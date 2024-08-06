 Shraddha Kapoor rocks method dressing with another stunning red look in classic lace midi dress. Guess how much it costs | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shraddha Kapoor rocks method dressing with another stunning red look in classic lace midi dress. Guess how much it costs

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Aug 06, 2024 03:44 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor is back to slay with another eye-catching red look! This time, she's dazzling in a classic lace midi dress that is all elegance.

Shraddha Kapoor is back, painting the town red with another promotional look for Stree 2. Following in the stylish footsteps of Janhvi Kapoor, Blake Lively, and many more, Shraddha is absolutely slaying the method dressing trend. Her back-to-back red outfits are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her fans. Just a day ago, she turned heads in a red Ajrakh saree and this time, she effortlessly embraced her glam avatar in a stunning red midi dress, showcasing that she can pull off any look to perfection. As we eagerly await more of her promotional looks, let's dive into her recent appearance and take some fashion notes from this style queen. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's Street 2 look in stunning maroon Ajrakh saree and gorgeous long hair wins hearts. Her outfit costs…)

Shraddha Kapoor nails method dressing with her latest red lace midi.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)
Shraddha Kapoor nails method dressing with her latest red lace midi.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Shraddha Kapoor Stuns in Red Midi Dress

Shraddha's dress is a masterclass in elegance, featuring a beautifully flattering square neckline, charming short puffed sleeves and a feminine fit-and-flare silhouette that elegantly falls to a chic midi-length hemline. The scene-stealing floral lace detailing adorning her dress elevated her look to new heights. With its perfect blend of colours and silhouettes, her outfit achieves the right balance of style and grace, embodying the essence of refined sartorial fashion.

What is the price of Shraddha's dress?

If you're a fan of Shraddha's look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her gorgeous dress is from Self-Portrait and costs £380, which is approximately 40,000.

Shraddha's dress is from the brand Self-portrait and costs ₹40k.(www.self-portrait.com)
Shraddha's dress is from the brand Self-portrait and costs ₹40k.(www.self-portrait.com)

She accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop statement earrings, stacked bracelets adorning her wrist, a ring on her finger, and a pair of white stiletto heels. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side part, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

About Stree 2

Shraddha will next reprise her enigmatic role in Stree 2. While the first film focuses on the spirit of Stree, the sequel introduces a new antagonist, Sarkate, the evil entity responsible for turning Stree into a ghost. Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee will also return in their roles. Stree 2 is set to release on August 15.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shraddha Kapoor rocks method dressing with another stunning red look in classic lace midi dress. Guess how much it costs
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On