Shraddha Kapoor stuns as beautiful Stree on ramp in ethereal lehenga ensemble and gorgeous long hair. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor recently took centre stage as the showstopper for designer Kalki at Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI. Since the fashion extravaganza kicked off, beauty enthusiasts and fashion aficionados have been eagerly waiting to see which celebrities will light up the runway with jaw-dropping designs—and we are surely not disappointed. Shraddha Kapoor dazzles as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week in stunning ethnic ensemble.(Instagram)

On Sunday, the Stree star glided down the ramp in a stunning ethnic ensemble, radiating goddess-like elegance. With the festive season in full swing, her look is the perfect inspiration to elevate your wardrobe this year. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles as showstopper in gorgeous wine-toned lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week, brides-to-be take notes )

Shraddha Kapoor turns showstopper in stunning silver lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor's showstopper look featured an intricate lehenga from Kalki's MUSHK collection. Her elegant ethnic ensemble included a sweetheart neckline blouse adorned with delicate silver sequin embroidery and embellishments. The blouse also featured tassels and beads on the half sleeves, adding a touch of glamour. It was perfectly paired with a matching flared skirt, beautifully handwoven with intricate embroidery, sequin work and floral motifs, highlighting the richness of Indian craftsmanship. The addition of doris on the side, with tassels elegantly draping down, added an extra oomph to the outfit, making her look nothing short of a masterpiece.

Shraddha's look was accessorised with a stunning white kundan necklace featuring opulent red rubies at the centre, paired with matching statement earrings, perfectly complementing her ethnic ensemble. Her makeup was on point, with silver shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a dewy base, all tied together with soft pink lipstick. Her luscious long tresses, styled in a middle parting and swept to one side, completed the breathtaking look.

On work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which became a major success. She is set to take on the lead role in Chaalbaaz, directed by Pankaj Parashar. Additionally, Shraddha is reportedly involved in another project titled KTina, directed by Asima Chibber.