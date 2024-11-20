Top 10 stylish men's winter sweatshirts picks: Get stylish options under 3000 INR on Myntra

It’s already winter out there, but it’s an opportunity to refresh your collection with warm sweaters and other comfortable but fashionable items. Of all winter essentials, sweatshirts are everybody’s favourite because they provide the perfect intersection of warmth, style, and cosy comfort. Well, the idea of the winter wear fashion Vermont could go calm and be relaxed, quite simply is not suitable anymore; everyone is more focused on both the function and the fashion. Sweatshirts are casual wear, which can be worn on several occasions, for workouts or casual occasions or even to wear under formal wear when going for a casual occasion over formal wear. Take a look at ten fantastic deals on sweatshirts for men from the Myntra store. Modern, warm and rather cheap – these fashion options are great for winter!

But why invest in sweatshirts this winter? First of all, they are one of the most unassuming means of maintaining warmth without sacrificing fashion. Regardless of whether you like solid simple-coloured sweatshirts or brightly patterned ones, you will find your fit. However, the choice of the fabric is also important for its breathability; for instance, while cotton blends allow free passage of air and light fabrics are loose-knit, then there is fleece material which has great insulating properties for those cold days. The winter trends are graphic designs, shading, and functionality and, therefore, upgrading your winter fashion choice does not need a lot of effort.

For anyone seeking budget-friendly solutions for a new wardrobe for the winter, Myntra is the place to be. You don’t have to spend more to get your sweatshirt as there are so many affordable options available. Here are the 10 best sweatshirts that keep you warm and stylish and within your pocket size.

Top winter sweatshirts for men

The Round Neck Winter Sweatshirt for Men by DAMENSCH is one apparel gentle on one’s wardrobe but not on the style quotient. Sleek and comfortable, the pullover is knitted from a blend of 55% cotton and 45% polyester to create a garment that’s warm, cosy and not overly heavy. Great to wear when going out or simply wearing underneath an oiler, this item is a no-brainer.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Neckline: Round Neck

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Pros Cons Soft, durable fabric Limited colour options Easy to style for layering Runs slightly large

Styling tip:

Great when styled with light wash jeans and an oversized denim bomber perfect for that casual chic look. For a casual look, pair up the sneakers to complete the look.

Campus Sutra never fails to impress with its modern takes on classic designs. This colour-blocked hooded sweatshirt in black and grey is no exception. The striking contrast is eye-catching yet versatile enough for daily wear. This is made from fleece material so that it will not only give you warmth wherever you go but will not hinder your fashion preference. Ideal for gym wear or weekend wear.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Fleece

Fit: Slim

Hood Type: Attached

Pockets: Kangaroo Pocket

Pros Cons Stylish colour blocking The hood may not fit snugly Warm fleece interior May pill after several washes

Styling tip:

Best worn with track pants or athletic bottom wear and high ankle sneakers for a street sporty look. If you’re willing to take things a notch higher then don’t hesitate to accessorise with a beanie.

Workout and good grooming – are two activities which most people will think cannot be conducted simultaneously but it can be done. In the same spirit of time, here comes another performance-ready sweatshirt from HRX by Hrithik Roshan with the ability of rapid-dry technology, this sweatshirt will pull out the moisture while keeping you warm. Best worn during winter while jogging or hiking the moss-coloured sweatshirt gives that sports feel and is perfect for an active lifestyle.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Polyester

Technology: Rapid Dry

Neckline: High Neck

Wash Care: Hand Wash

Pros Cons Advanced moisture-wicking fabric Slightly higher price point Lightweight yet warm Limited availability

Styling tip:

Layer it under a lightweight down jacket, wear athletic joggers, and finish with trail shoes for an adventure-ready ensemble.

If you're all about making a statement, the Go-Devil Floral Printed Winter Sweatshirt is your best bet. The bold floral design against a wintry fabric adds an edge to your look, perfect for urban outings and casual gatherings. Made from breathable cotton, this sweatshirt combines comfort with bold style effortlessly.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton

Fit: Regular

Print: Floral

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Pros Cons Eye-catching design Might not suit all occasions Breathable, high-quality cotton Print may fade over time

Styling tip:

Keep it simple with solid-coloured chinos and loafers to balance the bold floral patterns. Add a neutral scarf for a touch of sophistication.

Comfort crosses paths with classic elegance with the Roadster Men Navy Blue Solid Sweatshirt. Designed from 53% cotton and 47% poly, this garment is warm while being light thus suitable for any wetter winter day. This is so because the garment employs a simple design; the ribs on the cuffs and the hem also add a touch of elegance to the garment and all in all, give the garment a good fit. How you wear this sweatshirt Across the body: If you are going for a coffee date or just dressing casually for work, this sweatshirt can be worn to give you that classy look without having to overdo the dressing.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Print: Printed

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Design: Hooded with Kangaroo Pocket, Casual Design

Pros Cons Soft, lightweight fabric Limited colour options Versatile design for layering May feel slightly thin in peak winters

Styling tip:

Match it with slim-fit jeans and white sneakers for a formal streetwear stylish look. Put on a puffer jacket for those days when it feels particularly freezing.

Step out of the cocoon and be all new again with WROGN Black Printed Hooded Sweatshirt. It is made from soft breathable fabric, heavy duty and trendy, and is for those who want to wear the news. The front graphic brings life and character to the shoe while the ease of the shoe makes it perfect for wear all day. He is handy to wear on his own or under another garment during casual occasions or nights out.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Print: Printed

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Design: Hooded with Kangaroo Pocket, Casual Design

Pros Cons Bold typography for added style Slightly higher maintenance due to print Comfortable, relaxed fit May run slightly large for some sizes

Styling tip:

Style it with jogging pants and chunky sneakers for the ultimate athleisure look or style it with a white basic tee for added grunge.

Make your winter stylish with the Campus Sutra Olive Green Printed Sweatshirt. This piece effortlessly marries out-of-the-ordinary prints with comfortable and hard-wearing material that’s perfect for casual wear. Olive green complements many shades of pants and skirts, while a simple pull-over design guarantees comfort.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Print: Printed

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Design: Hooded with Front Pocket, Casual Look

Pros Cons Unique and trendy print design Print may fade with frequent washing Easy to pair with various outfits Sizing runs slightly small for some users

Styling tip:

Wear it with distressed denim and tan boots if you will be outdoors or something like black joggers if you’ll be staying indoors.

Slay your fashion game without much effort by wearing the HRX Charcoal Grey Sweatshirt. It is made from a soft cotton blend and promises excellent wearing and heat conservation throughout the day, however, it remains rather sporty. The design is classic to give a free-movement look, and with little to no branding on the fabric, there is a luxurious feel. Once again, this sweatshirt is more for simple elegance, while having an athletic appeal hidden in the background.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton Blend

Fit: Regular

Print: Solid

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Design: Hooded with Zip Details, Rapid Dry Technology

Pros Cons Comfortable fabric for daily wear Limited size availability online Sporty yet minimalist design May pill after frequent washes

Styling tip:

Wear joggers and sneakers for an athletic look, though slim jeans and a bomber jacket will suffice for the casual look.

It doesn’t get better than the HIGHLANDER Olive Green Sweatshirt to amass the perfect measure of rough and handsome! Its sedentary colour and minimalistic trimmings make it a must-wear during winter. Made from ribbed cotton and polyester blend it is stylish, warm, and can easily become a favourite piece in your wardrobe. Perfect for weekends and movie nights are also the best thing to have.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton

Fit: Regular

Print: Solid

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Pros Cons Durable and warm material No pockets for added utility Easy to layer with jackets Slightly snug fit for broader frames

Styling tip:

Wear it with khaki chinos and leather boots for a formal look or over a check shirt for casual wear during the weekend.

The Puma Red Solid Evostripe Crew Pullover Sweatshirt is a perfect casual wear product that incorporates versatility and style for an active lifestyle. Made from cotton polyester mix it has a soft texture and is warm and suitable for cold climates during the day. The cut of the Evostripe means no restrictions on movement and a perfect fitting, while the bright red colour adds some fun to your wardrobe. Although the model is semi-athleisure and there are minimal logos, the placement of tags in plain view on the ‘wing’ of the crew neck T-shirt element adds a hint of classic attire.

Product specifications:

Fabric: Cotton and Polyester Blend

Fit: Regular

Print: Solid

Wash Care: Machine Wash

Pros Cons Comfortable and flexible fit Slightly premium price point A bold colour that stands out May require delicate wash care

Styling tip:

Best worn with black joggers and white trainers for an exercise-appropriate ensemble, or with a denim jacket and skinny jeans for casual day wear.

Also read: Myntra Big Winter Bash 2024: Best deals on winter wear for women | Up to 80% off

Key factors to consider when buying sweatshirts for men

Fabric: Select fabrics such as cotton blends, or otherwise, if the clothing item requires insulation select warm fabrics such as fleece. Fit: For an outline, choose a normal waist fit and comfort or a slim waist for that neat look. Style: Some even come in plain colours, others have unique prints, so select one that suits your personality. Purpose: To wear them for casual occasions, choose different designs; to wear them for exercises, prefer designs in moisture absorbing materials. Durability: A buyer should consider fabric durability and strong sewing employed on a dress to be purchased.

Also read: Big Winter Bash is LIVE on Myntra: Up to 80% Off on Thermal Wear, Sweaters, and Jackets from DressBerry, Mast & Harbour, and Roadster

Far from just draping warmers, sweatshirts are now accessories that fit numerous occasions. There is nothing more versatile than a good sweatshirt and how you wear the layers when going out in the winter or a more casual outing for coffee. Purchasing good quality fabrics such as fleeced or cotton blends promotes warmth and durability while adding innovation aspects such as flashy designs, rapid dry fabric technology or adding hoods adds functionality while still retaining fashion.

Also read: 10 Best Sonata watches for women: Affordable & stylish picks for every occasion

So why wait? From countless choices and irresistible offers – this winter, you get to refresh your wardrobe with these comfortable and fashionable sweatshirts. From picking the best boots for staying warm on cold mornings to just wearing these amazing choices to stand out at informal events, you’ve been covered. That being said, why not head on to Myntra right away, pick all your favourites and pack them along for a stylish winter?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) about Winter Sweatshirts for Men What are the advantages of wearing sweatshirts in winter? Sweatshirts as an item of clothing provide moderate warmth provision as well as flexibility of fashion. They are classic, functional and basic and can be worn on their own or paired with other clothes, formally or informally.

How do I choose the best fabric for winter sweatshirts? These fabrics, cotton blends and fleece are particularly good when it comes to insulating and keeping air flowing through the garment. Lastly, when opting for outdoor activities, you should go for materials like polyester blends that do not absorb moisture.

Can sweatshirts be styled for formal occasions? Yes! Combine sweatshirts of solid colours with chinos and loafers for corporate casual dressing. Evening slacks can be made more formal by the wearing of blazers.

How do I maintain the quality of sweatshirts? Carefully observe the label and use the instructions provided there about the care or washing of the fabric. Do not wash your clothes and textiles with hot water and preferably, do not use hot detergents as this would fade the print to a great extent.

Are printed sweatshirts still in trend for men? Absolutely! Prints like florals and bold graphics add personality to your outfit and are popular in current fashion trends.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.