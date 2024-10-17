Orange ember to ginger spice: Top hair colour trends to elevate your look this season

As the leaves begin to turn and the air takes on a crispness, autumn invites us to embrace change not just in nature, but in our personal style as well. This season is all about rich, warm colours that mirror the breathtaking transformations happening outside. Autumn is the perfect time to experiment with hair colour, whether you’re new to hair colouring or looking to refresh your existing look, this season offers a beautiful palette to work with. Ritu Vijayvergiya, Co-Founder of 2.Oh! shared with HT Lifestyle top hair colour options to consider this autumn. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor stuns as beautiful Stree on ramp in ethereal lehenga ensemble and gorgeous long hair. Watch ) Embrace Autumn with these trendy hair colours.(Pinterest)

Orange ember

Feeling adventurous this season? Orange is the perfect shade! This cheerful, eye-catching colour embodies the essence of fall. It’s perfect for those who want to make a bold statement. Pair it with soft waves or a sleek ponytail for a trendy look that’s perfect for travel or casual outings. For black or dark brown hair, applying orange as highlights or ombré can create a striking contrast without overpowering your natural tone. To maintain its vibrancy, use a leave-in conditioner infused with Panthenol and Argan Oil, which locks in moisture and adds shine, ensuring your hair stays frizz-free and radiant.

Ginger spice

Want to embrace a more fiery look? Ginger spice is the answer, blending warm ginger-orange tones with deep brown undertones. This colour not only complements the autumn palette but also adds warmth to your overall appearance. Style it with loose curls, giving your hair a voluminous and carefree look. For black hair, consider adding this as a balayage to soften the transition from dark to light. Keep your hair nourished with a lightweight crème-based serum enriched with Keratin, which strengthens your hair from within while ensuring manageability and hydration.

Hazelnut glow

For a more understated yet sophisticated transformation, Hazelnut offers the perfect balance. Its rich blend of coffee and chocolate tones adds depth to any look. It’s ideal for those with brown or black hair seeking to highlight their natural tones in a subtle way. It works beautifully for cosy gatherings or festive occasions. Black hair benefits especially well from this shade, as it enhances natural highlights and brings a soft, warm glow to your tresses.

Chestnut toffee

For those who prefer a natural upgrade, toffee is the perfect choice. This deep, earthy brown shade enhances your natural highlights, making it an excellent option for those with black or dark brown hair looking for a gentle autumnal refresh. Styled with a chic messy bun or intricate braids. It is perfect for evening outings or intimate gatherings.

Embrace the season's changes with these stunning autumn-inspired shades, and keep your hair nourished for a vibrant, healthy look. With the right care, your hair will glow all season long.