Sonam Kapoor's Thanksgiving dress came in the boldest colour; her look will inspire you try neon trend asap

Sonam Kapoor is trying her hand at the neon trend this week, spotted at the Thanksgiving 2024 bash hosted by her sister and film producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures giving a proper look at her Marques 'Almeida dress. She wrote in her caption, "Thanksgiving ready." Would you give the neon trend a try after this Sonam Kapoor look? (Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

All about Sonam's bold neon look

Catching eyes as she posed at her lavish Mumbai home, Sonam sported a bright neon green dress and minimal jewellery to accessorise. She wore a mid-length, asymmetrical dress with a high neckline and puffy sleeves from the fashion label, Marques 'Almeida. The dress is from the label's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection.

Check it out:

If you are pretty low-key when it comes to your fashion choices, let this Sonam Kapoor look inspire you try something new – it's good to shake things up every once in a while (or so we're told).

Sonam's look consisted of two main hues: neon green and black. The dress came with an embellished black corset, which the actor paired with matching black pointed-toe heels. She wore her hair in long, soft waves and complemented the embellishments of her corset with pink stud earrings from Zoya Jewels. She completed her look with glossy pink lips and peach blush.

Sonam's recent boss lady look

The actor has been attending events, which means we have been graced with some show-stopping looks recently. During a recent event, Sonam aced power dressing in a playful power suit that demonstrated a more Gen Z-coded approach to workwear.

Check it out:

Her Viktor and Rolf outfit featured a white collared shirt with long sleeves and eye-catching bow-tie details for a playful vibe. Over the shirt, she wore a cropped jacket with full sleeves and a notch lapel. The actor wrote in her caption, “Because power dressing can have a playful twist. Suiting up, proving bows aren’t just for dresses.”