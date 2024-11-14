Best clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear: Global Desi, Truebrowns, and Soch on Myntra

Building a wardrobe with the best ethnic wear from top brands is a necessity for all women. You will need a versatile collection with colours, prints, and designs that are suited for festive occasions, family gatherings, or casual celebrations. That way, you're always ready to make a statement wherever you go, every time. Best Clothing Brands for Women’s Ethnic Wear

This article summarises the best clothing brands for women's ethnic wear and some of their popular collections. The sets consist of stylish as well as high-quality pieces suitable for various occasions. Ethnic wear from top brands helps you invest in craftsmanship with a touch of elegance, not just purchasing clothes. These brands offer fabrics, cuts, and designs that are deliberately chosen to provide a fit that is flattering, has staying power, and keeps it sophisticated.

These high-quality ethnic wear stands out from the rest and makes you feel confident and graceful. With the right pieces from clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear, your ethnic wardrobe will always reflect your style and help you shine at any event.

This kurta by Global Desi, one of the best clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear, is festive-ready and comes in an earthy green hue that adds an elegant vibe to your ethnic collection. It features a lovely floral yoke design accented with delicate bead and stone details that add a subtle hint of sparkle. The kurta has a V-neckline which frames your neck beautifully, and to match the look, it has flared sleeves that provide a relaxed and stylish look. Its calf-length silhouette with a high-low hemline gives it a modern twist that sets it apart from regular kurta styles.

Styling tip: You can pair it with slim-fit pants or a flowy skirt, add some chunky jhumkas. For matching footwear, you can slip into strappy heels for a look that’s very elegant.

Material 100% Polyester Neck V-Neck Pattern Floral Sleeves Full sleeves Hemline High-Low

This kurta from Global Desi has an understated elegance that makes it a good fit for your daily ethnic wear collection. The clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear feature a sleek geometric threadwork pattern that adds a textured look without being too noticeable. The shirt collar gives it a structured and polished appearance, which makes it a versatile piece that can be worn for casual day outings or even a more semi-formal setting. The straight cut gives a comfortable fit, and the long regular sleeves offer a relaxed feel when you wear it.

Styling tip: You can pair it with tailored cigarette pants and minimal jewellery for a simple and polished look. For the footwear, you can wear block heels or loafers for sophisticated finish.

Material 100% polyester Neck Shirt Collar Pattern Geometric Sleeves Long Sleeves Hemline Curved

Make your ethnic wear collection all the more colourful with this beautiful purple kurta by Global Desi. This kurta has ethnic motifs all over for a traditional vibe that is still trendy, so you can wear it for different occasions. It has a V-neckline, gives a good-looking fit, and the three-quarter sleeves make it very comfortable for everyday wear, even in the hot sun. When it comes to shape, this kurta from the best clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear has an A-line shape that fits the body gracefully so people with different body types can wear it and look good for various occasions.

Styling tip: Team it up with white palazzo pants, silver jhumkas, and flat sandals for an effortlessly chic look.

Material 100% Polyester Neck V Neck Pattern Ethnic Motifs Sleeves Three quarter sleeves Hemline Straight

This stunning teal green Anarkali kurta from Global Desi is just what you need to bring a touch of elegance to your festive wardrobe this time. It comes with beautiful ethnic motifs printed all over the dress, and it gives a traditional print with a modern vibe. You get a round neck, which gives it a clean, flattering look, and its long regular sleeves make it comfortable for those longer festive celebrations. The Anarkali shape of this kurta paired with an angarakha style creates a graceful flow of the dress from the best clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear. The mirror work detail brings the perfect amount of sparkle, which matches festive vibes. Its ankle-length and flared hemline provide a dramatic effect, which is ideal for making a statement.

Styling tip: You can pair it with a contrasting dupatta and silver jewellery for a glamorous yet graceful festive look.

Material Viscose Rayon Neck Round neck Pattern Ethnic Motifs Sleeves Long Sleeves Hemline Flared

If you are looking to add some festive flair to your wardrobe, this Anarkali kurta with a sharara by trueBrowns, another one of the top clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear, can just do the job. It comes with a fabric with delicate floral prints that give it a vibrant look while also exuding elegance. The V-neckline adds a neat touch to your neckline, and the long regular sleeves make it comfortable to wear. The Kurta’s Anarkali shape flows beautifully, and the gotta patti detail along the edges adds a traditional touch. The kurta’s above-knee length and straight hemline make it good for pairing with the solid sharara that comes with the set.

Styling tip: Pair this kurta with statement earrings and a sleek matching clutch to complete your festive ensemble. For the footwear, a pair of heels will nicely complete the overall outfit.

Material Viscose Rayon Neck V Neck Pattern Floral Sleeves Long Sleeves Hemline Straight

Sometimes you need to go a little far from the traditional norm, even for traditional clothes. This grey printed kurta by the top clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear does exactly that while also being comfortable for your everyday ethnic wear. The kurta is adorned with traditional ethnic motifs and adds a quirky, classic touch to your wardrobe. The straight shape and regular fit give you a relaxed wear with a flattering silhouette. It comes with a V-neckline and three-quarter sleeves that well balance elegance and comfort. The kurta is calf-length and features a straight hem, which makes it easy to pair with the solid trousers that come with the set.

Styling tip: Pair this look with a pair of simple jhumkas and a classic handbag. For a more casual vibe, add some slip-on sandals.

Material Pure cotton Neck V Neck Pattern Ethnic Motifs Sleeves Three quarter sleeves Hemline Straight

Your ethnic wardrobe won’t be complete unless you have solid colours with a flair in them. This red solid Anarkali kurta from trueBrowns is a good ensemble for those special occasions where you have to keep it simple. The kurta has an Anarkali shape and creates a graceful flow, so it offers a good fit for all body types. Although it has a round neck, it is still comfortable while maintaining a uniformly traditional look. The kurta is knee-length and features a flared hem. The solid red colour makes it versatile for different functions where you want to really blend in. The set from the top clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear comes paired with solid trousers that give a neat finish to the flared hem look.

Styling tip: You can pair this set with statement earrings and your favorite black heels for a festive look that’s simple. To complete the look, get a matching or complementing clutch.

Material Viscose Rayon Neck Round neck Pattern Solid Sleeves Long sleeves Hemline Flared

This Tissue Kasavu saree by Soch, one of the top clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear, is the epitome of traditional elegance. It has a solid fabric that’s off-white and is paired with a classic golden zari border. The delicate zari work adds a touch of shimmer, which enhances its luxurious feel under yellow light and makes it look stunning in photos. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece, so you can get the blouse customised to your preference. Whether you're attending a wedding or a festive gathering, the saree offers a timeless look.

Styling tip: Pair this saree with gold jewellery and a simple bun for a sophisticated, traditional look. A pair of classic heels will complete the ensemble.

Material Tissue Type Kasavu Pattern Solid Ornamentation Zari Occasion Traditional

This pink and golden Bandhani dupatta from Soch is a beautiful blend of tradition and elegance. Its mix of colours and patterns is eye-catching and is sure to make heads turn when you walk into any event. The art silk fabric features intricate Bandhani dyeing, and the zari detailing adds a touch of shimmer. Its woven design border greatly improves the overall look, which makes it a perfect accessory for casual gatherings where you really want to stand out. What is even more appealing about this set is that the dupatta is versatile enough to pair with a variety of other outfits, such as kurtas and lehengas. You will really come to love the gold and pink combination of this attire from the top clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear.

Styling tip: Drape this dupatta over a simple kurta or a plain dress to let the vibrant Bandhani print and zari detailing take centre stage.

Material Art silk Print Bandhani Pattern Dyed Ornamentation Zari Border Woven

The one thing about top clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear is the understated elegance that is only visible to those with observant eyes. This yellow and white printed dupatta from Soch looks better the longer you look at it. The playful polka dot print in vibrant yellow contrasts beautifully with the white base. The tasseled border gives it a touch of flair to complete the look by itself. The dress is crafted from poly georgette, perfect for adding a stylish finish to any outfit. The dupatta is turmeric yellow, which is ideal for everyday wear or events such as haldi or temple functions.

Styling tip: Drape this dupatta over a simple kurta or a solid dress for a fun yet stylish twist.

Material Poly Georgette Border Tasselled Pattern Printed, polka dots Occasion Daily Colour Off-white and Yellow combination

Conclusion

The clothing brands for women’s ethnic wear featured in this article have a lot more designs where this comes from. When choosing the perfect piece for ethnic wear, remember to think about what resonates with your style and comfort. Whether it's a festive Anarkali or a casual kurta, quality fabrics and timeless designs can make all the difference. Don't hesitate to invest in pieces that improve your wardrobe. Remember that they’re more than just outfits; they’re expressions of your personality.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Clothing Brands for Women’s Ethnic Wear What should I mainly look for when buying ethnic wear? When purchasing ethnic wear your first focus should be the styling and patterns that is suited for the event. Equally important are the fabric quality, fit, and material which will then keep you comfortable in the clothes. You can also become creative and look for unique details like embroidery or prints that reflect your personal style.

How do I care for my ethnic wear? To keep ethnic wear in top condition it’s ideal to follow the care instructions given on the label. Most pieces require dry cleaning as regular hand wash with detergent might ruin the prints or embroidery. You should also store them in a proper wardrobe that is dry and has good air circulation to avoid fabric damage or fading by fungus.

Can I wear ethnic wear for casual events? Yes, it’s cool to go with ethnic even for casual events, especially to make a statement. Ethnic wear can be styled for both formal and casual events. It’s best to opt for lighter fabrics and simple designs for casual outings. To keep them light, pair them with minimal accessories for a chic, everyday look.

Are there size charts for ethnic wear? Yes, Myntra provides an accurate size chart for each piece to help you find the perfect fit. The dimensions are properly given, including how the clothes look on women of a given height. Make sure to check the measurements and choose sizes that are the closest fit. If necessary, you can get it altered by your tailor.

What is the return policy for ethnic wear? Returns for these collections on Myntra are typically accepted within 14 days. Ensure the item is unused and in its original condition with tags. Check the individual brand’s exact return policy for detailed instructions and any exclusions.

