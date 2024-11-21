Best 10 winter sweatshirt deals: Get 40-80% off on Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale

Winter is the perfect season to layer up in cosy, fashionable clothing, and sweatshirts are a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. They’re ideal for casual outings or relaxing at home, combining comfort, versatility, and style effortlessly. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your winter gear, Myntra’s Big Winter Bash Sale, running from 15th to 20th November, offers deals you can’t afford to miss. With massive discounts ranging from 40% to 80%, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab high-quality sweatshirts without breaking the bank.



Choosing the right sweatshirt can be overwhelming with so many options available. To simplify your shopping, focus on the essentials. Start with the material—opt for warm fabrics like fleece or cotton blends that provide comfort without feeling too heavy. Next, consider the fit; whether you prefer a relaxed, roomy style or a more tailored slim fit, choose what complements your body type. Lastly, think about the design. Solid colours offer timeless versatility, while bold graphics or patterns can help you stand out.



Myntra’s sale makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for, offering premium selections from renowned brands like Wrogn, Pepe Jeans, and HRX by Hrithik Roshan at unbeatable prices. Each product is thoughtfully designed to combine functionality and fashion, ensuring you don’t have to compromise on either.



To help you navigate this exciting sale, we’ve compiled a list of 10 outstanding sweatshirts to cater to a variety of preferences. Whether you’re after a sporty vibe, a casual everyday option, or a stylish statement piece, this guide has you covered. Discover amazing winter sweatshirts for men during Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale (15th-20th Nov). Grab 40-80% off on top brands. Limited-time offers!

Top 10 winter sweatshirts for men on Myntra

The pinnacle of minimalist fashion is this Wrogn grey solid hooded sweatshirt. Made from a high-quality cotton and polyester blend, it fits snugly and keeps you warm without being heavy. Grey is a neutral colour that goes well with many different types of clothing, making it a wardrobe staple. The attached drawstring hood provides a useful touch for chilly mornings, while the ribbed hem and cuffs guarantee a perfect fit.

This sweatshirt is a great deal given its quality and style, and it's currently on sale at an incredible 50% off during Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale. It's a versatile addition to your collection that's perfect for layering under a jacket, going out on casual dates, or just relaxing at home. The understated design makes it easy to accessorise with scarves or beanies, elevating your winter look effortlessly.

Specifications:

Material: 100% Cotton

Fit: Regular

Hooded: Yes

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Black joggers and sneakers Formal trousers or dress shoes

The beige striped sweatshirt from The Indian Garage Co. will add a touch of vintage charm to your winter look. Made of a delicate blend of cotton and polyester, this sweatshirt is lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for transitional weather. The striking striped pattern across the front adds a timeless charm, and the crew neck ensures a conventional fit.

This sweatshirt is a stylish yet affordable choice because it's on sale for an incredible 45% off during Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale. Its regular fit makes it comfortable for all-day use, whether you're relaxing indoors or heading out for a relaxed brunch. For a dramatic contrast, pair this item with dark bottoms to experiment with your winter ensembles.



Specifications:

Material: Polyester-Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Design: Striped

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Dark jeans and loafers Baggy sweatpants

With the Veirdo black graphic printed hoodie, you can stand out. This sweatshirt, made for the style-forward, with a bold graphic print on the front that draws attention everywhere you go. Its streetwear attitude is enhanced by the large fit, and on cold days, the fleece fabric provides warmth and comfort.



This stylish hoodie is a must-have for your winter wardrobe because it is on sale for an alluring 60% off during Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale. The ribbed hem and cuffs give rigidity to the otherwise loose design, while the drawstring details and hood enhance functionality. This hoodie is as adaptable as it is fashionable, making it ideal for relaxing around the house, going to the gym, or even casual trips.

Specifications:

Material: Fleece

Fit: Oversized

Hooded: Yes

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Skinny jeans and high-top sneakers Formal blazers or suits

The Cantabil typographic printed hoodie will add some individuality to your winter wardrobe. This sweatshirt is perfect for cooler days because it is made of premium fleece, which guarantees exceptional warmth and comfort. For people who prefer to stand out, the strong typography print over the chest offers a modern and youthful vibe.

During Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale, this sweatshirt is on sale for an incredible 50% off, offering you quality and style at an unbelievable price. Its sleek shape highlights your silhouette and goes nicely with tapered bottoms. It's a flexible choice for a variety of events, so wear it for a laid-back get-together or a movie night with friends.

Specifications:

Material: Fleece

Fit: Slim

Design: Typography Print

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Chinos and casual sneakers Sportswear

With its Rapid Dry technology, which keeps you sweat-free even during intense exercises, the HRX by Hrithik Roshan black solid sweatshirt will keep you looking stylish and active. Because it combines comfort and performance, this sweatshirt, which is composed of a lightweight polyester blend, is a great choice for both casual wearers and fitness enthusiasts.

During Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale, this sweatshirt is on sale for an incredible 55% off, making it a cost-effective addition to your wardrobe. Its sleek black colour and straightforward design make it a versatile piece of clothing that can easily transition from the gym to street style. For a polished appearance, the hem and cuffs are ribbed, and the regular fit ensures unrestricted movement.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Fit: Regular

Technology: Rapid Dry

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Joggers and running shoes Heavy winter coats

The Roadster solid hooded sweatshirt is a basic yet fashionable piece of winter apparel. This hoodie is made from a soft cotton blend and is intended to be as warm and comfortable as possible. It's plain colour increases its adaptability and makes it appropriate for both solo and layering wear.

During Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale, this sweatshirt is available at an amazing 40% off, making it a great buy. The usual fit guarantees a casual yet stylish appearance, while the hood and drawstring detail offer extra protection against chilly winds. Wear it with boots and jeans for a casually stylish winter ensemble.

Specifications:

Material: Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Hooded: Yes

The round-neck patterned sweatshirt from the U.S. Polo Assn. Denim Co. will add style to your casual outfit. This sweatshirt is made of a cosy cotton blend and has a subtle yet fashionable design that adds to its allure. The smooth fabric guarantees a cosy feel, and the round neck enhances its timeless appearance.



Get this classic yet stylish item at an amazing 50% discount during Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale. This sweatshirt is perfect for coffee dates or casual Fridays at work because it can be worn as is or layered over a shirt. Because of its adaptable style, it is a wardrobe must.

Specifications:

Material: Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Design: Printed

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Neutral chinos and loafers Athletic shorts

The Park Avenue logo print sweatshirt is the ideal combination of comfort and sophistication; it exudes elegance. The silky cotton fabric keeps you cosy all day, and the slim fit draws attention to your body. Without being too overbearing, the modest logo print offers a hint of sophistication.

During Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale, this sweatshirt is 40% off, making it a high-quality option at a reasonable cost. Whether you're wearing it to a dinner party or just for fun, this multipurpose item will subtly improve your look.

Specifications:

Material: Cotton

Fit: Slim

Design: Logo Print

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Tailored trousers and leather shoes Baggy jeans

The olive green printed sweatshirt from Pepe Jeans will add a splash of colour to your winter ensemble. This sweatshirt is incredibly comfortable and breathable due to its high-quality cotton construction. It's ideal for informal occasions because of the humorous aspect added by the striking design on the chest.



This sweatshirt is a fantastic option for people who like to stand out while being cosy, and it's currently on sale for an alluring 45% off during Myntra's Big Winter Bash Sale. The ribbed hem and cuffs give it a tailored look, and the regular fit guarantees that it fits all body shapes.

Specifications:

Material: Cotton

Fit: Regular

Design: Printed

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Black jeans and sneakers Formal trousers

The Allen Solly Sport colour-blocked sweatshirt will add some brightness to your winter days. It stands out because of its striking red and navy-blue combination, making it ideal for semi-casual and informal settings. Its cotton-polyester blend guarantees warmth and comfort throughout the day.

With a 50% discount during Myntra’s Big Winter Bash Sale, this sweatshirt is an affordable way to add some boldness to your wardrobe. It's a fantastic option for layering or wearing alone because of its regular fit and distinctive style. To make the colours pop, pair it with muted bottoms.

Specifications:

Material: Cotton-Polyester Blend

Fit: Regular

Design: Colour blocked

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Black chinos and loafers Clashing colour palettes

Get premium, trendy sweatshirts at unbelievable prices during Myntra’s Big Winter Bash Sale, and it’s not just a sale to shop—it’s an opportunity to revamp your winter wardrobe. Whether you prefer simple colours, bold prints, or versatile patterns, you’ll find sweatshirts that suit your style, all with discounts of up to 80%. Now is the perfect time to stock up on your winter essentials with this limited-period offer and enjoy a seamless blend of fashion and functionality.



Sweatshirts are winter essentials for good reason. Their versatility makes them suitable for various occasions, from casual coffee dates to cosy gatherings with friends. When styled thoughtfully, they can effortlessly elevate your look. While shopping, focus on key aspects such as fit, material, and design to ensure your purchase is both practical and stylish. Myntra’s carefully curated selection offers something for every taste, proving that quality doesn’t need to be sacrificed.



So, what are you waiting for? Don’t let the cold catch you unprepared. Visit Myntra before 20th November and take full advantage of the Big Winter Bash Sale. Save big, look stylish, and stay warm!

Frequently Asked Questions About Men's Sweatshirt Can I return a sweatshirt if it doesn’t fit? Yes, Myntra offers a hassle-free return policy for most products. Check the return eligibility on the product page before purchase.

Are the discounts available on all sizes? Discounts apply to all sizes, but availability depends on stock, so act fast!

What payment options are available? Myntra supports multiple payment methods, including COD, credit/debit cards, and UPI.

Can I combine multiple offers during checkout? Myntra allows stacking of bank offers and coupon codes unless otherwise specified.

How do I ensure the sweatshirt fits well? Refer to the size chart on the product page for accurate measurements.

