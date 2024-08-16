 Wallpaper is trending again. Sort out your hang-ups here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wallpaper is trending again. Sort out your hang-ups here

ByTanisha Saxena
Aug 16, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Wallpaper has gone past granny prints. New designs echo TV shows, stand in for artwork, reflect hobbies. Play, peel, repeat. Who needs to commit, anyway?

Everything you knew about wallpaper – peel it off, tear it away. Granny florals are long gone. Geometrics are in. Textured finishes are doing what paint and plaster cannot. And for undecided Millennials, smaller decals are seamlessly covering up unsightly doorframes and corners. Might the new wall decor be just an oversized laptop sticker? Design experts tell us why they’re excited about the idea.

Regency-themed wallpaper, like the ones in Bridgerton, have been a hit this year.
Regency-themed wallpaper, like the ones in Bridgerton, have been a hit this year.
Use neon colours to brighten up corners and WFH nooks. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Use neon colours to brighten up corners and WFH nooks. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Choose wallpaper that reflects your interests and aspirations. (ADOBE STOCK)
Choose wallpaper that reflects your interests and aspirations. (ADOBE STOCK)
Customise a bespoke mural, a cityscape or a vintage pattern for one wall. (ADOBE STOCK)
Customise a bespoke mural, a cityscape or a vintage pattern for one wall. (ADOBE STOCK)
For small homes, wall decals and stick-on designs can be pasted in nooks and corners. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
For small homes, wall decals and stick-on designs can be pasted in nooks and corners. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Textured wallpaper adds depth to a house. (ADOBE STOCK)
Textured wallpaper adds depth to a house. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Wallpaper is trending again. Sort out your hang-ups here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On