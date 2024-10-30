Maroon 5 to debut in India, will perform in Mumbai on December 3

After big names like Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Bryan Adams, the latest international act that is set to rock India is Maroon 5. The iconic band will mark their debut visit in India this year, with their first performance in Mumbai on December 3. Maroon 5(Photo: Facebook)

The American award-winning band is all set to perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in the heart of Mumbai. Led by their iconic frontman Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band will take the stage in India for their debut performance, belting out some of their greatest hits for Indian fans.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow, says, “Our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences and cement India’s place on the global entertainment map. Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, across generations and bringing them to India for the very first time marks a thrilling milestone for us. Their music has transcended boundaries and cultures and we’re ecstatic to give Indian fans the unforgettable experience of seeing them live on home soil."

With a career spanning three decades, with hits such as Memories, Moves Like Jagger, Cold, One More Night, Sugar, Girls Like You and Animals to their credit, Maroon 5’s diverse discography has regularly topped global charts, earning them super stardom status. Their music— an infectious blend of pop, rock and funk, has not only dominated the charts but has also become the backdrop to countless memories for fans worldwide.