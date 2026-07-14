Monsoon trip is no longer off-season: 6 destinations to visit this season for misty hills, waterfalls and lush views
From Lonavala to Munnar: 6 destinations to visit during the monsoon and see beautiful, picturesque landscapes
The monsoon is an atmospheric season that can make landscapes feel surreal and picturesque. Summer vacations may be the textbook trips of the year, but monsoon getaways let you experience cascading waterfalls, mist-covered hills and rain-washed heritage sites. Plenty of destinations are at their scenic best during this season, yet monsoon trips remain quite underrated.
ALSO READ: How to plan a smart itinerary for your solo trip? 5 easy tips to avoid confusion and stress
What are some recommended spots you can consider if you are planning a rainy-season escape? Let's see which destinations make it to your itinerary. Actually, monsoon trips are increasing in popularity. Travel expert Pranav Dangi, founder and CEO of Hosteller, told HT Lifestyle that the monsoon season in India is no longer considered off-season for travel.
Why are monsoon trips no longer off-season?
Sharing his industry observations, he said how travel preferences are changing: "Industry-wide, we are seeing a remarkable 46 % rise in monsoon reservations. Younger travellers are driving this change. They strongly prefer short, experience-led getaways over traditional long vacations. This shift has completely transformed the rainy season.”
Earlier, the monsoon season was often written off by travellers. Pranav conveyed that tourists previously avoided travelling because of the weather, but now actively seek destinations with fewer crowds and vibrant rain-washed landscapes for a deeper connection with nature.
Monsoon-trip destinations
Here are the six destinations Pranav recommended, each offering a distinct experience and becoming especially beautiful during the monsoon:
- Lonavala, Maharashtra: The hill station gets heavy rainfall during monsoon, which gives tourists the sight of mist-covered valleys and waterfalls. You can visit Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point, Lion’s Point and Tungarli Lake.
- Coorg, Karnataka: Coorg is known for coffee plantations, hills and forests. You can add Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, Madikeri Fort and the coffee estates around Madikeri to the itinerary.
- Munnar, Kerala: Munnar has cool weather and lush tea plantations. Consider visiting Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam & Kundala Lake, Tata Tea Museum, and Kolukkumalai Tea Estate.
- Udaipur, Rajasthan: Udaipur's lakes look fuller during the rainy season, after summer heat. Add attractions like City Palace, Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake and Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace to the itinerary.
- Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: It is known for its living root bridges, which are bridges with living, aerial roots of rubber trees.
In the end, Pranav described monsoon travel as a more immersive form of slow travel. He concluded, "For the broader travel and hospitality sector, this signals a clear opportunity. We can confidently say the monsoon is no longer a shoulder season to navigate. It is a prime season to celebrate.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.