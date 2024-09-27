Shraddha Kapoor shows how to keep it simple yet stylish in white shirt and denim skirt combo. Fashionistas, take notes

Shraddha Kapoor recently made a striking fashion statement at the screening of Taaza Khabar 2 last night. The Stree 2 actor is known for her elegant and minimal style, and she always knows how to grab attention with her chic looks and stunning beauty. This time, she opted to ditch the glam gowns and tailored pantsuits for a laid-back shirt and denim skirt combo, proving that sometimes less really is more. Her appearance was a total masterclass in rocking minimal aesthetics like a pro. Let's break down her chic look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor will turn your Monday blues red in gorgeous Zara dress. Check out its budget-friendly price ) Shraddha Kapoor stuns in white shirt and denim skirt look at the Taaza Khabar 2 screening.(Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor rocks denim skirt and shirt combo

Shraddha's outfit showcased a crisp white shirt that featured a classic collared neckline and a buttoned bodice, with a few buttons left undone at the top for a relaxed look. The shirt had full sleeves and a snug fit, which she stylishly tucked into a denim skirt. Her trendy skirt highlighted a flattering pencil fit with a cropped hemline, and it boasted a striking slit in the middle, adding a playful dose of sass to her overall look. Her outfit showcases the perfect blend of casual and stylish, making it a must-have in your wardrobe.

In terms of accessories, she styled her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a delicate pendant necklace, and metallic stiletto heels that perfectly complemented her ensemble. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and defined brows, along with a dewy base, glowing highlighter, blushed cheeks, and a soft shade of nude lipstick. To top it all off, her luscious shoulder-length hair was styled in soft curls and left down with a middle part, completing her stunning look.

On the work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which turned out to be a huge hit. She is set to star in the lead role of Chaalbaaz, directed by Pankaj Parashar. Additionally, Shraddha is reportedly working on another film titled KTina, directed by Asima Chibber.