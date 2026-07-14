Fifa 2026 World Cup: Bengaluru restaurants to serve till 3:30 am for semifinals, final matches

"Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late-night match screenings," Shivakumar wrote

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the decision was taken following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), allowing establishments to continue serving food beyond the usual 1.00 am cut-off on the specified dates.

The Karnataka government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend their food service timings until 3:30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late-night screenings of Fifa World Cup matches, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Tuesday.

He added that the relaxation had been granted while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain the government's highest priorities. Shivakumar also appealed to football fans to enjoy the matches responsibly and cooperate with authorities during the extended hours.

The move is expected to benefit restaurants, pubs and sports bars across Bengaluru, where football enjoys a strong following and major international tournaments often draw large crowds for live screenings.

The extended operating hours coincide with the closing stages of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which began on June 11 and is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament is the first men's Fifa World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team format, with teams from across the globe competing over more than a month.

Also Read: Fifa World Cup 2026 down to four: Who looks unstoppable, who's vulnerable, and who will reach the final?

FIFA semifinals, final dates After the group stage and knockout rounds, the competition has now reached the semifinals, scheduled for July 14 and 15, with the final set to be played on July 19.

The tournament has attracted significant viewership in India despite matches being played late at night or in the early hours because of the time difference with the host nations. Football fans across major cities have been gathering at restaurants, pubs and sports bars for live screenings, particularly during the knockout stage, prompting hospitality establishments to seek extended operating hours.