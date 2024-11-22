Winter 2024 colour palette: Hottest shades that will define your wardrobe this season

This winter fashion is proving that classics truly stand the test of time. The colour trends for winter 2024 are steering away from flashy gimmicks and loud pops of colour, focusing instead on a refined palette that exudes timeless sophistication. These hues are perfect for the discerning dresser who values elegance and versatility while still making a subtle yet impactful style statement. (Also read: Barrel silhouettes are the hottest trend for Fall/Winter 2024: Here's how to rock this bold look ) Winter 2024 fashion embraces classic colour trends that emphasize timeless sophistication.(Instagram)

Think shades that radiate quiet confidence, effortlessly chic and immune to fleeting fads. This season is all about embracing colours that whisper sophistication rather than scream for attention. Anushka Puri, Fashion Stylist, shared with HT Lifestyle the hottest colour trends of the season that you must add to your wardrobe.

Top colours trends for winter 2024

One timeless classic shade is cranberry red -winter season and red go hand in hand, along with bringing in the Christmas vibe. This vibrant shade marks the beginning of merry-making.

Cranberry red looks best in party dresses, knitwears and long blazers. To make the look more attractive and elegant, pair this chic colour with a neutral tone lower such as beige or cream.

If you don’t like wearing vibrant colours and prefer a darker outfit only, try carrying a cranberry red scarf or handbag.

Winter skies are mostly serene with frosty mornings and a colour that mimics this calmness is icy blue. For a pure and calm look, carry a pastel blue cardigan or scarf and blend it beautifully with white or silver hue cloth/accessory. Give this look a striking contrast effect with navy blue or cranberry red accessories.

The star of winter is the famous metallic shade - silver. This colour is best worn at night as a bling party dress, and during the day, carrying silver as an accessory works wonders.

Another winter-perfect tone is plum purple, and you can carry blazers or dresses in this tone to add elegance to your overall look. To add a luxe effect, match it up with a golden or bronze metallic accessory. Try carrying a plum-shade handbag or wearing these shade boots for a remarkable mark.

Another good-to-go classic is tan hue; this earthy tone is a must for your wardrobe. Coats, jackets or boots of tan shade add a pinch of vibrancy in your outfit and make this look more classy by pairing it up with white or charcoal gray tone.

Mustard yellow or the sunshine colour brings along with it the burst of energy. Boots or oversized sweaters look best in this shade. You can also choose accessories of this colour such as gloves or hats.