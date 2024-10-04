MUMBAI: The Vile Parle police have registered a first information report regarding the sale of tickets of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour Concert at inflated rates through various WhatsApp accounts, Instagram handles and online portals. The case was registered based on a complaint by Pooja Mitra, general manager, legal at BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the concert. BookMyShow lodges plaint over resale of Coldplay tkts at inflated rates

“The company has given us 27 mobile numbers which are being used to sell tickets of the Coldplay concert through various websites like Viagogo.com. They told us that the tickets may be fake but were being sold at inflated rates,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint, police have booked unidentified persons under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, the officer added.

The controversy erupted after the BookMyShow portal crashed moments after the sale of tickets commenced on September 22. While every user had to register on the platform and they were not permitted to book more than four tickets in one transaction, the tickets on offer disappeared in no time, and later became available on other portals at severely inflated rates.

The economic offences wing of Mumbai police is already conducting a separate inquiry against BookMyShow over allegations of black marketing of tickets. The EOW has recorded the statement of the company’s chief operating officer Anil Makhija and has summoned its chief executive officer Ashish Hemrajani.

Speaking to HT after the registration of the FIR on Thursday, a BookMyShow spokesperson said, “This action follows our initial complaint filed with the Mumbai police on September 23. We have provided details of all resellers that have come to our attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets across social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond, as also digital platforms such as Viagogo, Stubhub Holdings and more, to aid authorities in a thorough investigation.”

The company remains vigilant in monitoring instances of ticket reselling for the Coldplay tour through black market channels and will continue to share all relevant information with authorities, the spokesperson added.