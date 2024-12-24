Travis Kelce reviews Taylor Swift's favourite Christmas film: ‘Terrifying’

Travis Kelce shared his brutally honest review of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's favourite Christmas movie. During Tuesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed his thoughts on Love Actually. The 35-year-old admitted that he found the plotline of the 2013 film “terrifying.” Travis Kelce shared his opinion on Taylor Swift's favourite Christmas movie(AFP)

Travis Kelce reviews Taylor Swift's favourite Christmas movie

The NFL star's review came upon the request of his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, who said, “Love Actually is a tremendous movie that you can really sit down with your significant others and enjoy.” “Because it's not like one of your significant others hasn't asked you to watch it multiple times, and you said no every time,” she added, taking a swipe at her husband Jason, who has been reluctant to watch the cult classic.

After calling Love Actually a “torture” during last week's episode, Travis confessed that it was “very interesting” and “fun” to watch. However, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the dramatic storylines, saying they were “terrifying” to watch. “What’s crazy is that all of these stories tie together in one community, and it’s supposed to make it look like this is what happens,” he said.

“Like, this is what’s going on around you,” Travis went on, calling the movie “far-fetched.” He also explained that he “couldn’t relate to anybody onscreen.” As he denied that the film should be considered a Christmas movie, his brother Jason decried being “forced” to watch it. “I’m giving an honest review, not swayed by an ulterior motive,” he said.

“That’s what you get from Jason Kelce,” the former Philadelphia Eagles centre added. As for Swift's opinion of the film, she spoke about it during an interview with Teen Vogue in 2014. “If you look around, love actually is all around,” she said at the time.