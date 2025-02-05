Mocha mousse walls are trending. Here’s how to pair them with stunning metallics

Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2025, Mocha Mousse, invites a sensorial warmth into home decor and interior design, blending the richness of chocolate and coffee with a touch of glamour. This warming brown hue taps into our deep-rooted desire for comfort, offering a sense of cosiness and luxury. Which metallic accent furnishes to pair with Mocha Mouse coloured walls?(Image by Diariodesign)

Mocha Mousse is a warm, medium-brown tone which is muted but a rich, versatile colour that evokes the comforting richness of cocoa, the smooth indulgence of mousse and blends earthy warmth with modern sophistication. The colour reflects an emerging global desire for balance, grounding and understated elegance in a world that has faced upheaval and uncertainty.

The secret to styling mocha mousse walls

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Architect Anjaleka Kriplani, Founder of Angies Homes, suggested, “When it comes to pairing metallic accent furnishes with mocha mousse colour walls, I would suggest metal. When pairing metal accent furniture with mocha mousse-coloured walls, this is the key to balance the warmth of the mocha tone with the shine and coolness of metal accents. You can use gold and brass which are warm metals that will enhance the rich, deep tones of mocha walls without overpowering them. You can go with chrome or silver also. It has a smooth, cool shine that can create an eye-catching contrast with warm mocha tones, adding a touch of sophistication.”

Mocha mousse mania: How to style Pantone’s 2025 Colour in your home and beyond.(Image by Home Decore)

She added, “If you want go for traditional then you can definitely go with vintage feel, with its earthy tones matching well with the natural warmth of mocha bringing traditional touch. Copper is also a good option for you. It offers a warm, inviting glow that can add depth to a room with mocha walls while bringing a bit of modernity. Last but not least, if you pair metal furniture with soft textures like velvet cushions, wool rugs or linen throws to soften the contrast between the metal and the mocha walls then it will be icing on cake.”

Best metallic finishes for mocha mousse walls

Bringing her expertise to the same, Tipsy Anand, Founder and Principle Designer at Tipsy Anand Designs, recommended -

1. Warm Metallics for a Cosy Ambiance: Pair mocha mousse-colored walls with gold, bronze, or antique brass accents. These warm-toned metals enhance the earthy undertones of the walls, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Incorporate these accents through light fixtures, mirror frames, or decorative accessories like vases and candle holders.

2. Sophisticated Cool Tones: For a modern and sophisticated look, choose brushed nickel, chrome, or pewter accents. These cool-toned metals provide a subtle contrast to the mocha tones, giving the space a contemporary feel. Opt for these finishes in hardware, furniture legs and statement lighting pieces.

Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, offers a versatile design element for homes.(Instagram)

3. Mixed Metal Finishes for Depth: Combine warm and cool metallics for a balanced, layered look. Use golden brass for soft warmth and blackened iron or gunmetal for an industrial edge. This mix works well with mocha mousse walls, adding visual interest without overpowering the space.