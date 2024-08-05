Bangladesh protests LIVE updates: India issues advisory as nearly 100 killed, students demand PM Hasina's resignation
Bangladesh protests LIVE updates: At least 91 people were killed on Sunday due to violent clashes in the student protests against quota reforms in the country. India has advised its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh until further notice with the renewed student protests demanding PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation. The protests began last month, when the Bangladesh high court ruled in favour of reinstating a 30 per cent quota in government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters....Read More
After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to meet the students' demands to reverse the order, the protests intensified, leading to clashes with police and government supporting groups.
Over 200 people were killed and several injured during the movement. The government also cut off all connectivity through broadband or internet for 11 days, which was slowly restored after a while.
The protests had reduced for a while as talks began with the government but started again as students called for a nationwide civil disobedience movement and asked PM Sheikh Hasina to step down from her position.
Students are demanding a public apology from Hasina for the deaths and the removal of several of her ministers. They also want the government to reopen schools and universities, which have been closed since the protests intensified.
Bangladesh protests LIVE updates: The Indian government advises citizens not to travel to Bangladesh until further notice
Bangladesh protests LIVE updates: The Indian government has advised citizens not to travel to Bangladesh until further notice.
The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a statement asking Indians in Bangladesh to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers 8801958383679, 8801958383680, 8801937400591.
Bangladesh protests LIVE updates: 91 killed on Sunday in violent clashes as students demand Sheikh Hasina's resignation
Bangladesh protests LIVE updates: 91 people have been killed in violent clashes, as renewed student protests called for Sheikh Hasina's resignation for failure to meet their demands about quota reforms