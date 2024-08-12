Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s stunning Mumbai home that's nothing short of a maximalist antique store: Pics

Sonam Kapoor has revealed her stunning Mumbai home, showcasing a fusion of traditional and modern architecture. The actor, known for her strong passion for style and design, personally curated the interiors of her residence, which she shares with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. Sonam, in a recent interview with Architectural Digest, said that her home has all the things she had collected while shotting in “far-flung parts of India” over the years. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor expresses shock at rising death toll amid student protests in Bangladesh: ‘This is horrible’) Sonam Kapoor recently gave a tour inside her self-curated home in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor on designing her Mumbai home

Sonam, while speaking about her house stated that, “This house, which I share with my husband Anand and baby son Vayu, represents a new chapter for me, as a woman, a collector—and a mother. I had been longing for a base in which to curate all the things I have collected while filming in far-flung parts of India over the years.”

She further said, “If I love something, nothing will stop me getting it home. It was Anand who pushed for it—his argument being that with a baby looming we should be closer to the family. I had bought this modern, and slightly soulless, apartment as an investment. But, as I spent more time in it, the double-height ceilings and the sweep of the lateral space began to seduce me. I quietly relished the idea of creating a spectacle from sheer nothingness.”

Sonam Kapoor on her Indian themed Mumbai home

In a joint Instagram post shared by AD and Sonam, the actor gave a sneak peak into her living room and bedroom. She told, “Welcome to my living room where I do all the entertaining things like hanging out and where all my friends come. This is one of my favourite rooms where I ever lived, because all my fantasies come to life. The reason I went so Indian and maximalist, I just wanted a lot of layers because this is a very new building. I just got really overwhelmed by coming to this very modern building. I was like, ‘How do I make it nostalgic to who I am,’ and I just went mad. Every wall over here is hand-painted.”

She also credited her interior designer aunt Kavita Singh and Jaipur-based fresco artist Vikas Soni for the beautiful designs and hand-painted walls. The 39-year-old pointed out, “When we were thinking of designing this house, I remember sending my massi (maternal aunt). It was an old AD. It was a Cher's bedroom. In her bedroom she had a beautiful old Jharokha as her headboard. We kind of use that as a focal point of this room when we started with this headboard. The rest of the jharokha covered my TV because I don't like seeing TVs.”