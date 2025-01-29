Rugs beyond the living room: Unexpected places to use them

Rugs have always been the unsung heroes of interior design. We lay them on our floors, let them anchor our furniture, and occasionally marvel at their intricate patterns. But rugs are so much more than just floor decor. With a little imagination, they can become the centrepiece of your home, transforming spaces in ways you might never expect. Think of them as art for your walls, texture for your ceilings, or even an upgrade for your staircase. Take your rugs beyond the floor and let them work their magic throughout your space.

Why keep a gorgeous rug hidden underfoot when it can add character to every corner of your home? Here’s how to take rugs beyond the basics and transform them into statement pieces.

Treat it like an art

A beautifully designed rug deserves more attention than a fleeting glance on the floor. Hang it on your wall as you would a painting.

Hang your rug like a painting. (Instagram )

Whether it’s a vintage Persian design or a bold geometric pattern, a rug can bring warmth and texture to bare walls. Keep surrounding decor minimal to let your “art” stand out. Layer different sizes or textures to create a dynamic gallery feel, giving your space depth and character.

Ceiling statement

If you're looking to make a bold statement, consider your ceiling as a canvas. Lightweight, flat-weave rugs work best for this surprising design twist. Rugs on ceilings can turn a simple room into something extraordinary, adding both texture and intrigue, as seen in Udaipur's Ambrai cafe.

Add a rug to your ceiling for artsy vibes.(Instagram )

Noorein Kapoor of Noorein Kapoor Design says, “Choose tapestry-inspired patterns, bold abstracts, or textured details for depth and intrigue.” She notes that the rug should be lightweight or securely backed for ceiling use. “We are also working on a project where we are using a rug for a couch,” adds Kapoor, proving rugs are far more versatile than they seem.

Tabletop upgrade

For an unexpected upgrade, swap out traditional tablecloths for a small, textured rug on your coffee or dining table. The design will instantly elevate your setup, offering a unique texture and charm that complements minimal tableware.

Trade tablecloths for rugs.(Instagram)

Raakesh Kapoor of Jaipur Rugs puts it perfectly, “A rug on a table isn’t just decor. It’s a conversation waiting to happen. Woven with stories, tradition, and artistry, it invites curiosity and sparks dialogue about heritage and craftsmanship.”

Staircase Drama

Make your staircase a standout feature with a rug runner. Whether you opt for a bold, patterned design or something subtle, it can completely transform the look of your stairs while also making them safer and quieter.

Rug runners turn stairs into artful, stylish statements. (Instagram )

Think of it as fashion for your home’s most overlooked feature.

How to choose the perfect rug

When it comes to rugs, the possibilities go far beyond the floor. Lightweight cotton or flat-weave wool rugs are easiest to work with when styling them off the ground, whether as wall hangings, bed throws, or creative drapes. Size plays a key role. Larger rugs are ideal for making bold statements on walls or ceilings, while smaller ones are perfect for accenting furniture or tables. And, don't shy away from experimenting with patterns.