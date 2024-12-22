Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber named in Justin Baldoni’s ‘takedown’ plan for Blake Lively, email reveals; here's why

Emails and exhibits attached as part of Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni reveal that the director's alleged "takedown" plan for Lively included mentions of Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber. The texts appear to discuss leveraging the public's perception of these celebrities to potentially influence public opinion against the Gossip Girl during the sexual harassment controversy that erupted while shooting the film, It Ends With Us. Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber named in Justin Baldoni’s crisis management plans: Report

Taylor Swift mentioned in Baldoni’s crisis management plans

In a legal complaint filed on December 21, Baldoni’s ‘crisis management plan’ to discredit Blake Lively has come to light, revealing some surprising details. According to a document obtained by US Weekly, from the lawsuit, a crisis expert working for Baldoni’s team noted the influence of Swift's massive fanbase, potentially believing that it could be used to intensify their response to Lively’s allegations. The email also mentioned how “the hugest crises have no effect on social” media, while “innocuous issues turn giant” due to online reactions.

An email allegedly sent on August 6 mentions, “We have seen the most innocuous issues turn giant due to socials or the hugest crises have no effect on social whatsoever. You just cannot tell at this stage. But, BL does have some of the same TS fanbase so we will be taking it extremely seriously.”

A second document from Baldoni's team also discusses the possibility of generating stories about the misuse of feminism. It mentions how people, like Taylor Swift, have been criticised for allegedly using these tactics to manipulate situations and get their way. “our team can also explore planting stories about the weaponisation of feminism and how people like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilising these tactics to ‘bully’ into getting what they want.” Lively and Swift, have been close friends for years.

Hailey Bieber name-dropped in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit

According to Weekly, Hailey Bieber was also brought up in the same crisis management strategy. Text exchanges reviewed as part of the legal complaint showed the director sharing a screenshot of a thread that accused Bieber of bullying women. He reportedly suggested that this could serve as a model for their own tactics against Lively. Lively's lawsuit claims that Baldoni's plan went beyond typical public relations. It alleges that Melissa Nathan, a crisis communications specialist, proposed a tactic known as "astroturfing.”

What is astroturfing?

It is creating fake online comments or reviews that look like they come from ordinary people, but are actually created by a company or group to manipulate public opinion.

Justin Baldoni dropped from his talent agency

Lively on Wednesday filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star and lead producer Jamey Heath, accusing them of severe offenses, including “intrusive behavior on set, unwanted kissing, showing pornographic materials, watching her naked, creating a hostile work environment, launching a smear campaign and making lewd remarks about her appearance.

Hours later Baldoni's talent agency, WME, dropped the actor, as reported by Deadline. Although the agency has yet to provide an official confirmation, the reports confirm it still represents the actress. Also read: Justin Baldoni ousted by talent agency after Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit: WME still represents…