

This kurta is a regal and elegant ensemble, which is ideal for men who prefer classic craftsmanship with a royal hint. This kurta features complex zari work on the yoke, which adds a luxurious shine to the ethnic motifs. The matching trousers finish the set, which makes it a sophisticated option for special occasions, festive celebrations, and weddings. This kurta from the top ethnic collections for men features a relaxed fit, which maintains an air of grandeur. Its traditional silhouette, blended with contemporary tailoring, ensures the best combination of style and comfort.

Ethnic motifs design

Comfortable trousers

Classic collar and long sleeves

Zari work on the yoke

Benefits Opulent and elegant look, comfort with style, complete outfit Fabric Viscose and polyester Perfect For Special occasions, festive celebrations, and weddings

This kurta is a beautiful ethnic ensemble that brings tradition and sophistication together in a perfect balance. This blue kurta from the top ethnic collections for men has a strikingly woven design with conventional ethnic motifs, which gives it a stylish and classic appeal. You can pair it with a matching churidar. This kurta is best to wear at cultural events, festive celebrations, and weddings where tradition and elegance are important. Together, this outfit radiates grace, which makes it a perfect option for men who want to make a statement in ethnic wear.

Long regular sleeves and mandarin collar

Knee length with a straight hem

2 pockets and a straight shape

Elasticated waistband and drawstring closure in churidar

Benefits Traditional and elegant look, comfortable Fabric Cotton blend Perfect For Cultural events, festive celebrations, and weddings

This kurta is an embodiment of traditional Indian craftsmanship, comfort, and elegance. It is made from pure cotton fabric. It is made to keep you relaxed. This kurta from the top ethnic collections for men features delicate chikankari embroidery with ethnic motifs, which is a symbol of conventional Indian artistry. This adds a refined and subtle touch to the outfit. This kurta comes with solid white pajamas. A regular fit and a straight shape of this kurta ensure freedom of movement and comfort. The long sleeves and mandarin collar improve its conventional appeal. The knee-length cut with a straight hem makes this kurta a versatile garment that can be worn for both semi-formal and formal events. The addition of 2 pockets gives a functional touch, and the complex chikankari detailing ensures that this kurta is as practical as beautiful.

Mandarin collar and long sleeves

Knee-length with a straight hem

Pajamas with an elasticated waistband

Ethnic motifs embroidered kurta

Benefits Timeless elegance, comfortable and breathable, practical and versatile Fabric Pure cotton Perfect For Festive occasions, family gatherings, or traditional ceremonies.

The Rare Rabbit kurta is a versatile and stylish piece that flawlessly mixes ethnic elegance and modern minimalism. This solid blue kurta provides an understated and refined look that is ideal for different occasions. It is made from cotton fabric, which ensures breathability and comfort. This kurta boasts a Mandarin collar, which brings a structured and sharp element to the design. Its long, regular sleeves enhance its conventional appeal. Also, its regular fit and straight shape provide both a tailored look and comfort. The threadwork detail enhances the design of this kurta from the top ethnic collections for men and adds an elegant and subtle touch.

Woven and knitted regular cotton

Above knee with straight hem

Thread work detail

Straight shape with regular style

Benefits Effortless styling, comfortable all-day wear, modern and classic blend Fabric Cotton Perfect For Festive occasions, family gatherings, or traditional ceremonies.

This kurta and pajama with Nehru Jacket is a perfect blend of stylish elegance and traditional charm. The pink kurta is decorated with ethnic motifs and constructed from a luxurious silk blend fabric. It is paired with a sophisticated Nehru jacket and solid pajamas, which gives it a complete ethnic look. The piece from the top ethnic collections for men features a straight shape with a regular fit, which makes it comfortable and versatile for longer hours of wear. Its long sleeves and Mandarin collar bring a hint of elegance to the outfit. Also, the ethnic woven design improves its cultural appeal, whereas two functional pockets provide convenience.

Ethnic motifs woven design

Long regular sleeves and Mandarin collar

Silk blend machine weave fabric

Knee length with a straight hem

Benefits Stylish and versatile, offers luxury and comfort, complete and elegant look Fabric Silk blend Perfect For Weddings, festive celebrations, or cultural events.

This kurta is the best combination of contemporary style and timeless tradition. This attire from the top ethnic collections for men is crafted to make a statement at any formal or festive event. This black kurta features intricate ethnic motifs embroidered in the standard Chikankari style. It is made from viscose rayon fabric, which gives a luxurious and soft feel while being comfortable and lightweight for longer wear. The Mandarin collar brings class to the overall appearance, plus its long regular sleeves improve its conventional appeal.

Knee length with a straight hem

Chikankari detail

Straight shape with regular style

Long, regular sleeves and Mandarin collar

Benefits Cultural elegance with comfort, timeless appeal, stylish versatility Fabric Rayon Perfect For Casual gatherings or celebrations

This kurta from the top ethnic collections for men is an outstanding blend of contemporary style and tradition. The rich green colour of this kurta features striking ethnic motifs embroidered across its fabric, which add a hint of elegance and cultural charm. Also, the detailed embroidery improves its visual appeal. This kurta is made from viscose rayon fabric, which is both comfortable and lightweight. It gives ease of wear throughout the day. Also, it features a regular fit and a straight shape, which ensure that it matches different body types and maintains a neat, polished look.

Calf-length and straight hem

Long, regular sleeves

Straight shape with regular style

Ethnic motifs embroidered

Benefits Versatile styling, comfortable for long wear, cultural sophistication Fabric Viscose Rayon Perfect For Weddings, festivals, or family gatherings

This kurta is the best option for men who appreciate the simplicity of classic attire with a hint of elegance. This white kurta from the top ethnic collections for men features beautiful ethnic motifs printed across the fabric, which gives a timeless appeal. It offers a culturally rich and elegant look while ensuring comfort. This kurta is constructed from pure cotton fabric, which is lightweight and breathable. It is the best alternative for all-day wear. The Mandarin collar adds a traditional and refined touch, whereas its regular, long sleeves keep the design modest and classic.

Knee-length cut with a straight hem

Straight shape with a regular fit

Ethnic motifs printed design

Long, regular sleeves

Benefits Cultural elegance, versatile styling, comfortable and lightweight Fabric Pure cotton Perfect For Festive occasions, family gatherings, or casual events

Also read: Best deals on hair and face care brands: Up to 60% off

Conclusion

These top ethnic collections for men are more than just clothing—it’s a celebration of tradition, culture, and style. From the timeless kurta-pajama to the royal sherwani, these outfits provide elegance and versatility for every event. This traditional attire speaks to every man's style sensibility. With the right footwear and accessories, ethnic fashion can enhance your wardrobe.

Also read: Best purse brands for women to suit every style and budget: Top 10 stylish picks

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Ethnic Collections for Men How should a men's kurta fit? A kurta should have a relaxed fit, neither too loose nor too tight. It should give freedom of movement around the chest and shoulders and provide a streamlined, neat appearance. The length can differ depending on the style; however, conventionally, it falls just above the knees.

Can ethnic wear be paired with Western accessories? Yes. Ethnic wear can be styled with Western accessories. For example, you can wear a stylish wristwatch, a leather belt, or even loafers with certain ethnic outfits like the Jodhpuri suit or the bandh gala.

What is the best fabric for a traditional kurta? Cotton is ideal for casual and summer wear, while silk and brocade are perfect for more formal events.

How do I accessorise a kurta for formal occasions? For formal events, you can accessorise your kurta with a shawl or stole. You can also wear a stylish brooch or an elegant watch. Pairing it with a Nehru jacket or a waistcoat can also improve your look. You can finish the outfit with traditional footwear like juttis or mojari.

Where can I buy top ethnic collections for men? If you’re looking for the perfect place to buy ethnic wear for men, Myntra is your answer. You’ll find the top ethnic collections for men from top brands all under one roof in Myntra. Hurry, shop now!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.