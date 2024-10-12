Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles as showstopper in gorgeous wine-toned lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week, brides-to-be take notes

Lakme Fashion Week is back, bringing another round of top-notch fashion to the forefront. With designers showcasing their latest creations, the week promises a true fashion extravaganza. Celebrities owning the runway in flattering outfits is a highlight, and this time, it was Sobhita Dhulipala who graced the ramp for designer Punit Balana. Sobhita has undoubtedly cemented her status as fashion's "it girl," and her showstopper style never disappoints. Once again, she delivered a standout moment, strutting down the runway in a breathtaking wine-toned lehenga. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala's elegant blush pink organza saree is a perfect example of minimalistic ethnic fashion done right ) Sobhita Dhulipala shines in exquisite Punit Balana ensemble(Instagram)

Decoding Sobhita Dhulipala's showstopper look

Sobhita's look from Punit Balana's exquisite collection featured a mesmerising wine-toned lehenga ensemble that exuded elegance and glamour. The outfit comprised a striking bralette-style blouse adorned with intricate golden sequin embroidery, adding a touch of opulence and sparkle. It was paired with a matching flared skirt that boasted delicate mirror embellishments around the waist and cascading down the side dorries, further enhancing the ensemble's charm. To complete her look, Sobhita draped an ethereal organza dupatta with mirror-embellished borders, which perfectly captured the festive spirit.

She accessorised her look with opulent jewellery, including a silver Kundan choker necklace and matching statement earrings. Her makeup was on point with smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With her long, luscious tresses left open in the middle partition, beautifully cascading down the shoulder, she finished off her glam look to perfection.

How fans reacted

Her pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. One fan wrote, "Goddess," while another commented, "Drop dead gorgeous." Many others flooded her post with fire and heart emojis, expressing their admiration.