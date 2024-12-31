Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘will get engaged or break up but not before…': ‘Time traveller’ prediction

The holidays have turned out to be a back-to-back date night blockbuster for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The super busy couple’s romance has been booming in NYC these past few days as Tayvis are ready to walk into the new year holding hands. Amid already swelling engagement rumours, the “Lover” hitmaker is reportedly also taking her romance to the next level by moving to Nashville to be closer to her Kansas City Chiefs star beau. A self-proclaimed time traveller claimed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will soon get engaged or call it quits. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Daily Mail, her loving relationship with Kelce has “shifted her priorities around.” Among other reports spilling purported insight into what appears to be the pair’s move for their future, this latest revelation fans the fire surrounding Taylor and Travis’ heavily rumoured plans of potentially starting a family.

‘Time traveller’ on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's future

NFL insiders have also continued hinting at the A-list couple building a future together. Although official confirmations about their decision to tie the knot soon are nowhere to be seen, a self-proclaimed ‘time traveller’ has given his two cents on the romance that could fall into the depths of either extreme.s

Years ago, new aggregation site Fark’s CEO and founder Drew Curtis went viral for hinting at the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic pushing our lives to a standstill status. Predicting the future of Tayvis’ relationship, he recently told The US Sun, “Swift and Kelce just finished her get engaged or break up but not before they both go on break from their respective jobs."

The prediction has partly already reached fruition as the Eras Tour superstar wrapped up her record-smashing world tour shortly before the Holidays. Meanwhile, the NFL star is also on his way to closing the football season in a few weeks. Kelce previously even mildly hinted at his retirement plans.

Curtis explained, “I realize that sounds like a wide outcome range, but I'm actually predicting they'll sit down and talk about it once they're both not working.”

Taylor and Travis have been dating for over a year as they went public with their romance in September 2023. However, it was reported they started dating a few months before that.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement rumours: Reports

Another insider also confirmed that the Chiefs tight-end is fully considering a future in which he would “ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor.” The beloved duo’s relationship has been nothing short of a fairy tale.

Although the tabloids have been heavily weighing in on their engagement rumours, yet another Daily Mail insisted Taylor is not walking down the aisle anytime soon because of how “overwhelming” these unavoidable stories have been for him. An insider said of the NFL superstar, “He does read some of these stories because it cannot be avoided. And he finds some of it hilarious because he knows how much the world wants this to happen. At times it can be overwhelming for him...His family jokes with him about a wedding and pits him up against his brother whose wife is already popping out more babies.”

On the other hand, some other sources have maintained that if and when they do get engaged, “it won’t be a public spectacle.”