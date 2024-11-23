Sonam Kapoor is the queen of creative power dressing: Check out 5 of her most creative looks

Sonam Kapoor and power dressing go hand in hand. The style is mostly reserved for professional settings with sharp silhouettes and refined tailored lines. It has a crisp air of confidence, authority and command. It consists of suits with definite, structured lines and exudes this overall polished poise in the style. Sonam Kapoor adds interesting elements to her power-dressing styles. (Instagram)

But here’s where Sonam Kapoor’s power dressing style stands out. She doesn’t always play by the book and adds her own touch of creativity to her ensembles that deviate from the traditional features of this style aesthetic. Here are some of her top looks and how you can make your next outfit both serious and stylish.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor reveals she was trolled for having facial hair: ‘I was traumatised by it’

Opposites attract

Style is something completely personal and doesn't require adhering to watertight boundaries. Traditionally, power dressing for women includes an androgynous touch, but Sonam Kapoor mixes it up.

Recently, she wore a cropped blazer with broad lapels and a dress shirt adorned by big bows, leaving it untucked. Bows are majorly a part of couquettecore, all things soft feminine - a stark comparison to the manly characteristics of power dressing. As Sonam Kapoor wrote in her caption, “Because power dressing can have a playful twist 🎀✨ Suiting up, proving bows aren’t just for dresses.” She changed the dynamics of power dressing by incorporating softer elements.

The opposite attraction was reflected in her cyan suit as well. A big white rose adorned her neckline. Next time you suit up, don’t forget to experiment with different ways, mix and match, and show a bit of yourself in your outfit.

ALSO READ: Winter 2024 colour palette: Hottest shades that will define your wardrobe this season

Minimalism all the way

Let the outfit do the talking: There’s power in minimalism, and in one of her iconic power-dressing looks, Sonam Kapoor commanded the boss babe moment with impeccable finesse. For her monochromatic plum look, she donned a structured blazer, a long pencil skirt and a shirt in a lighter shade. Other than her sunglasses, she let the ensemble take the spotlight. This is a key styling lesson for power dressing. When the ensemble is particularly strong, coming off with bold, sharp lines, and tailored definition, ditch the bling. Otherwise, it will only distract and clash with the visual strength of the attire.

Going beyond the lines

Power dressing typically involves well-fitted distinctive silhouettes, structured blazers and trousers. But why draw your self-expression by the lines? Stay commanding and let it flow by opting for free, flowy elements in your outfit, from oversized blazers to baggy trousers.

In another of the actor’s experimental looks, she went for oversized elements and added accessories. Here’s where the game of accessories becomes clear. When the outfit is laid-back, feel free to add accessories to jazz up your ensemble, like how Sonam went for a colourful hair ribbon and styled her tie loosely around her neck, more like a shawl than a tie. Similarly, for the other dark green outfit, she completely omitted the signature tailored structure of power dressing, leaning towards a more avant-garde edge for this ensemble, where the suit draped around her like fluid.

So, suit up and experiment with power dressing! Redefine the boundaries with creativity and confidence.