Concrete in interior design: Tips on how to master contemporary styles like minimalist and industrial aesthetics

Concrete has been one of the fundamentals- the very rudimentary structure of architecture. But what if this versatile element is added to the interiors, as it is? The raw beauty radiates a contemporary elegance. Primarily concrete as a design element is seen in both minimalist and industrial interior design styles. Interior design gets a raw beauty with concrete.(Shutterstock)

Minimalist design as already known, values functionality and simplicity. Concrete fits perfectly into this because of its clean style and neutral hue.

For industrial interior design, concrete's raw texture adds to industrial design's stripped-down, rugged, unfinished look. Often it goes with brick walls and wood, creating this urban, raw look.

Concrete which is the very backbone of architecture, is laid bare in these types of designs.

In an interview with HT, Architect Rajkumar Kumawat, Founder and Principal Architect at Rajkumar Architects, shared some helpful tips on how concrete, the very base structure itself, be included in spaces.

He explained the benefits of concrete, “Its thermal mass properties contribute to energy efficiency. Concrete absorbs and stores heat, regulating indoor temperatures and reducing reliance on artificial ventilation. This characteristic makes it a preferred material in the era of environmentally conscious architecture.”

Further, Rajkumar Kumawat provided a detailed breakdown of the various textures and finishes of concrete.

Texture and finishes with concrete

Surface:

The surface can be raw for an industrial aesthetic or polished for a contemporary look.

Board-formed concrete:

Board-formed concrete introduces a tactile warmth that contrasts beautifully with its inherent solidity.

Stained concrete floors and textured concrete walls:

Stained concrete floors add character, while textured concrete walls provide depth to the space.

Concrete in furniture and decor:

Concrete countertops and even lighting fixtures combine minimalist and industrial interiors.

Modern revival of raw concrete

Concrete nowadays also gets modern design touches, making it a level up on the contemporary scale. Rajkumar Kumawat provided some insights on how concrete, with its raw appeal, can be refined and incorporated into modern designs. He shared:

Natural light, open spaces:

The resurgence of concrete in contemporary design is about harnessing the material’s expressive power. By integrating natural light, open spaces, and softer textures, modern brutalist-inspired designs celebrate concrete’s raw appeal without its historically perceived harshness.

Seen in exteriors:

This evolution is evident in residential architecture, where exposed concrete homes are paired with expansive glass facades and lush greenery, creating a balance between strength and serenity.

To sum it up, concrete, the cornerstone of any building, doesn’t always need to stay hidden behind walls. Its raw, unrefined beauty can be added to the design of the space. Concrete is symbolic of strength and it channels the energy of simplicity which is also associated with durability.

