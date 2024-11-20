Best thermal wear on Myntra: Shop Aerowarm, Vimal, and ONN and get up to 70% off

Winter is here, and so is the need for that added layer of warmth! The best thermal wear you can get for yourself is a must-have for staying cosy in your regular clothes during winter months without looking bulgy. They are the perfect base layer for any outfit if you want to skip the outer layer of a jacket or sweater. Thermal wear is a collection of body-warming clothes to keep you warm under various travelling or home conditions. And with the ongoing Myntra sale, which reduces prices by as much as 70% on top brands like Aerowarm, Vimal, and ONN, now is the best time to stock up. Grab the best thermal wear now and stay cosy without breaking the bank! Discover the best thermal wear for winter at unbeatable discounts on Myntra! Shop top picks from Aerowarm, Vimal, and ONN with up to 70% off and stay warm!

In this post, we will explore some of the best thermal wear available on Myntra at amazing discounts from top brands like Aerowarm, Vimal, and ONN! Get ready to take on the chilly winters with comfort and style.

Best thermal wear on Myntra from top brands

Here are the best thermal wear to shop on Myntra. Buy them before stock runs out!

When you travel to a cold destination, Aerowarm’s ribbed sleeveless thermal tops are the right underlayer clothes you need to stay warm. This pack comes in two, is in classic white, and is all about keeping you snug without adding the bulk look to your appearance. The ribbed fabric fits close to the body, giving you that second-skin comfort while sealing in warmth. With a round neck and sleeveless design of this best thermal wear, they’re perfect for layering under any shirt, sweater or even as a cosy loungewear piece. The innerwear is made with polyester, so the tops are soft and breathable, making them a great pick for daily wear.

Styling Tip: Layer these under a chunky sweater or a denim jacket for an added layer of warmth without compromising on style.

Key Highlights:

Ribbed texture offers better insulation.

Sleeveless and lightweight, perfect for versatile layering.

Material Polyester Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Sleeveless Multipack of 2

When winter hits, these Aerowarm ribbed thermal tops have got you covered, literally! The pack of two includes one sleek black thermal and one stylish charcoal top which are both designed with a snug round neck and long sleeves to keep you fully covered and warm. The ribbed texture of this best thermal wear isn’t just for looks, as it adds a enough stretch and gives plenty of insulation. These tops great for layering under sweaters, jackets, or even regular clothes that you wear at home.

Styling Tip: Pair with a cosy cardigan and jeans for a casual day out or wear under a hoodie for an extra layer of comfort.

Key Highlights:

Comes in two versatile colours—black and charcoal. Ribbed texture ensures a snug fit and better heat retention.

Material Polyester & Viscose Blend Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long sleeves Multipack of 2

As winter approaches you have to stay prepared for the cold days ahead. This Aerowarm charcoal grey is the best thermal wear that has you sorted for both top and bottom. The sleek, solid thermal top features a cosy round neck and long sleeves with cuffed hems. This clever stitching keeps the warmth in and also gives a snug fit that suits your shape. The matching bottom also comes with an elasticated waistband and cuffed hems for a neat and warm fit.

Styling Tip: You can pair it with a hoodie and slippers to have a cosy day indoors.

Key Highlights:

Elasticated waistband for added comfort. Cuffed hems provide a better fit and seal in warmth.

Material Polyester Viscose Blend Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long sleeves Multipack of Regular

Insulating from the cold means to cover your whole boy with thermal wear. With these best thermal wear charcoal bottoms, you can stay warm and comfortable throughout cold days and nights. These mid-rise pants feature a sleek, solid design with an elasticated waistband that offers a secure yet flexible fit. The slip-on style makes them easy to wear and the polyester fabric gives a soft, lightweight feel that’s perfect for all-day comfort.

Styling Tip: Wear them under jeans or sweatpants for extra insulation when stepping out on chilly days.

Key Highlights:

Mid-rise fit for added comfort and coverage. An elastic waistband ensures a snug, stay-put fit.

Material Polyester Closure Slip-on Length Regular Multipack of Single

Gear up for winter with this complete thermal set from Aerowarm. It is made to keep you warm and comfortable no matter the chill during this upcoming winter. The charcoal grey ribbed thermal T-shirt comes with a round neck and long sleeves which offers a snug and secure fit. This best thermal wear is made from a soft polyester-viscose blend which is breathable and yet insulating during colds so you can wear it on days that start normal and become cold gradually.

Styling Tip: Throw on a hoodie and joggers over this set for maximum warmth during outdoor activities.

Key Highlights:

Ribbed fabric provides a snug fit and added warmth. Cuffed hems on the bottoms keep the cold air out.

Material Polyester Viscose Blend Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long sleeves Bottom length Regular

Cosy up in style with VIMAL’s white-striped best thermal wear set, which are a must-have for chilly days. It comes in a set that includes a T-shirt and capris designed with a classic striped pattern that looks charming. The T-shirt features a round neck and three-quarter sleeves, which is perfect for layering under sweaters or cardigans. The set’s matching capris come with an elastic waistband for a fast slip-on fit. It also has subtle side slits, which give both comfort while sitting and ease of movement.

Styling Tip: For home wear, you can pair it with fluffy socks and a warm cardigan for the perfect cosy night in.

Key Highlights:

Cotton blend fabric ensures softness and breathability. Side slits on the capris add a stylish touch and extra comfort.

Material Cotton blend Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Three-quarter sleeves Bottom length Capris

Stay warm without the extra weight with ONN’s ribbed cotton thermal set. With this set, you get a white solid thermal top and matching bottoms, which can keep you comfortable all day. The sleeveless top has a round neck and offers a sleek fit suitable for layering or wearing on its own at home. The mid-rise thermal bottoms come with an elastic waistband for a comfortable slip-on fit and cuffed hems, further providing a snug fit while also giving good looks.

Styling Tip: Layer this set under your everyday clothes for extra warmth, or wear it as loungewear for ultimate comfort.

Key Highlights:

Ribbed texture enhances warmth and flexibility. Cuffed hems on the bottoms seal in heat.

Material Cotton Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Sleeveless Bottom length Regular

If you are one of those who prefer simplicity with comfort, the ONN ribbed cotton thermal set in charcoal grey is the best thermal wear you will find very appealing. This set includes a sleeveless top with a round neck which gives a sleek, minimalist look that layers perfectly under anything. The mid-rise thermal bottoms come with an elastic waistband and cuffed hems that give a comfortable slip-on fit that keeps warmth in.

Styling Tip: Pair with joggers and a hoodie for a relaxed, warm outfit, perfect for a casual day out.

Key Highlights:

Ribbed texture for extra warmth and stretch. Cuffed hems keep the cold out and add to the fit.

Material Cotton Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Sleeveless Bottom length Regular

When warmth is a must, the ONN charcoal grey long-sleeved thermal set is what you need to reach out for on cold nights. The thermal top features a round neck and long sleeves, which give it full coverage and a comfy fit for those colder days. The top is paired with the mid-rise thermal bottoms, which have an elastic waistband and cuffed hems. The full thermal set ensures a secure and cosy fit. It is made from pure cotton and is breathable and soft, making it the best thermal wear base layer for any winter outfit.

Styling Tip: Pair with your favourite hoodie and sneakers for an effortless, cosy look on chilly mornings.

Key Highlights:

Soft 100% cotton fabric for maximum comfort. Cuffed hems provide a snug fit and lock-in warmth.

Material 100% Cotton Neck Round Sleeve Length Long sleeves Bottom length Regular

This winter, keep the chill away with ONN’s pure cotton white thermal set. This winter wear is made for maximum comfort and warmth, making it one of the best thermal wear in the market. The long-sleeved top features a round neck and cuffed hems, which gives a snug fit that layers well under any outfit. The matching thermal bottoms come with an elastic waistband for slip-on wearing and cuffed hems that stay in place while sealing in warmth. These are made entirely from soft, breathable cotton that feels light on the skin and yet provides excellent insulation.

Styling Tip: Wear under a chunky sweater and jeans for a layered look that’s both stylish and cosy.

Key Highlights:

Pure cotton material for a natural, breathable feel. Cuffed hems keep the warmth locked in throughout the day.

Material Pure Cotton Neck Round neck Sleeve Length Long-sleeved Multipack of 1

Also read: Big Winter Bash is LIVE on Myntra: Up to 80% Off on Thermal Wear, Sweaters, and Jackets from DressBerry, Mast & Harbour, and Roadster

That wraps up our pick for the best thermal wear from these brands that come with great discounts. Winter is around the corner and you need to grab these while the offer lasts! Pick up sets of tops and bottoms for house wear and travelling to cold places. These can also be worn as they are when you are at home.

Also read: Myntra Big Winter Bash 2024: Best deals on winter wear for women | Up to 80% off

Frequently Asked Questions About Best Thermal Wear for Men and Women Is thermal wear really necessary for winter? Yes, these are designed to provide a good layer of insulation on the skin. If you live in places where temperatures drop to near zero during winter, then thermal wear is a must.

How do you pick the right thermal wear size? The size guide on the Myntra site tells you what size fits right for your height. Thermal wear is meant to fit snugly, so pick a size that fits that, especially if you are wearing clothes above it.

What is the best thermal wear fabric? Polyester and blends are commonly used to make thermal wear because of their excellent insulating property. If you need more comfort, you can choose thermals made of cotton.

Can I wear thermal wear only? You can wear thermal wear at home for comfort if the temperature is comfortable enough. As long as you are comfortable it should be fine.

Is thermal wear uncomfortable? Absolutely not! Although thermal wear is designed to keep you cosy and warm, it is generally made of skin-friendly materials like cotton, which keeps you extremely comfortable even for long wears.

Also read: 10 Best Sonata watches for women: Affordable & stylish picks for every occasion

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.