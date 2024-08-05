Sonam Kapoor expresses shock at rising death toll amid student protests in Bangladesh: ‘This is horrible’

Sonam Kapoor is once again the first Indian celebrity to take a stance on a political matter. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a post about the unrest in Bangladesh, calling in ‘horrible’. Bangladesh has been engulfed by protests and violence that began last month after student groups demanded scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs. Sonam Kapoor has commented on the situation in Bangladesh.

Sonam reposted an IG post by The Juggernaut, which mentioned how 66 people had died in a single day amid the clashes. “This is horrible. Let's all pray for Bangladeshi people," Sonam wrote. The death toll has now risen to 100.

What's happening in Bangladesh?

At least 91 people were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday in a wave of violence across the country of 170 million people as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of protesters. Starting Sunday evening, a nationwide curfew has been imposed, the railways have suspended services and the country's huge garments industry has closed.

The protests escalated into a campaign to seek the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition.

Sunday's death toll, which included at least 13 policemen, was the highest for a single day from any protests in Bangladesh's recent history, surpassing the 67 deaths reported on July 19 when students took to the streets against the quotas.

The government declared the indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday and also announced a three-day general holiday starting from Monday.

Sonam Kapoor is living in London these days with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. She recently attended a Wimbledon match with Anand and also the Taylor Swift Era's concert.

She was last seen in Blind, which did not create any waves among movie lovers.