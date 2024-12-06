Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 is Mocha Mousse; let celebs inspire you on how to add it to your wardrobe

Every year, Pantone selects a colour that defines the mood of the moment. For 2024, the colour was Peach Fuzz. For 2025, it is Mocha Mousse. As per the company's statement, it is an evocative soft brown shade that transports one's senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires. “Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour,” Pantone added. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Shahid Kapoor wear Mocha Mousse, the Pantone colour of the year 2025.

Though the warm, rich brown hue was announced as the colour of the upcoming year only a few hours ago, it has already made a strong appearance in many men’s and women’s 2025 collections. You can also include the shade in your wardrobe. And if you need some inspiration, your favourite Bollywood stars are here to help you.

Priyanka Chopra

Worn by Priyanka for an ad shoot, the deep brown shade of the leather ensemble makes it a great pick for a romantic date night. The outfit features a choker neck design, a figure-hugging silhouette, an asymmetric neckline, and a one-shoulder detail. She accessorised the look with feathered brows, brown lip shade, gold accessories, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes.

Alia Bhatt

The deep brown shade of Alia Bhatt's Gaurav Gupta gown, straight from the Paris Couture Week collection, adds an oomph factor to the structured ensemble. It features swirl applique embroidery on the skirt, a corseted bodice, skin-tight leggings, heels, and a plunging strapless neckline. She wore the ensemble with statement earrings, rings, loose wavy locks, and minimal glam.

Katrina Kaif

The Pantone 2025 shade doesn't just have to be a part of your Western wear wardrobe; Katrina's Sabyasachi look proves it can look equally good in traditional outfits. Worn by Kat at a Diwali party, the lehenga set features a deep brown embellished blouse and a matching net dupatta decked in intricate kadhai work. She added a bit of character to the ensemble with multi-panel lehenga skirt.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain embraced the Pantone shade at the Met Gala in a lace embroidered Jean Paul Gaultier gown that hit the nail with the Met theme - “The Garden of Time”. The strapless ensemble gave the illusion of being see-through and the tulle train, embroidered sheer gloves, and a figure-hugging silhouette lent a feminine touch. Goth, bold and exquisite - these three words define Emma's look.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland wore the mocha mousse shade while attending the Critics Choice Awards. The Spider-Man Homecoming star chose a tailored double-breasted blazer with a matching fitted waistcoat and straight-fit pants. He added a pop of colour with a bright pink shirt and a black satin tie. To round off the look, he wore black dress shoes.

Ananya Panday

The Gen-Z actor is currently a favourite fashion icon among the young stars in Bollywood. She wore the mocha mousse shade in a sequin dress while attending an award show. With the ongoing wedding season, Ananya's outfit could be your reception look. Featuring a body-hugging fit, sheer panelling, a mermaid silhouette, a sleeveless design, and an appropriate amount of shimmer, it could be a show-stealer.

Shahid Kapoor

While Tom's deep brown three-piece suit exuded elegance, Shahid's brown pantsuit oozed casual fun. He wore a notch lapel blazer and matching pants with a white shirt. Accessorised with a simple silver chain, brown Chelsea boots, a buzz cut, and a trimmed beard, the actor's outfit is a must-have look.