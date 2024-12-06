Nita Ambani shines in crystal-adorned black dress; Aditi Rao Hydari, Manushi Chhillar bring the glam at NMACC

The Life Of Pi live theatrical drama was showcased at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Celebrities attended the premiere dressed in their best ensembles, including Nita Ambani, Manushi Chhillar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonali Bendre, Alaya F, Vihaan Samat, Anupama Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anshula Kapoor, and others. Here are the best-dressed stars from the night. Nita Ambani, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Manushi Chhillar attend an event at NMACC.

Nita Ambani dazzles in Prada

Nita Ambani attended the live theatrical premiere at NMACC in a black Prada ensemble. She wore a midi dress adorned with shimmering crystals on the round neckline. The figure-skimming silhouette and free-flowing skirt added a feminine charm to the sleeveless ensemble.

She added shimmering jewels to the Prada look, including a diamond bracelet, a massive diamond ring, and diamond ear studs, lending a luxe charm to the ensemble. Other accessories included a studded mini clutch and platform peep-toe heels from Yves Saint Laurent. With her blowout, wavy hair let loose in a side parting, Nita chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, a nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes for the glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonali Bendre bring the glam

Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently got married, chose a bright red drop-waist midi dress for the occasion. The strappy ensemble features applique rose adornments on the bust, a fitted bust, and a voluminous pleated skirt.

She styled the ensemble with red stilettos, a centre-parted bun, statement earrings, a red lip, minimal makeup, and rings.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar wore a black statement blazer featuring padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side slits, a V neckline, and a cinched waist adorned with a Fendi leather belt. She paired it with an animal-printed mini skirt, a mini handbag, gold earrings, rings, heels, loose tresses, and striking glam.

As for Sonali Bendre, she looked elegant as ever in a Réik Studio drape dress. The blue dress features a drop-shoulder neckline, a full sleeve, a figure-hugging silhouette, an asymmetric hem, a flowy train on the side, and a full-body hem length. She amped up the look with a black mini handbag, statement rings, half-moon earrings, and stilettos.

She tied her hair in a messy half-up, half-down hairdo, and for glam, she chose darkened brows, glossy brown lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.