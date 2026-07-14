India’s non-profits are missing their youngest donors

India’s next big giving opportunity will not come from a few large cheques. It will come from millions of young people willing to give ₹50, ₹100, an hour of their time, a skill they have learnt online, or the credibility of their own social networks. Yet much of India’s nonprofit sector is still organised around an older imagination of philanthropy: large donors, institutional grants, CSR cycles, year-end appeals and one-time campaign asks. In the process, nonprofits may be overlooking the country’s youngest and potentially most consequential everyday givers. Donation

This is not because young Indians are indifferent. It is because too many organisations are not designing for how they participate.

India has one of the world’s largest youth populations, with roughly 65% of its people below the age of 35. This is also the generation that discovers causes on Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and LinkedIn; pays through UPI without hesitation; shares stories before it shares formal reports; and often wants to belong to a cause before it becomes a long-term donor to an institution. UPI’s scale only makes this opportunity clearer. In March 2026 alone, UPI processed 2,264 crore transactions worth ₹29.53 lakh crore. The digital rails for small, instant, trusted giving are already in place. The missing piece is not infrastructure. It is relationship design.

The UDARTA study on everyday giving in India captures this gap sharply. While 79% of non-profits surveyed reported some engagement with monetary donations from everyday givers, only 37% said they had actively fundraised from them in the past five years. That difference is not a minor operational gap. It is a strategic blind spot. Many nonprofits are receiving small contributions, but far fewer are building deliberate systems to cultivate, retain and grow those supporters.

Underneath that gap sits a quiet bias. For a stretched non-profit team, pursuing one large institutional grant often feels more worthwhile than cultivating thousands of small donations. It is an understandable instinct. It is also precisely the instinct that leaves India’s youngest, most digitally fluent givers on the table.

This matters because young donors begin with interest, identity, trust and participation. For them, giving may start as sharing a fundraiser, volunteering at a weekend event, designing a poster, translating a campaign into a local language, participating in a campus drive, contributing ₹100 during a crisis, or mobilising five friends to give. Money is only one expression of generosity. Time, skills, voice and peer influence are equally important entry points.

The real question, therefore, is not whether Gen Z has enough money to donate. Some do, some do not, and many are still students, first-time workers, gig workers or early-career professionals. The question is whether nonprofits are creating pathways through which a young person can move from awareness to participation, from participation to trust, and from trust to sustained giving. The UDARTA findings suggest that where nonprofits take everyday givers seriously, the effort pays off not only in money but also in visibility, legitimacy, community ownership and flexible support. Everyday giving is not merely a fundraising tactic. It is a constituency-building strategy.

This is where non-profits need to rethink donor fatigue. Often the fatigue is not from giving, but from irrelevant messaging. A young donor who gave once for education should not receive the same generic appeal as someone who volunteered for climate action or supported emergency medical care. Yet many organisations still place the first-time donor, recurring donor, volunteer, peer fundraiser and social-media amplifier into one broad database and treat them alike. That is a lost opportunity.

The shift required is simple but demanding, move from campaigns to journeys. Young supporters cannot be acquired once and approached only when money is needed again. They have to be welcomed, thanked, kept informed, invited back and trusted with greater responsibility over time.

For fundraising, that means starting closer to home. Friends, families, volunteers, alumni, programme participants and current supporters are not just databases to tap; they are sources of trust. A young person is far likelier to respond to a cause introduced by someone they know and believe than to an impersonal appeal from an unfamiliar organisation. In a digital-first world, the most effective fundraising channel is often not the platform, but the person who carries the message.

The same principle applies to volunteering. Adding young people to a WhatsApp group and reaching out only when extra hands are needed is not engagement. It is transactional. Meaningful volunteering requires clear roles, thoughtful onboarding, feedback, recognition and opportunities to grow. When volunteers feel valued and see the impact of their contribution, they evolve into storytellers, advocates, donors and long-term champions. When they do not, they disengage quickly.

Technology can support this shift, but only if it deepens relationships rather than replaces them. Donate buttons, UPI links, CRMs and automated updates are useful because they reduce friction and enable timely communication. But they are not strategies in themselves. The goal is not to make giving feel like e-commerce, but to make it easier for people to act on their intent and stay connected to the cause.

There is also a broader question of resilience. India’s non-profit sector cannot rely solely on institutional grants, CSR funding or a limited pool of large philanthropists. While essential, these sources are often restricted and cyclical. Everyday giving offers a complementary strength: flexibility, community ownership and distributed support. Small contributions, when sustained and multiplied, can help organisations manage core costs, respond to emerging needs and continue work between funding cycles.

The young Indians who are ready to give time, voice, ₹100, or a WhatsApp forward, are not a future constituency. They are already showing up, in the ways they know how, through the channels that feel natural to them. That energy is not waiting to be created. It is waiting to be met. When organisations build genuine pathways for young people to belong, contribute and grow, they don't just gain supporters, they gain a generation that carries the cause forward as their own.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kavita Mathew, senior advisor, India, GivingTuesday and Merlyn Fernandes, head of programmes, Giving Together Foundation.