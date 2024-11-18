Get the best ethnic wear for men - Explore styles from House of Pataudi, VASTRAMAY and Invictus

In the great tapestry of Indian fashion, it is the moment when every man discovers that the best ethnic wear for men is far more than just festive attire; it is an art form that transforms occasions into memories. Celebrate in style with the best ethnic wear for men collections from House of Pataudi, VASTRAMAY, and Invictus. Amp up your wardrobe with timeless classics.

Imagine walking into a celebration, wearing not only clothes but centuries of tradition reinterpreted for the modern gentleman. The way a perfectly crafted kurta moves when greeting relatives, how a well-draped stole lends gravitas to your presence or the right sherwani just makes you feel like royalty even when you are just passing the appetiser is much more than a choice in style; it is a statement of sophistication.

House of Pataudi, VASTRAMAY, and Invictus realise how important the balance between heritage and style is in modernity. Their collection of the best ethnic wear for men doesn't just dress men; they craft confidence, weaving modern aesthetics into timeless designs. The craftsmanship bridges generations to allow you to honour tradition with your personality. Let's begin our journey in refined ethnic fashion, where every thread counts, and tradition aligns perfectly with style.

Top ethnic picks for men

Here is a list of the best ethnic wear for men on Myntra from top brands like House of Pataudi, VASTRAMAY, Invictus, and more. Get them to stand out in your next special occasion in style.

Grace your traditional wardrobe with the refined charm of the House of Pataudi Jashn Men Solid Bandhgala. The blue bandhgala jacket fusing modern Indian aesthetics with cultural sophistication is well suited to evening celebrations. The mandarin collar and three-pocket style were timeless, while the smooth, rich polyester fabric gave an upscale, polished fit. The best ethnic wear for men is minimal yet intricate zari embroidery, and the double-vented hem provides just the right balance of elegance and ease, capturing the essence of a festive evening with grace.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Classic leather loafers for a polished look Casual footwear that may take away from its formal vibe Simple, understated accessories to let the bandhgala shine Overly embellished accessories, which could detract from its minimalist elegance

The next of the best ethnic wear for men is the Tweedle Geometric Woven Design Acrylic & Woollen Shawl, which adds a snug layer of elegance to your winter wear. Featuring a bold black geometric design, it aims to enhance ethnic and contemporary ensembles alike. It brings warmth along with softness with its plush acrylic and wool blend on chilly days. Its large size, fringed border, and fine woven texture make it easy to drape haltingly, and it can be styled in many different ways for everyday and festive essentials.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Solid-coloured kurtas or jackets Brightly patterned outfits that might clash with the shawl's design Ethnic or semi-formal footwear Heavy jewellery that could overpower its subtle charm

In a setting that would impress all, the VASTRAMAY Embroidered Indo Western Sherwani Set is perfect for those who appreciate lavish detail in festive wear. A heavily embroidered sherwani jacket with a side slit and mandarin collar goes well with a cream-coloured kurta and churidar inside. Made from a silk-blend fabric, this best ethnic wear for men exudes a regal appeal that’s perfect for weddings or formal celebrations. The kurta’s subtle detailing and drawstring churidar complete the set, offering an elegant yet comfortable fit.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional mojaris Casual shoes Minimal accessories Heavy layering

Celebrate festive occasions with the elegance of Anouk's Purple Ethnic Embroidered Sequined Kurta. This straight-cut best ethnic wear for men, crafted from soft cotton, features beautiful ethnic motifs and a touch of sequins that add sparkle without overwhelming. The mandarin collar and knee-length design lend it a sleek, classic appeal, while the side slits ensure ease of movement. Perfect for layering over a plain kurta or shirt, this jacket effortlessly blends tradition with modern appeal.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Silver-toned jewellery to match the sequins Overly bold accessories Ethnic flats or heels Casual footwear

Redefine your party look with the INVICTUS Slim Fit Bandhgala, a green statement piece that embodies sophistication in the best ethnic wear for men. This bandhgala jacket, crafted from a premium polyester-viscose blend, features a sleek mandarin collar and structured shoulders that create a sharp, tailored silhouette. The five-pocket design and double-vented hem add functionality without compromising on style. The slim fit and attached lining ensure a comfortable yet refined look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Black or dark-coloured trousers for a balanced look Casual jeans that don’t match its formal tone Leather loafers or formal shoes Overly bright accessories

A perfect blend of elegance and tradition is what the Jompers Geometric Chikankari Embroidered Kurta with Pajamas has to offer. The black kurta features geometric chikankari embroidery with a straight fit for added style and a knee-length hem to ensure comfort throughout festive wear. The mandarin collar and full sleeves help depict the classic beauty of the best ethnic wear for men, while the two-pocket detail adds some form of functionality. Comfortable yet polished, the solid cotton pajamas with drawstring closure give a traditional finish for family gatherings and celebrations.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Silver bracelets or rings Sneakers Juttis or mojaris Minimal accessories, which may not do justice to the intricate embroidery

Make room for elegance in your best ethnic wear for men’s wardrobe with the KISAH Beige and Green Solid Kurta with Dhoti Pants and a Jacket set. The ensemble is a beautiful blend of classic charm and contemporary sensibility in a solid, simple, straight-cut kurta flaunting a Mandarin collar and long sleeves, enjoying a structured appearance. Clean lines from the knee-length kurta are complemented by a pair of dhoti pants that have an elasticated waistband for a snug fit with ease of movement. The jacket, with a seamless design, further graces this outfit with sophistication and just the right pinch of formalism.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Kolhapuris for a traditional finish Casual sneakers Statement rings Minimalist accessories

Bring the glory of royalty into your best ethnic wear for men’s collection. The Sanwara Men's Embroidered Art Silk Dhoti Pants made from art silk have graceful embroidered detailing along the gathers that go to great lengths in achieving an opulent finish. These dhotis feature an elegant fall with a classy finish. The drawstring waistband fits snug but allows some adjustability; thus, it is quite easy to slip into. The perfect companion for sherwanis or kurtas.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Embroidered sherwani Casual or minimalistic tops Traditional mojris Sandals, which may not match the grandeur of the outfit

Put your most stylish foot forward with the Manyavar Ethnic Motifs Printed Blue Kurta, an apt pick for festive occasions. The straight cut, the best ethnic wear for men, features a Mandarin collar with a knee-length style, giving it a superior, versatile, and stylish structure. Coming in with ethnic motif printing, the design adds an artisanal touch to the overall traditional attire livened by the comfort that comes from the side slits. Crafted from a cotton blend, it is lightweight and breathable.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Churidar pants for a refined ensemble Oversized accessories Leather sandals Casual shoes

Embody timeless elegance with the SOJANYA Beige and Golden Nehru Jacket, an exquisite work of class. This sleeveless Nehru jacket is made from a luxurious silk blend, showcasing beautiful beige and golden embroidery in the best ethnic wear for men. The Mandarin collar and button-down opening give this garment a structured silhouette, while the three pockets keep it stylish and functional. Layer this jacket over a kurta or pair it with trousers for a polished look suitable for weddings and festivals.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Trousers and brogues Casual tees Kurta-pajama set to amplify traditional style Understated footwear, which won’t complement the luxurious look.

Choosing the best ethnic wear for men for festive occasions can elevate your look, giving you both style and cultural charm. With quality options from brands like House of Pataudi, VASTRAMAY, and Invictus, you can craft an outfit that embodies tradition with a modern edge. Follow these styling tips and selection pointers to make sure your ethnic wardrobe is versatile, comfortable, and always on point. Embrace the festive season with elegance, and let your outfit do the talking!

Frequently Asked Questions About Men's Ethnic What are some must-have ethnic wear pieces for men’s festive wardrobes? Two essentials which include: Classic kurta and one Nehru jacket. They can be interchanged with well-fitted churidar or dhoti pants, depending on the occasion.

How do I choose the right ethnic wear based on the occasion? For everyday wear, like on occasions of family gatherings or casual events, lightweight kurtas in breathable fabrics can be worn. Richly embroidered kurtas or sherwanis with stoles and brooches are best suited for occasions like weddings or grand celebrations.

What’s the best way to style ethnic wear to add a modern touch? The kurta can be teamed with slim-fit trousers or jeans to give that perfect fusion look, or you can layer the Nehru jacket over your outfit for a sophisticated look. Loafers or juttis would be great to update.

Which colours are ideal for ethnic wear during festive seasons? Bright colours like maroon, mustard, and royal blue are just great with festive wear, but neutral tones like beige, cream, and ivory make for the perfect statement of subtle sophistication. Choose shades that complement your skin tone and the vibe of the event.

How can I care for my ethnic wear to keep it looking new? For delicate fabrics, opt for dry cleaning to maintain quality. Proper care will ensure that your delicate details do not disappear from your outfits, keeping them ready for festive use.

