Best 10 leather jackets for women to add to their winter wardrobe: Shop on Myntra

Are you ready to elevate your style with statement-making leather jackets from top brands? Kickstart your winter adventure with coveted brands like Leather Retail, Belle Fille, Vera Moda and more with up to 70% discount. Best leather jackets for women

Get a chic dose of cosiness with the best leather jackets for women. We have rounded up 10 wardrobe staples that are comfy and versatile and help you survive the bone-chilling cold in style. Whether looking for a heavy women's leather jacket or a more refined version, you will find the best pieces from brands like Vera Moda, Chemistry, Beatnik, and more.

We must admit that it's always a good idea to invest in an investment piece that keeps you warm and cosy at the same time. The best part is fashion lovers do not have to spend a hefty amount to pick the best ones as they are available at a discounted rate. So get ready to receive unexpected compliments from onlookers.

From minimalists to street stunners, if you want to witness the power of diversity, you must plump for these coveted brands and enjoy the feel-good factor. Instantly boost your mood by wearing this ethically sourced and perfectly designed leather jacket preferred by everyone from college girls to millennials for its perfect fit and incredible style.

10 Best leather jackets for women

Are you all set to step out in style this season? Check out the list of the best leather jackets for women available on Myntra.

As Bomber jackets are lightweight, they are a perfect companion for those chilly days. This olive green jacket is famous for its elevated minimalistic look, while its flattering fit and straight hem make it a statement maker.

If you are looking for something polished yet cool, this lightweight bomber jacket from Flying Machine is the way to go. It's a steal with the perfect mix of materials and style. Crafted from genuine leather, it's ideal for layering in cooler weather. With two spacious pockets, long sleeves, and a regular fit, this flattering silhouette can be effortlessly paired with any outfit. Its polyester lining, full zip front, and stand collar make it a stylish pick for any occasion.

Pros Cons Soft polyester makes it comfortable and lightweight

The bomber style and olive green colour give it a trendy and modern look Not ideal for extremely cold weather

It does not come with weather protection

If you are looking for a more refined pick, this women's biker jacket from ONLY is a style option. Depending on where you are heading, you can layer it over anything in your wardrobe. If you treat this statement piece well, it will stay with you for years.

ONLY biker jackets are known for their warm hue. This pink solid biker jacket is outfitted with a mandarin collar, zip detail and long sleeves. This durable stunner is crafted with comfort in mind and lined with synthetic material, while its button closure gives you a secure fit. If you love a streamlined silhouette, its straight hemline gives you a polished look. Two pockets are attached to keep your precious items secure while maintaining the premium look and feel. If you are heading for a casual outing with friends, flaunt your elegance by pairing it with a stylish yet lightweight top.

Pros Cons Its mandarin collar and flattering fitting give it a chic look

It comes with a 50% discount that offers good value for money It requires dry cleaning only

the size options are limited

MAX Mock Collar leather jacket is a city-friendly staple that offers freedom of movement and good coverage. It's a perfect choice for winter if you want to look stylish and feel comfortable. While it's available in two different colours, the riders choose this classic item for its super cool fit and style.

This solid biker jacket from Max features a mock collar and long sleeves that offer extra coverage. It adds a modern age to its classic design with a straight hemline. You can enjoy its secure fit with the zip closure while its 2 pockets help you to keep your girly items safe while riding. This jacket is designed with extreme care. You can easily maintain its classic look with minimal effort. This leather jacket is available in different sizes and is designed for various body types while complimenting different looks. Pair it with a semi-formal or casual outfit and grab the attention of the onlookers effortlessly.

Pros Cons It's crafted from durable material, ensuring easy to care

Comes with a 50% discount offering at a budget-friendly price The jacket cannot be worn in freezing weather

Only two colour options are available

This Vera Moda women's yellow denim jacket has elements of a super cool biker jacket. While this statement piece is available in three different colours, you can pair this classic with anything from blue skinny jeans for a laid-back vibe to high-waisted black trousers for a sleek and modern look.

It's a solid denim jacket from Vera Moda that looks like leather and comes with a zip closer and long sleeves. If you prefer a fitted jacket with minimal hardware, your search ends here. This one is crafted from viscose rayon lining that ensures all-day comfort. You can keep anything in this jacket as it comes with four functional pockets. On the other hand, its zip closer adds a modern touch. Add a pop of colour and steal the spotlight on any occasion.

Pros Cons Four pockets help you carry your required essentials

Long sleeves and straight hemline create a sleek silhouette Light-coloured jackets catch dirt and stains easily

its bold colour is not an ideal choice for a professional setting

This solid leather jacket from Chemistry has chic faux leather details. This stunning piece can keep you warm on raw winter days. Stash your essentials in its spacious four pockets while its bulky size helps you layer it over any top or outfit. It can be a trendy addition to your collection.

Fashion enthusiasts love faux leather. It can be easily maintained and adds a sophisticated touch to any ensemble. This black stunner has a spread collar with a snap button closure. 100% polyester makes it enduring and easy to care for. Before dressing up for a casual night with friends, you can simply machine wash it. Its straight hemline looks flattering and enhances its contemporary look. Available in different sizes, this stunning piece offers comfortable fitting for various body types. Therefore, if you are hunting for a fashionable black leather jacket for women, your search ends here.

Pros Cons It's a stylish black leather jacket for women that creates a cool look

This machine-washable jacket is easy to care for It is reported that the jacket may feel a little loose

No additional lining has been added

Enjoy glamour, style and comfort with this maroon wardrobe staple. TBOJ Biker Jacket stays true to the original style. Its buttery smooth texture and excellent fitting allow you to layer other garments easily underneath.

This water-resistant biker jacket is moderately priced and looks good with any attire. Its lapel collar, long sleeves, straight hemline, pockets, and polyester lining give you a worn-in appearance. It's a steel engineered with anti-odour polyester lining that makes you feel good in your own skin. It comes in four different colours so that you can choose the best one.

Pros Cons Water-resistant and anti-odour polyester lining

Long sleeves help you stay cosy and stylish Can be dry-cleaned only

Bold look is not always desired by everyone

This one is one of the most stylish leather jackets for women, is affordable, and makes you feel like a street stunner. One of the most coveted products from brands like Leather Retail, this brown jacket is packed with long sleeves, solid print and lightweight features. The versatile design makes it perfect for every occasion. You can wear it during casual outings as well as semi-formal events.

This stunning biker leather jacket is made from premium leather to elevate your wardrobe with its chic look. The rich brown shade melts your heart, while its 100% polyester lining enhances comfort. This stunning piece is perfect for a modern woman who wants to flaunt her biker look with style. It features a spread collar with long sleeves, while its zip closure gives you a secure fit. Now, you can keep all your small essentials handy with its three functional pockets. Available in different sizes, fashion enthusiasts pick this statement piece for its outstanding durability and exclusive style.

Pros Cons Its lightweight design is perfect for traditional weather

This jacket is a durable piece crafted from leather Only dry cleaning is allowed

Only one colour option is available

The style is another example that dates back to World War I. It's a perfect blend of comfortability and style. You can pair this longline jacket with long-sleeved tops and dark blue jeans. It'll create a modern and sophisticated look and instantly grab the attention of the onlookers.

This Brown Longline Sleeveless Leather Jacket from StyleCast is made from high-quality polyester material. You'll fall in love with its sleek look. It features a classic lapel collar that adds a timeless and sophisticated touch, while its long sleeves and straight hemline provide arm coverage along with a streamlined finish. The fleece lining enhances comfort, and the button closure adds a classic touch. You can wear this chic on any sophisticated or casual occasion.

Pros Cons It's a versatile, comfortable and relaxed outfit

It is ideal outfit for both formal and casual occasions Only one colour is available

Only machine washing is possible

Add a sophisticated touch to your look with this rich rose hue. If you want a stylish traditional jacket, consider this cropped stunner made from Faux leather. This one is perfect for your girl next door look, available in various sizes.

If you want a stylish upgrade with a streamlined version, what can be better than this women's rose leather crop-tailored jacket from Tokyo Talkies? With its long sleeves and elegant spread collars, you can easily steal the spotlight on any occasion. To add some practicality to the design, the designers added two spacious pockets and a zip closer, making it perfect for semi-formal or casual outings with friends. Additionally, its straight hemline added a clean finish to the overall look. It comes with an unlined interior that keeps this product breathable and lightweight. You can check out this wardrobe staple if you want to add a stylish twist to your sophisticated look.

Pros Cons It's warm rose colour is rare to find

It comes with two functional pockets for your convenience Only machine wash is allowed

Medium thickness is not sufficient for extreme cold weather

Add an element of sharpness and a unique touch to your classic biker aesthetic. This stunning black jacket from BOOHOO offers perfect warmth and coverage while riding, making it a flawless outfit for winter days. Its dynamic design and excellent look make it a coveted piece.

This lightweight stunner is made from petite faux leather and features a distinctive flap and tab detail. Renowned as one of the best leather jackets for women, it offers the warmth you expect from a bulkier version thanks to its polyester lining fabric. It also comes with handy details like two spacious pockets and an adjustable belt for cinching the waist with a straight hemline. How can we overlook its asymmetric zip closure? It enhances its dynamic design and creates a fashionable look. It is recommended to be dry cleaned only to maintain its pristine condition. You can pair it with something more daring to elevate your fashion game.

Pros Cons This jacket is made from 100% PSU with a durable polyester lining.

The solid black colour creates a fashionable look and makes it suitable for multiple occasions. It is available for dry cleaning only

Some customers do not like the cropped length of this jacket

In the last few years, the fashion manufacturing process has evolved. Now, consumers can avoid piling themselves on heavy layers. Advancements in fabric technology have helped manufacturers create lightweight yet stylish fabrics for the cold. To compile our list of winners, we have selected pieces that can make you feel warm with fewer layers. These statement pieces are breathable and comfortable and come at a discounted price. Therefore, if you lead an active lifestyle and are looking for apparel equipped with resilience and stretch, you must check out this list.

Frequently Asked Questions on the Best Leather Jackets for Women How do you distinguish faux leather from genuine leather? Faux leather is an imitated version of genuine leather crafted from animal hides. On the other hand, while genuine leather offers durability, faux leather is more affordable and easy to care for.

Can genuine leather be black? The best leather jackets for women are available in a range of colours. You can choose the best one depending on your fashion choices.

Is machine washing possible with leather jackets? Machine washing is possible for faux leather, while genuine leather needs dry cleaning.

Are genuine leather jackets available at a discounted price? Yes, genuine leather jackets are available at a discounted price on Myntra. We have added a few to this list that offer up to 70% discount.

What are the best brands for women's leather jackets? Some of the best brands for women's leather jackets are Chemistry, ONLY, Leather Retail, Vera Moda, etc.

