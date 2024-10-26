Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh fake ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has launched a massive search operation across five states - Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore - in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for the highly-anticipated concerts of Coldplay and Diljeet Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati. This move comes after multiple FIRs were registered in various states regarding fraudulent ticket sales. Coldplay will be performing in Mumbai on Nov 18, 19 and 21.(Reuters)

The concerts, part of Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" and Diljeet Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati," generated immense excitement among music enthusiasts, leading to a rapid sellout of tickets on official platforms like Bookmyshow and Zomato Live. However, this demand led to the black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, with numerous reports emerging of individuals being deceived or cheated through fraudulent ticket sales.

Bookmyshow filed an FIR against several suspects, alleging they engaged in selling counterfeit tickets and inflating prices, taking advantage of the high demand. ED has initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and conducted searches at over 13 locations across the five states, seizing incriminating materials like mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards used in the scam.

"Multiple FIRs have been filed in various states across the country including an FIR filed by Bookmyshow against several suspects believed to be exploiting concertgoers. The FIR alleges that these individuals have engaged in selling counterfeit tickets and drastically inflating prices, taking advantage of the high demand for these coveted concerts," the probe agency said in a statement.

The ED's action aims to investigate illegal ticket sales, uncover the financial networks supporting these scams, and trace the proceeds of crime generated from these activities. The investigation has revealed that multiple individuals used social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to provide fake tickets.

"Normally, tickets are available on platforms like Zomato, Bookmyshow, and others. However, when concert demand is very high, these tickets sell out quickly, leading people to seek alternate sources. Searches and investigation conducted by ED have revealed information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram," ED said.

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour

Diljit Dosanjh has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is now all set to begin the Indian leg of his tour.

After concerts in Delhi on Oct 26 and Oct 27, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.