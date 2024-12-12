Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged; singer flaunts her boulder of an engagement ring

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged! The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the happy news with her fans. She also showed a good look at her beautiful engagement ring. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged.

Forever begins now

Sharing the pictures, Selena wrote, “Forever begins now..” Benny commented, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Followers of the couple congratulated them in the comments section, which have been limited to only those that they also follow on Instagram. Fans cannot comment on the post.

In the photos, Selena showed the massive oval cut diamond ring that Benny gave her and cosy picnic they had, likely where Benny popped the question. The final picture showed Benny cuddling with Selena, who is still showing off her ring.

About Selena and Benny

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official, according to People magazine.

Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts.

They have also been seen together at various public events, including the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, and courtside at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April.

During an earlier interview reported by People magazine, Blanco hinted at the possibility of marriage, describing Gomez as his best friend and expressing admiration for their relationship.

"When I look at her ... I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this," Blanco shared, reflecting on their connection.

Selena's Emilia Perez

Selena's latest movie is Emilia Perez, which recently got the most Golden Globes nominations this year. Emilia Pérez is a genre-bending film that premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz, the film follows a high-powered lawyer who becomes entangled with a Mexican cartel leader. Selena Gomez plays the key supporting role of Jessi, the main character's ex-wife. This Spanish-language musical thriller explores themes of identity and transformation as Rita is kidnapped and forced into assisting the cartel leader to “fake their death and undergo gender-affirming procedures.”