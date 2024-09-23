Shraddha Kapoor will turn your Monday blues red in gorgeous Zara dress. Check out its budget-friendly price

Shraddha Kapoor is here to brighten your Monday by painting it red! Her latest film, Stree 2, has taken the box office by storm, reportedly becoming the 11th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. This incredible achievement definitely calls for a celebration, and the actress celebrated by taking her girlfriends out for a dinner date on Sunday. Shraddha Kapoor, in a stylish red midi dress, celebrated Stree 2's success with friends.(Instagram)

Naturally, since we’re talking about Stree 2, the theme colour for the party was, of course, red. Shraddha and her friends rocked stunning coordinated red outfits, serving up serious glamour and a masterclass in styling this vibrant shade to perfection. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor channels Stree 2 vibes in stunning hand-painted red silk dress. It costs ₹1.99 lakh )

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in red mini dress

For her chic look, Shraddha chose a stylish red midi dress that features a round neck and a sleeveless design. The dress includes an invisible back zip fastening, a front knot with pleats, and trendy cut-out details on the side. A striking side slit at the hemline adds an extra touch of elegance. Striking the perfect balance between class and contemporary fashion, her outfit is nothing short of a showstopper.

What is the price of Shraddha's dress?

If you loved Shraddha’s look and are wondering about the price, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Her stunning outfit is from the popular clothing brand Zara and comes with a price tag of $79.95, which is equivalent to ₹6,680. So you can get that chic vibe without breaking the bank!

Shraddha Kapoor's dress is from the brand Zara and costs ₹6,680.(www.zara.com)

Shraddha accessorised her look with elegant pearl statement earrings and quirky golden stacked bracelets adorning her wrist, adding just the right touch of flair. She completed the ensemble with a pair of sleek black stiletto heels. Her makeup was all about soft glam, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls, left loose in a chic side partition, perfectly finishing off her glamorous look.

On work front

Shraddha Kapoor, last seen in Stree 2, will soon take on the role of a serpent in Naagin, a character previously portrayed by the late Sridevi. Additionally, Shraddha will also star in Adityam, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Nidhi Agarwal.