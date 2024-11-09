Best chic printed kurtis at flat 40% off from W, Global Desi, and Rangmanch by Pantaloons

Ladies, let us take a moment of silence for all those "I have nothing to wear" meltdowns we've had staring at a closet full of clothes. Now, imagine having a wardrobe superhero – something that works for Monday meetings, Thursday brunches, Saturday weddings, AND those impromptu video calls with the future mother-in-law. Enter- the best chic printed kurtis for women! Best Chic Printed Kurtis for women

Top chic kurtis for women

Here are our top recommendations for the best chic printed kurtis for women on Myntra. Don’t miss out on these, or you’ll surely regret it later!

Take your everyday attire to luxury and style with the timelessness of the black and white tones in the Sangria Embroidered Cotton Notch Neck Straight Kurti. The kurti flaunts the most beautiful embroidery, adorning its traditional appeal to add a touch of fine sophistication. The notch-neck line and straight silhouette give an ultra-flattering fit, thus effortlessly elegant, which could be worn for an intimate celebration or a special gathering. Crafted from pure cotton, the best chic printed kurtis for women offer breathability and comfort, ideal for long wear during festive events.

Pure cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort.

Elegant embroidery for a festive feel.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chunky silver jewellery for an ethnic statement. Overly casual shoes, like sneakers, which clash with the traditional design Embroidered or embellished footwear Heavy necklaces that may overpower the delicate embroidery.

Add a dash of vibrancy to your mundane wardrobe with this maroon and orange-coloured Rain & Rainbow Floral Printed Sequinned Pure Cotton Kurti. The A-line kurti has an effortless mix of casual charm and understated elegance in its whimsical floral print, which is further complemented by subtle sequinned detailing. Its round neck and three-quarter regular sleeves make it one of the best chic printed kurtis for women for both workwear and casual outings. The breathable 100% cotton fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, while the relaxed fit allows for easy movement throughout the day.

Subtle sequinned detail for a touch of sparkle.

100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Kolhapuris or slip-on flats for a laid-back look. Overly flashy accessories that may clash with the kurti’s sequinned accents. Tote bags and minimal jewellery for a polished, daily outfit. Heavy layering that could detract from the kurti’s vibrant floral design.

The KALINI Floral Printed Notched Neck Cotton Top brings an element of charm and playfulness to your everyday look. Featuring a beautiful pink hue adorned with floral prints, this kurti is designed with a notched neckline and a straight shape for a contemporary take on ethnic wear. The three-quarter regular sleeves provide a balanced look, while the pure cotton fabric ensures comfort and breathability all day. Whether heading to work or meeting friends for a casual outing, this one is a top choice among the best chic printed kurtis for women.

Pure cotton for ultimate breathability.

Fresh floral print that brightens up any look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Tailored white trousers for a clean, crisp ensemble. Overly ornate jewellery that can overwhelm the simple design. Beaded necklaces for a playful twist. Sneakers or sports shoes that may not align with the kurti’s elegant style.

Step into everyday elegance with the Anouk Blue Floral Printed Straight Pure Cotton Kurti. This kurti features a soothing blue and white floral pattern, perfect for a fresh and sophisticated look. The straight silhouette will look extremely beautiful on any figure, making it one of the best chic printed kurtis for women. Pure cotton fabric offers a soft feel and high breathability for daily work. This kurti is easy to style even with white palazzos or ankle-length trousers and carries itself well with simple hooped earrings for a cute, understated outfit.

Breathable pure cotton for everyday comfort.

Classic blue and white floral print for a timeless look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Sleek palazzos for a professional yet relaxed vibe. Heavy boots that would disrupt the delicate flow of the kurti. Ethnic flats to complete the traditional ensemble. Bold makeup that may clash with the kurti’s soft tones.

Libas Geometric Embroidered Kurti is ideal for festive occasions. It makes a statement in this beautiful pink colour. Intricate geometric embroidery is complemented by Zari detailing to add an element of luxurious shimmer. The cotton fabric offers both elegance and comfort. Round neck and three-quarter regular sleeves are classic and versatile. These best chic printed kurtis for women look perfect with several bottoms such as churidars and cigarette pants. You can look absolutely brilliant at festivals when you pair it with gold-toned jewellery and embellished footwear to complete the look with grace.

Zari embellishments for a touch of glamour.

Soft cotton blend fabric for comfort and durability.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Gold bangles and chandelier earrings for a regal appearance. Clashing prints Stiletto heels for an elevated, glamorous finish. Minimalistic sandals

Add to your wardrobe a traditional appeal with a modern twist and get ready to fall for the HERE&NOW Ethnic Motifs Printed A-Line Kurti, with its earthy tones of brown and white with ethnic print, is a must-wear outfit for any day. The round, notched neck and three-quarter puff sleeves make it a very modern silhouette with playfulness. The flared hem makes the shape of the A-line relaxed and quite flatteringly fit. Viscose rayon has a soft, flowy drape that makes these the best chic printed kurtis for women for the most casual of outings.

Flowy viscose rayon for a soft, breathable feel.

Playful puff sleeves for a modern touch.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit pants for a sleek, balanced silhouette. Heavy boots or shoes that may disrupt the kurti’s elegant flow. Statement earrings to enhance the ethnic motifs. Overly formal jackets that clash with the kurti’s relaxed vibe.

Another one of the best chic printed kurtis for women that will let you infuse your wardrobe with a splash of colour and timeless charm is the Nayam By Lakshita Floral Printed Anarkali Kurti. It is an Anarkali silhouette in black and red hues that are perfect for daily wear or casual gatherings. Round-neck and three-quarter bell sleeves add a feminine appearance to the kurti while being elegant. The asymmetric hemline adds a modern twist, making the piece stand out effortlessly. Crafted from regular polyester, it provides an easy flow, giving off a lightweight feeling.

Bold floral print for a lively appearance.

Bell sleeves add a unique and stylish touch.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Strappy flats for a breezy, effortless vibe. Formal trousers that clash with the kurti's flowing silhouette. Chunky silver jewellery to enhance the kurti’s playful print. Heavy jackets that may overwhelm the delicate design.

Find comfort paired with style in the floral printed pure cotton kurti from FERANOID. This red and black straight kurti has a beautiful floral print, which can be a perfect go-to outfit for festive occasions. It has a classic round neck and three-quarter regular sleeves, exuding simplicity and elegance. It is made of 100% pure cotton, making it breathable and easy to wear. The straight hemline and block print technique elevate the overall appeal, ensuring you stay stylish and comfortable. Pair these best chic printed kurtis for women with ethnic flats and traditional bangles for a festive ensemble.

Pure cotton fabric for unmatched comfort.

Eye-catching floral block print adds a cultural touch.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Ethnic flats to complete a traditional look. Sneakers, which would detract from the traditional vibe. Chunky bangles for a festive-ready outfit. Minimalist jewellery that doesn’t match the kurti’s vibrant pattern.

Add some bohemian vibes to your best chic printed kurtis for women's wardrobe with the Global Desi Floral Printed Bell Sleeves Pure Cotton Kurti. The breezy piece has a tie-up neck and three-quarter bell sleeves that give it a very carefree, feminine look. The floral print on the cotton fabric is just stunning, making it perfect for casual outings or brunch dates. With side slits and an above-knee length, this kurti provides both comfort and style. Pure cotton keeps you cool and relaxed even during the warmest days. Wear Kolhapuri sandals with a woven tote bag for an easy, carefree chic to your dressing.

Tie-up neck detail adds a playful touch.

Bell sleeves offer a boho-inspired look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Kolhapuri sandals for a relaxed, ethnic vibe. High heels that may clash with the kurti’s casual essence. A woven tote bag to complete the boho-chic ensemble. Chunky scarves, as they might overshadow the neckline detail.

Refresh your everyday style with the RANGMANCH BY PANTALOONS Floral Printed Round Neck Kurti. This green and white A-line kurti offers a chic yet laid-back vibe, ideal for daily wear. Featuring a round neck and three-quarter regular sleeves, the kurti provides a simple yet elegant design that flatters various body types. Crafted from soft viscose rayon, the fabric drapes beautifully and offers a smooth, luxurious feel. The straight hemline and machine weave add structure, making it a perfect addition to your best chic printed kurtis for women's wardrobe.

Viscose rayon fabric for a soft, flowy feel.

Fresh floral print perfect for casual wear.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Beaded bracelets to accentuate the outfit’s playful elements. Heels, as they may disrupt the kurti's relaxed aesthetic. Comfy flats for an easy, everyday look. Over-the-top accessories that might detract from the kurti's simplicity.

Conclusion

When you’re buying the best chic printed kurtis for women, remember that the fabric must suit the season and comfort one likes. Also, choose cuts that flatter your shape. For a balanced look, A-line kurtis suit most body types, while straight cuts offer a sleek, tailored appearance. Now that you have our top recommendations, what’s the wait? Get your wallets out and hop on to Myntra to update your wardrobe now!

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Chic Printed Kurtis What are the best ways to style printed kurtis for a casual look? To create a casual yet stylish look, pair your best chic printed kurtis for women with simple leggings or jeans and keep accessories minimal. Adding flats or comfortable sandals can enhance the relaxed vibe while still looking chic.

How can I choose the right kurti length for different occasions? Long kurtis are ideal for formal or festive events and pair well with palazzos or churidars. Short kurtis work great for casual outings or work settings, especially when paired with jeans or ankle-length pants for a contemporary look.

Which fabrics are most comfortable for daily wear in printed kurtis? For everyday comfort, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and rayon are excellent choices. They’re lightweight, easy to move in and work well in warmer climates, making them ideal for daily wear.

Are there specific prints or patterns that work best for petite or plus sizes? Petite frames often look great in smaller, intricate prints that don’t overwhelm their shape, while larger patterns or bold prints can add dimension to plus-size silhouettes. Vertical stripes or florals can be flattering for both body types.

How should I care for printed kurtis to maintain their colour and texture? The best chic printed kurtis for women kurtis retain their vibrancy when washed gently in cold water and kept out of direct sunlight. Use mild detergents, and avoid wringing or twisting to prevent damage to the fabric and colour fade.

