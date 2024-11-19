10 Best Sonata watches for women: Affordable and stylish picks for every occasion

When it comes to reliable and stylish watches, a Sonata watch for women has long been a popular choice. Combining sophisticated design with durability, Sonata offers a variety of watches suitable for different occasions. Whether you’re looking for an everyday watch, a luxurious accessory, or a stylish piece to elevate your look, Sonata has it all. These watches blend quality craftsmanship with affordable pricing, making them a go-to choice for fashion-conscious individuals. 10 Best Sonata watches for women: Affordable & stylish picks for every occasion(Pexels)

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 Sonata watches for women available on Myntra. From elegant brass-dialed options to stainless-steel bracelet designs, this collection offers a variety of styles that cater to diverse tastes. Each watch comes with its unique features, whether it's embellishments for added glamour or simple, classic designs for timeless appeal. So, if you’re searching for the best Sonata watch for women, read on to explore our picks and find the perfect fit for your wrist.

Top picks : Sonata watches for women

The Sonata Women Poze watch is a stylish analogue piece with an embellished dial that adds a touch of glamor. Its dial is adorned with delicate stones, making it perfect for festive and evening wear. This watch combines functionality and elegance, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.

Specifications:

Design: Embellished dial with sleek straps

Embellished dial with sleek straps Size and Fit: Standard fit, adjustable straps

Standard fit, adjustable straps Color Options: Gold and white

Gold and white Material: Brass and stainless steel

Brass and stainless steel Occasion: Festive, formal events

Festive, formal events Care: Wipe gently with a cloth

This Sonata watch features a brass embellished dial paired with genuine leather straps, adding a classic touch. The watch’s elegant design makes it suitable for both office wear and casual outings. With its sophisticated style and comfortable fit, this watch is a fantastic accessory for everyday wear.

Specifications:

Design: Brass embellished dial with leather straps

Brass embellished dial with leather straps Size and Fit: Adjustable fit

Adjustable fit Color Options: Brown strap with gold dial

Brown strap with gold dial Material: Brass, leather

Brass, leather Occasion: Office, casual

Office, casual Care: Avoid moisture and wipe clean

For those who appreciate durability with style, this Sonata watch with a brass dial and stainless steel bracelet is ideal. It combines sleek design with a durable bracelet, making it suitable for daily wear.

Specifications:

Design: Brass dial, stainless steel bracelet

Brass dial, stainless steel bracelet Size and Fit: Standard bracelet size

Standard bracelet size Color Options: Gold

Gold Material: Brass, stainless steel

Brass, stainless steel Occasion: Everyday, formal

Everyday, formal Care: Clean with a soft cloth

With its stainless steel bracelet, this Sonata watch is a classic accessory. It has a simple yet chic design that can easily transition from day to night.

Specifications:

Design: Stainless steel bracelet

Stainless steel bracelet Size and Fit: Adjustable bracelet

Adjustable bracelet Color Options: Silver

Silver Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Occasion: Casual, formal

Casual, formal Care: Wipe with a cloth to remove dust

This watch features a brass embellished dial that adds an elegant flair, making it a perfect choice for evening events. The stainless steel straps provide durability and a polished look.

Specifications:

Design: Embellished dial, stainless steel straps

Embellished dial, stainless steel straps Size and Fit: Fits all wrist sizes

Fits all wrist sizes Color Options: Gold

Gold Material: Brass, stainless steel

Brass, stainless steel Occasion: Festive, formal

Festive, formal Care: Gently clean with a soft cloth

This watch is specially designed for weddings and formal occasions, featuring a maroon dial that stands out. Its unique design makes it a memorable accessory for special events.

Specifications:

Design: Maroon dial, unique strap

Maroon dial, unique strap Size and Fit: Standard fit

Standard fit Color Options: Maroon and gold

Maroon and gold Material: Brass and metal

Brass and metal Occasion: Weddings, special events

Weddings, special events Care: Handle with care, avoid water

This stainless steel bracelet-style watch is simple and sophisticated, perfect for daily wear. The watch's durable material makes it ideal for long-term use.

Specifications:

Design: Stainless steel bracelet

Stainless steel bracelet Size and Fit: Adjustable

Adjustable Color Options: Silver

Silver Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Occasion: Daily wear, office

Daily wear, office Care: Clean regularly

This watch features a textured dial, adding a modern twist to the classic stainless steel design. It’s perfect for someone looking for something different yet subtle.

Specifications:

Design: Textured dial, stainless steel straps

Textured dial, stainless steel straps Size and Fit: Regular fit

Regular fit Color Options: Silver

Silver Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Occasion: Casual, office

Casual, office Care: Wipe clean

A classic brass dial with a stainless steel bracelet, this watch exudes timeless elegance. Its simple style is ideal for casual and formal settings.

Specifications:

Design: Brass dial, stainless steel bracelet

Brass dial, stainless steel bracelet Size and Fit: Standard size

Standard size Color Options: Gold and silver

Gold and silver Material: Brass and stainless steel

Brass and stainless steel Occasion: Formal, office

Formal, office Care: Regular wiping

With a brass dial and adjustable strap, this Sonata watch offers classic style in an affordable package. Its lightweight design makes it a practical choice for daily wear.

Specifications:

Design: Brass dial, adjustable straps

Brass dial, adjustable straps Size and Fit: Lightweight, standard fit

Lightweight, standard fit Color Options: Available in multiple colors

Available in multiple colors Material: Brass, synthetic straps

Brass, synthetic straps Occasion: Casual wear

Casual wear Care: Keep dry, wipe with a cloth

How to find the perfect Sonata watch for women

Choosing the right Sonata watch depends on your style and needs. For a touch of elegance, opt for brass or embellished dials. If durability is key, go for stainless steel straps. Assess the occasions you’ll wear it for and choose a watch that best complements your wardrobe and daily lifestyle.

