Wallpaper is trending again. Sort out your hang-ups here

Everything you knew about wallpaper – peel it off, tear it away. Granny florals are long gone. Geometrics are in. Textured finishes are doing what paint and plaster cannot. And for undecided Millennials, smaller decals are seamlessly covering up unsightly doorframes and corners. Might the new wall decor be just an oversized laptop sticker? Design experts tell us why they’re excited about the idea.

Regency-themed wallpaper, like the ones in Bridgerton, have been a hit this year.