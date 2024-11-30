Party ready kurta sets for women are the last minute lifesaver

Whenever a party is on the horizon and something traditional needs to be worn, the first thing that comes to a woman's mind is, "Let's shop for a kurta set." Kurtas are one of the most popular outfits women love wearing at traditional events. Need a traditional outfit for your next event? Discover our top 10 party-wear kurta sets, featuring everything from classic embroidery to chic modern cuts.

However, once they start shopping, they face another dilemma: What should I choose with so many options available? And honestly, it's not their fault—there are simply too many choices in the market.

But don't worry; we're here to help! We've done thorough research on Myntra just for you and selected some of the best kurta sets. Our list includes every type of kurti, from printed to non-printed, as well as solid colours. No matter your style, you won't have to search for long.

So, are you ready to get set for your traditional party? If so, let’s explore the 10 Best Party-Wear Kurta Sets for Women!

Also read: 10 Best Maybelline lipsticks: Long-lasting and stylish shades for every occasion

Top party wear kurta sets for women

These are our top party-wear kurta sets for women, which we have selected after extensive research. You should check them out so you can easily choose something better for yourself.

This maroon georgette kurta will remind you of a special family wedding or festive occasion, as its delicate ethnic embroidery and A-line shape make it both comfortable and stylish. The round neckline and three-quarter sleeves offer ease, while the calf-length cut and flared hem create a graceful flow, making it perfect for any event. Paired with the matching dupatta, this outfit effortlessly combines traditional charm with modern wearability, making it an ideal choice for festive gatherings.

Comfortable Three-Quarter Sleeves

Soft Georgette Fabric

Stylish Thread Work

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Will look amazing upon Churidar or Palazzo Pants Overly Casual Footwear Wear matching Traditional Sandals or Juttis Clashy or Bold Accessories

The KALINI Women's Floral Embroidered Kurta Set combines style and comfort beautifully. If you wear it to a family gathering, you'll be amazed at how comfortable and elegant it feels. Made from soft Chanderi silk handloom fabric, it features delicate floral embroidery and shiny sequins that add a sophisticated touch to the overall look. At the same time, the Kurta has a flattering V-neck, three-quarter sleeves, and a straight cut that enhances its charm. The calf-length design comes with matching trousers and a dupatta, making it perfect for any occasion, and its simple design and straight hem ensure you feel comfortable while looking great.

Intricate Floral Embroidery

Elasticated Waistband Trousers

Sequinned Ornamentation Detailing

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional juttis or heels Overly Casual Footwear Statement jewellery for elegance Brightly patterned scarves or shawls

Suppose you're looking for a perfect blend of tradition and comfort. In that case, SheWill's Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta set is a great choice, as the straight-cut Kurta with intricate ethnic designs and delicate sequins will catch everyone's eye while offering a comfortable yet stylish look with its round neck and three-quarter sleeves. The calf-length hemline adds an elegant touch, and the soft silk-blend fabric feels luxurious, allowing you to enjoy any event easily. At the same time, the matching embroidered palazzos with a stretchy waistband ensure a perfect fit, making it simple to slip them on and move freely. A matching dupatta ties the look together, making you feel both traditional and modern, and this set is ideal for festive occasions or evening events, ensuring you feel confident and receive plenty of compliments.

Elegant V-Neck Design

Luxurious Handloom Weave

Embroidered Dupatta Border

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Kundan or pearl jewellery Excessive accessories that overpower the design Traditional sandals or kolhapuris Modern, minimalistic accessories

You'll love the Indo-Era ethnic kurta set, which beautifully combines traditional and modern styles with intricate embroidery that adds a lovely ethnic touch. The straight cut with a panelled design, round neck, and three-quarter sleeves ensure comfort for all-day wear, while the gotta patti detailing on the pocket adds a subtle yet elegant look. The embroidered trousers with a partially elasticated waistband offer a perfect fit and flexibility, and the soft poly-silk fabric is breathable, making it perfect for casual outings or festive occasions.

Festive Ethnic Motifs

Paneled Kurta Design

Comfortable Elasticated Waistband

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Matching ethnic footwear like juttis or mojaris Western-style accessories that clash with the ethnic theme Classic silver or gold jewellery for a traditional touch Casual attire or denims that reduce the festive appeal

The Khushal K Women's Floral Embroidered Kurta with Palazzos and Dupatta offers a perfect mix of style and comfort. When you wear it for a casual outing, you'll be amazed by how comfortable it feels. The floral embroidery on the Kurta adds a beautiful touch of elegance, and the straight fit with three-quarter sleeves and sequined details gives you a stylish yet easy-going vibe, while the calf-length Kurta with a scalloped hem completes the look. The soft viscose rayon fabric of the palazzos, combined with the elastic waistband, makes it easy to wear, and the matching dupatta ties everything together, making you feel both relaxed and fashionable.

Embroidered floral pattern

Calf-length kurta design

Elasticated waistband palazzos

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A simple clutch bag to maintain an elegant traditional look. Brightly coloured bags Classic stud earrings for a subtle touch of sophistication. Too many layers can hide Kurta's bright floral design.

The Libas magenta kurta set brings a fresh spark to your wardrobe and quickly becomes a favourite choice. It features a beautiful floral-embroidered kurta with delicate zari touches. Its straight-cut style, round neck, and long sleeves create an effortlessly elegant look, while the soft silk-blend fabric feels light and comfortable on the skin. Paired with solid palazzos with a partly elastic waistband, making them easy to slip on, and a matching dupatta that completes the look, this outfit is perfect for special occasions and truly stands out.

Floral embroidery detailing

Zari ornamentation accents

Tasselled dupatta border

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional jewellery like jhumkas or a simple necklace for an elegant touch. Big boots that could mess up the smooth look of the Kurta. A stylish clutch or embellished handbag to complete the festive look. Strong makeup that might not go well with the soft colours of the Kurta.

The Tikhi Imli Sea Green Floral Embroidered Kurta and Trousers set will quickly become one of your favourites, as the soft cotton fabric feels incredibly comfortable. At the same time, the delicate floral embroidery adds a charming, elegant touch. With a sweetheart neckline and three-quarter sleeves that offer a modern twist, the calf-length hem provides a graceful finish. The trousers are equally comfy with an elasticated waistband that won't dig in, making this set perfect for casual get-togethers or any occasion.

Elegant Thread Work

Comfortable Calf Length

Fringed Embroidered Dupatta

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional juttis or sandals Casual sneakers or flip-flops Statement earrings and bangles Modern, non-traditional accessories

The Ode by House of Pataudi Embroidered Gota Patti A-Line Kurta is not only a costume full of authenticity but also an incredible style that can suit every occasion. If you wear it, you will symbolise comfort and elegance due to its intricate embroidery and gentle gotta patti work. In addition, the A-line of the dress is set at knee length, and the neckline flanked by the sleeves will let you glide through your day gracefully and relaxed.

Detailed Gotta Patti Work

Flattering A-Line Shape

Comfortable Elasticated Waistband

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional juttis or mojris for a complete ethnic look. Heavy, bold makeup that distracts from the outfit’s delicate embroidery. Statement oxidised silver or Kundan jewellery to complement the embroidery. Casual hairstyles like ponytails or messy buns may clash with the elegant, traditional style.

You'll love the Divena Women's Maroon & Green Ethnic Printed Kurta set, which blends tradition and comfort. The soft cotton fabric feels great, and the ethnic designs on the Kurta stand out with zardozi detailing on the sleeves. The printed sharara with an elastic waistband offers a comfortable fit, and the matching dupatta completes the look perfectly for any occasion.



Ethnic Motifs Print

Elasticated Waistband Sharara

Zardozi Ornamentation Detail

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Embellished Clutch Bag Trendy Sunglasses Elegant Kundan Jewellery Modern Minimalist Accessories

The PARTHVI Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta is the ideal outfit if you want to be both comfortable and stylish, as the soft cotton fabric will allow you to stay relaxed the whole day, and the fine floral prints and the round neck with three-quarter sleeves will give the Kurta a fresh, elegant look. The pants come with elastic at the waistband and a drawstring to make them fit perfectly, and the shoulder scarf, cut from the printed fabric and bordered with a contrasting tone, adds an elegant effect to it, making it a good choice for any outing.

Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta

Elasticated Waist Trousers

Printed Border Dupatta

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Elegant juttis for a refined, ethnic appeal. Avoid high heels that clash with the Kurta. Delicate jewellery to accentuate the Kurta's charm. Skip chunky scarves that hide the neckline.

Also read: 10 Best Versace watches for women: Luxurious timepieces that define elegance

After exploring different party-wear kurta sets, these options truly stand out as a perfect blend of tradition and style. They are ideal for any occasion, as each set offers unique embroidery, soft fabrics, and elegant designs, making it easy for you to express your personality with both comfort and grace.

With choices like subtle sequins, floral patterns, and intricate motifs, there's something to suit every taste. Selecting the right kurta set can help you feel effortlessly stylish while being fully prepared for any celebration.

Explore these picks to discover one that looks fantastic and boosts confidence, adding a perfect party-ready vibe.

Also read: Ace your winter fashion game with 10 best pullovers for women: Shop on Mnytra

Frequently Asked Questions About Kurta Sets for Women What makes a kurta set perfect for a party? A good party kurta set strikes a balance between style and elegance due to the embroidery, sequins, and ethnic patterns in the designs. Go for cotton, georgette, or silk materials that allow proper air circulation, and team it with pants, palazzos, and a jacket of the same colour for a fashionable and comfy appearance.

Can a kurta set be worn for casual outings? Yes, a kurta set can be perfect for casual outings, especially those made from cotton, which offer a relaxed style. Simple, printed kurtas with minimal decoration give off a chic vibe, and pairing it with comfy shoes like juttis or sandals completes the outfit.

How to style a kurta set for a wedding? For the wedding, one would have to choose a kurta set that is richly embroidered or sequined. You can also go for traditional designs like gotta patti and be accompanied by statement jewellery, traditional shoes, and dupattas that match. Fabrics such as silk or georgette should be used for that extra touch of glam.

What accessories go well with a party-wear kurta set? For a party look, add ethnic jewellery like jhumkas or Kundan necklaces, along with traditional shoes like juttis or sandals, to complement the outfit. A simple clutch or embellished handbag will complete the look without making it too busy.

How to choose the right kurta set for a body type? A-line kurtas flatter most body shapes, while straight-cut kurtas are perfect for a pear-shaped body. Choose kurtas with flared or decorative designs to highlight curves for an hourglass figure.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.