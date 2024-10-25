Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are proof that 80s power dressing is getting a cushy yet sleek 2024 revamp

Mama Bieber is back in the game and how! Model and Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, stepped out last night in Los Angeles to launch the brand's latest offering — the smooth and sexy barrier butter. Banding together with all the it-girlies running the fashion and beauty circuit, Hailey got in touch with her masculine side, opting for an 80s-inspired, oversized power suit. After Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber embraces 80s-inspired power dressing: Here's taking a look at the trend and it's patrons(Photos: X)

Power dressing over the decades has thoroughly evolved to suit a multitude of aesthetics. From being absolutely masculine, to now treading a whimsical line treading either side of androgyny and femininity. But what exactly sets apart 80s power dressing from the other waves the trend has embraced? Coinciding with the blooming era of the working women, power dressing initially originated as a sartorial nudge to visually aid women in asserting their authority, professionally, politically or otherwise. 80s power dressing enhanced the assertiveness that a typical power dressing ensemble stood for playing up certain aspects which doubled down on the androgyny without drowning out the feminine facets. We're talking padded shoulders, double-breasted coats and short-crop peplum waists to create the illusion of taking up more space.

French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2025 line, brought this aesthetic back to life for the foreseeable, as displayed in their show during the Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid was among the lineup of models who took the ramp for YSL, marking an official comeback. Dressed in all-black, save for the crisp white, collared button down, Bella's ensemble featured wide leg, long-hemmed trousers and a structured, yet delightfully oversized coat, paired with a sleek black tie and black-rimmed glasses.

Serving as a burst of inspiration for Hailey, Bella's look was taken up a notch by the beauty founder as she opted for the grey ensemble from the YSL S/S'25 line. Her look was paired with a fine-line, black-and-white striped and collared button down, and a plush red tie. A golden bangle stack, a slick up-do and crimson nails, completed the look.

Earlier last month, Kendall Jenner too opted for a more restrained take on the aesthetic as she stepped out in Paris for an afternoon of shopping. Styled by Dani Michelle, Kendall balanced out her spritzy blonde hair with a slate-grey oversized power suit. She too opted for clear glasses to clean up the look, the most standout detail of which was the $15,000 Hermès Kelly, casually carried for accessorisation.

Kendall Jenner embraces the 80s power dressing trend during an afternoon out in Paris(Photos: X)

Special mention: Every time we sniff a new trend, you can be sure that Mother Monster has already been there, done that. Back in 2018 for the Elle Women in Hollywood gala, Lady Gaga wore a Marc Jacobs oversized suit in taupe, with a matte-like sheen finish to it. The no-shirt, subtle cleavage move was balanced out with a slick blonded bun with dark roots. Heavy eyes and Gaga's undeniable aura were the final details.

What's your take on 80s power dressing?